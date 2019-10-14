ConocoPhillips Is Interesting Around Its 2-Year Lows

COP has drastically improved its asset portfolio in recent years and thus it now has 16 billion of barrels of reserves with a cost of supply below $40 per barrel.

About six months ago, I wrote an article in which I discussed the strong growth prospects of ConocoPhillips (COP) but advised investors to wait for a better entry point. The stock has incurred a 14% correction since then and thus it is now trading near its 2-year lows. In this article, I will discuss the reasons behind the correction of the stock and analyze why it has become interesting from an investing point of view.

The reasons behind the correction

ConocoPhillips is the largest independent oil and gas producer in the world, with an average daily production of 1.3 million barrels per day. In contrast to the well-known oil majors, which have an integrated structure and hence they are diversified, ConocoPhillips is a pure upstream player. As a result, it is much more leveraged to the oil price than the oil majors. It is also remarkable that ConocoPhillips does not hedge its production and hence it is fully exposed to the gyrations of the oil price.

In the last six months, the price of oil has incurred a 15% correction. As the earnings of ConocoPhillips are very sensitive to the fluctuations of the oil price, it is only natural that the stock has incurred a correction of similar magnitude over the same period.

Moreover, the company recently incurred $120 million of pre-tax charges for its Austin Chalk assets. In the first half of the year, these assets produced a disappointing amount of oil, which was insufficient to justify further investment in these assets. That was a negative development, particularly given similar failures in the past, such as the approximate $1.0 billion losses from drilling rights in the U.S. Arctic and deep-water business in Senegal.

Furthermore, the market is worried that ConocoPhillips does not have enough oil reserves for sustainable growth in the long run. However, according to a recent study, the U.S. shale oil production will continue to grow at a fast clip until 2030, from 8.0 million barrels per day this year to 14.5 million barrels per day in 2030. This means that the shale oil boom is likely to remain in place for at least another decade before it peaks. It is also worth noting that ConocoPhillips achieved a 109% organic reserve replacement ratio last year. If the company maintains its reserve replacement ratio around that level, it will not have any problem growing its production for the foreseeable future.

Growth prospects

ConocoPhillips seems to have entered a sustainable growth trajectory in recent years. It grew its output by 5% last year and expects to grow it by another 6%-8% this year, from 1.24 to 1.31-1.34 million barrels per day this year.

Even better, the company has learnt its lesson well from the fierce downturn of the energy sector, which lasted from 2014 to 2017. Due to its high leverage to the oil price, ConocoPhillips was much more severely affected than the other oil majors during that downturn. To provide a perspective, all the other oil majors remained profitable and defended their dividends throughout the downturn. Only Chevron (CVX) and BP (BP) posted marginal losses in 2016 whereas ConocoPhillips incurred material losses in 2015 and 2016 and posted a daunting profit of $0.61 per share in 2017. It also slashed its dividend by 66% in 2016.

Thanks to that traumatic experience, ConocoPhillips has drastically improved its asset portfolio in recent years. It thus now has about 16 billion barrels of reserves with a cost of supply below $40 per barrel. It is also remarkable that 95% of the capital expenses of the company this year will be directed to reserves that are profitable even below $40 per barrel. Thanks to its shift to low-cost, high-margin barrels, ConocoPhillips can now generate sufficient free cash flows to fund its dividend even at an oil price of $40.

Overall, thanks to its promising growth prospects in the Eagle Ford and in the Bakken, ConocoPhillips is likely to continue growing its output at a meaningful pace for many more years. Moreover, the company is likely to benefit from somewhat higher oil prices in the future, as the strong demand growth is likely to lead oil prices to rebound from their current suppressed levels. Furthermore, thanks to its strategic shift to high-margin barrels, ConocoPhillips has become more resilient to the gyrations of the oil price than it was in the past.

Dividend

Last week, ConocoPhillips raised its quarterly dividend by 38%, from $0.305 to $0.42. As a result, the stock is now offering a 3.0% dividend yield. This is the highest dividend yield that the stock has offered in the last three years.

As mentioned above, ConocoPhillips has greatly improved the quality of its asset portfolio in the last few years and thus it is now able to defend its dividend even if the oil price plunges to $40. Therefore, its dividend is much safer now than it was in the past.

On the other hand, investors should not forget that ConocoPhillips is a pure upstream company and hence it is still much more vulnerable to downturns in the energy sector than the well-known oil majors. Consequently, income-oriented investors should probably prefer the integrated oil majors, such as Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron, BP and Total (TOT), which offer a higher dividend yield and a much safer dividend than ConocoPhillips.

Valuation

ConocoPhillips is currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 14.6. The stock has historically traded at low double-digit earnings multiples in the years in which it has generated decent earnings, such as this year’s expected $3.86 per share. As the company is likely to keep growing its earnings per share in the upcoming years, it is prudent not to expect significant expansion of its price-to-earnings ratio. On the other hand, its current valuation level is much more reasonable than its forward price-to-earnings ratio of 17.6 six months ago.

Final thoughts

Thanks to the correction of ConocoPhillips in the last six months, the valuation of the stock has become much more reasonable. As the company has entered a sustainable growth trajectory, it is likely to reward investors in the upcoming years thanks to production growth, somewhat higher oil prices, share repurchases and a decent dividend. In fact, ConocoPhillips is ideal for those who expect higher oil prices in the future, as the company is a pure upstream player. On the other hand, income-oriented investors should probably prefer the other oil majors, which offer a much higher dividend yield and a much safer dividend than ConocoPhillips.

