Amarin's November Rendezvous With A Stepmotherly FDA, And Other Headlines: The Good, Bad, And Ugly Of Biopharma

Amarin has won each battle it has fought with the FDA and its other detractors, and we expect it to win this one resoundingly as well.

Amarin, as we all know, has a November 14 AdCom. What some of us may not know is the history. Covered here.

The FDA has a history of stepmotherly behaviour with Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN). We saw it between 2013 and 2015, when the FDA issued a CRL to Amarin when the company asked for a very reasonable label expansion - and the FDA took an entire year to even issue the CRL. The saga of those sordid years can be seen in the graph below:

Source

In mid-2015, Amarin filed a suit against the FDA, and a few months later, the court ruled in favour of the company. While us investors were amazed at the spunk of this little company - and the stock did spike a little - the stock took a long time to really recover.

Then finally, last year, the unthinkable happened - the company had incontrovertible proof of how well Vascepa works in patients at cardiovascular risk. This came in the form of the results from the REDUCE-IT trial, which showed - despite its detractors - that Amarin is really worth the trust investors had put into it.

However, the latest gimmicks from the FDA shows us, first, that the regulatory agency is still trying to keep Vascepa down like it did before, but, two, that this is further evidence that Amarin must be really onto something huge, and hence the effort to hold it back.

The latest game that has been played by the FDA sounds eerily similar - a long period of silence, and then a sudden issuance of regulatory decision that is meaningless and harms the stock. Yes, Amarin had 5 million pages of sNDA material from 35,000 patient years of data - it was taking no chances with the FDA. However, surely the FDA didn't notice that only in late August? So, last time, the FDA declared its own SPA with the company null and void. This time, the FDA effectively made its own priority review agreement with Amarin inconsequential by holding back a decision on the advisory committee meeting until the last moment, then declaring one, and thus extending review time to almost what it would have been without the priority review. And all this despite having seen the REDUCE-IT data almost a year ago, giving it enough time to decide whether expert opinion - aka the AdCom - was required or not.

Sometimes one wonders about the games that are played below the radar of public visibility.

So, the current situation - as all Amarin investors know - is that the late September PDUFA date has been replaced by a November 14 AdCom, and then a PDUFA on December 28. Vascepa is already approved as an adjunct to diet to treat very high triglyceride levels, or adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia of ≥500 mg/dL, without raising LDL-C or bad cholesterol. The 2013 sNDA was for the next set of patients - those with persistently high triglyceride levels from 200 to 499 mg/dL who are already on statin therapy. The FDA did not approve this sNDA, although the courts determined that Vascepa can market its drug as such, which is not really an approval, but worth it for the drug to make additional millions in sales.

This time, the label expansion is for expanded use of Vascepa to "reduce major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) in individuals with elevated triglyceride levels, well-controlled low-density lipoprotein (LDL-C, or "bad cholesterol"), and established cardiovascular disease or diabetes."

Now, the September date came through a priority review. Without it, Amarin's date would have been in January. So, this saves it merely a month - thank you very much, FDA.

However, the purpose of this little note - something some investors may not be aware of - is that Amarin has always been a handful for even the FDA. If last time's action is anything to go by, the current low price is a last opportunity of sorts to get in on this drug's success story whose current sales of $400mn is at least a tenth of its predicted sales.

Investors should always keep in mind the tremendously successful results from the REDUCE-IT study. I should keep a sticky note stuck on my work desk with the following words:

Source

Leading to the following table:

Meanwhile, Amarin continues winning every other battle - the big one, REDUCE-IT, the patent battles, the battle against all sorts of misinformation, and some of which I have covered earlier - and we expect it to do nothing less than that in its upcoming struggles with the FDA. Armed with the outstanding results from the REDUCE-IT study, we expect nothing less. January 2020 should bring us a nice little gift in the form of Amarin's stock price hitting the 30s. If it doesn't happen in January, because of some new twist to the FDA tale, be assured it will happen soon enough.

Thanks for reading. Before we end, we want to inform readers that we are in touch with Amarin to get an exclusive interview with CEO John Thero. The interview, if it works out, will be published here on Seeking Alpha shortly, after our subscribers have had a chance to look at it first.

Horizon presents new data from teprotumumab phase 3 trial

Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) presented new data at the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (ASOPRS) 50th Anniversary 2019 Fall Scientific Symposium. The data related to three secondary endpoints from its phase 3 "OPTIC" trial of teprotumumab in active thyroid eye disease (TED) was shared with the press on 10/11/2019. On the Graves Ophthalmopathy Quality of Life (GO-QoL) scale, patients receiving teprotumumab showed statistically meaningful improvement (p<0.001) with a mean change of 13.79 compared to 4.43 for the patients on the placebo arm. There was an improvement from baseline of at least one grade in diplopia (double vision) at week 24 (p=0.001) in 68% of patients on teprotumumab compared to 29% of patients on placebo. The clinical activity score (CAS) of achieving value of 0 or 1 was also statistically significant (p<0.001) for 59% of patients receiving teprotumumab compared to 21% of patients on placebo.

This data builds on two other secondary endpoint data presented earlier on 4/26/2019 at the 2019 American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists (AACE) Scientific and Clinical Congress in Los Angeles that demonstrated significant (p<0.001) reduction in proptosis (eye bulging) of 2.82 mm in the teprotumumab treated patients compared with 0.54 mm in the placebo group at week 24, and a significant (p<0.001) improvement in overall response rate (ORR) of 78% in patients treated with teprotumumab compared to 7.1% in the placebo group at week 24.

Horizon had earlier on 2/28/2019 announced that the phase 3 confirmatory trial "OPTIC" had met the primary endpoint, showing that 82.9% of patients treated with teprotumumab achieved the primary endpoint of a 2 mm or more reduction in proptosis, the main cause of morbidity in TED, compared to 9.5% of patients treated with placebo (p<0.001). The U.S. FDA has granted priority review for the teprotumumab Biologics License Application (BLA) with the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target date set for 3/8/2020. Teprotumumab would be the first FDA-approved therapy for the treatment of active TED, a rare eye disease that affects between 15,000 and 20,000 people in the U.S. every year.

Aerie gets investor love from setback in rhopressa competitor

One entity's bad news is another one's good news. Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) got some investor love in reaction to the release of preliminary data from a phase 1b study evaluating Aerpio Pharmaceuticals' (ARPO) lead candidate AKB-9778 in its secondary indication for the treatment of primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG). AKB-9778's lead indication however is Non-Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy (NPDR), which is in phase 2b stage. Aerie has an approved drug Rhopressa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) for the treatment of POAG. Rhopressa reduces intraocular pressure (IOP) by up to 5 mmHg on day 15 and about 2.5 to 4.0 mmHg on day 90, whereas Aerpio's preliminary data showed IOP reduction of up to 1.47 mmHg from four hours to eight hours at its highest daily dose. The effect however returned to baseline, 24 hours after the last dosing in the seven-day treatment period. Aerie shares gained over 13% from the near 52-week low in the last session. Global prevalence of POAG in 2015 was about 57.5 million people, which is expected to reach 65.5 million by 2020.

Aridis CMO departs; AR-105 to be out-licensed

From near 52-week high of $13 to near 52-week low of $5.37 in just over a month, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARDS) last week saw the departure of its chief medical officer Dr. Wolfgang Dummer for personal reasons. Paul Mendelman, MD, has been appointed as interim CMO. Dr. Mendelman has held senior development positions at Takeda Vaccines, Medimmune and Merck. The company's stock had dropped 27% in early September due to a failed phase 2 trial of its candidate AR-105 for the treatment of ventilator-associated pneumonia caused by gram-negative Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The trial failed to establish statistically significant differences from the placebo. The company decided not to allocate further resources to AR-105 development. On its website, the product is now categorised as "out-licensed!"

ARDS lost over 21% more a week later subsequent to a corporate presentation, which did not seem to interest investors.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we’ve positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.



Disclosure: I am/we are long AMRN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.