Universal Technical Institute: Hedge Recession With This Counter Cyclical Stock Trading At <2.5x Forward EBITDA; +200% Upside Potential

Many leading indicators suggest the U.S. economy is likely to enter recession soon, which would be a boon to UTI and provide a hedge to most portfolios.

The Great Recession was a huge enrollment catalyst for UTI. Given the Company’s operational leverage and enrollment capacity, we expect a future slowdown to be highly accretive for shareholders.

Due to the absence of analyst coverage and index-exclusion, we believe the market is overlooking the Company’s spectacular turnaround progress.

Overview

UTI is an accredited, postsecondary education company with a focus on automotive services. Its customers include high school students looking for an alternative to a college education and adults seeking a career change. The Company is in the late-stages of a turnaround that began in 2015. Due to the Company’s small size and lack of index inclusion, ETFs and sell-side analysts alike are likely blind to UTI and its prospects. In fact, there has not been an article on SeekingAlpha for UTI since April 2016. We believe interest in the stock will increase once the company’s EBITDA grows significantly, which appears imminent. Based on our 2021 EBITDA forecast, which may prove conservative if the economy enters recession, we believe UTI will soon trade to $17 a share, or ~200% upside.

A major feature to UTI’s education is its partnership programs with large automotive industry organizations, such as BMW and Harley-Davidson. Students benefit from the partnerships by gaining coveted “hands-on” experience while in school and valuable exit opportunities upon graduation. Based on our research, UTI possesses the deepest bench of automotive partnerships compared to its peers. Over the past ten years, UTI successfully retained most of its legacy partners and forged additional relationships:

We believe the number and duration of established industry partnerships signals UTI’s education quality and represents a significant differentiator.

One way for UTI to drive revenue growth is by charging its students a higher tuition. Since June 2008, the average tuition per enrollment grew at a modest rate of 2.7% per annum. While the small tuition hikes do not maximize short-term revenue growth, we view trend as a long-term net positive for the Company’s regulatory relations, which we will discuss later.

The second way UTI grows its revenues is through high school enrollment growth. This can be accomplished by adding schools and education programs. Concurrently with two campus downsizings, the Company successfully opened a new commuter-friendly campus in Bloomfield, NJ and started offering a welding program at several of the Company’s existing facilities. The initiatives sparked four consecutive quarters of new enrollment growth even with unemployment at 50-year lows. In particular, high school enrollments trended higher over the past two years due to the new options and implementation of a strategic marketing initiative.

The last, and most important, way UTI can grow its topline is through a deterioration of the macroeconomic climate. Typically, when unemployment rises and employment mobility becomes more difficult, UTI’s enrollment quickly grows from adults seeking career alternatives. The Great Recession time period supports this notion. Between June 30, 2008 and September 30, 2010, UTI’s average enrollment increased from 13,452 to 19,477, or about 45%. Quarterly revenue followed in lockstep, growing about 47% from $80.6m to $119.2m. We view this counter-cyclical trend to be the most attractive aspect of the Company’s business model. This potential benefit is not priced into the shares at ~$5/sh.

UTI possesses a lot of operational leverage in its business model, as observed by its decreasing educational services and SG&A costs per student as enrollment grows:

Over the same time period where enrollments grew 45%, UTI’s EBITDA margin expanded from 3.7% to 15.2%. Based on our research, we believe UTI’s current excess capacity could accommodate a rapid increase in enrollments and provide better economies of scale than the previous enrollment expansion.

The U.S. economy is in the late innings and a recession seems likely

There are a handful of leading indicators we monitor to gauge the health of the U.S. economy. The first, and most widely publicized, is the 2Y/10Y Treasury yield spread. When the yield curve inverts, a recession tends to follow. In August, the 2Y/10Y yield curve inverted:

Another useful Fed datapoint we view comes from the New York Fed’s publication of their probability forecast of a recession occurring in the next twelve months. Their model showed a dramatic increase in the chance of a recession this year:

We find the University of Michigan’s ‘Consumer Sentiment’ survey to be a helpful gauge of the U.S. consumer’s willingness to spend. In a consumer-driven economy such as the U.S., any perceived hesitation can spook market participants. While the absolute level is at a cycle-high, we viewed this year’s drop as a discouraging signal:

Finally, two manufacturing indexes that signaled weakness were the Institute of Supply Management Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (ISM PMI) and the Cass Freight Index.

ISM PMI (<50 represents price contraction):

Cass Freight Index, Shipments:

Cass Freight Index, Expenditures:

While no single datapoint can be a reliable indicator, we feel the confluence of all the above suggests the U.S. economy is turning negative.

UTI’s EBITDA is about to hit a 9-year high

Anyone looking at UTI’s trailing multi-year history would be forgiven for concluding this is a weak business model:

The Company has a trailing history of losses and mediocre performance as a function of a 10+ year economic expansion and regulatory scrutiny under the Obama administration. It is difficult for UTI to do well when unemployment trends toward a 50-year low, where it is currently. However, those issues are in the rearview mirror and UTI is meaningfully growing it’s EBITDA without an economic tailwind (recession). The growth trend is mostly due to the Company’s strategic restructurings of its campuses and its successful penetration of high school enrollments. As previously mentioned, the Company recently opened a commuter-campus in Bloomfield, NJ that is still scaling and started offering its successful welding program at more campus locations. Both initiatives are driving new enrollment and revenue growth for the Company, and we expect incremental EBITDA accretion from both initiatives. On the cost-control side of the business, UTI recently downsized its large Exton, PA campus and is in a “teach-out” in its Norwood, MA campus, which is scheduled to be completed by Fall 2020. Regardless of the macroeconomic climate, the campus footprint reduction is expected to add nearly $7m of EBITDA by 2021, per Management.

All told, we believe UTI will generate ~$34m EBITDA in FY 2020 and between $40-$50m of EBITDA in FY 2021 BEFORE the possible tailwind of a recession. With a recession, we believe UTI could generate north of $70m of EBITDA on a run rate basis sometime between 2021-2022. As shown in our Base and Bull cases later in this article, we believe incremental EBITDA generated from modest enrollment growth, the completion of its campus restructuring, and operational leverage will demonstrate the Company’s true earnings capabilities.

Other positive tailwinds

UTI currently trades for a market capitalization of about $130-140m, placing it at the lower bound of the Russell 2000. It seems likely that based on continued EBITDA growth, UTI will trade at a higher price than it currently trades at when the next Russell rebalancing occurs in June of 2020 (the final inclusion date occurs in May). If UTI is added to the Russell, there will be forced buying by major index-linked ETFs to the possible tune of several million shares. This would likely cause UTI to trade significantly higher.

Additionally, UTI has no sell side coverage today, but we believe that will change soon. Specifically, the company recently hired a new CFO, Troy Anderson. One of Troy’s primary responsibilities will be improving investor relations efforts and gaining additional sell side coverage. We believe the UTI story will soon be told to a much broader audience than it is today, which should cause the current valuation discount to close.

Also, we understand from conversations with the company that CEO Kim McWaters will be attending investor conferences for the first time in several years. We believe Kim, who has been with the company for over 30 years, knows this business cold and presents well to the investor community. It is our belief that attending conferences will cause UTI stock price to increase.

Lastly, over the last 18 months there has been turnover in the shareholder base of UTI, with one specific seller creating an overhang in the stock. We believe the seller, Stadium Capital, has now fully exited a multi-million share position and sold its shares into UTI’s other large shareholders:

The chart below shows the increased volume that occurred when Stadium exited their position and how large these blocks were relative to average daily volume. In our view, the market knew for over a year that Stadium was trying to sell and was unwilling to bid the stock ahead of the overhang being removed despite obvious operational improvements that were occurring:

Encouragingly, a well-respected fund, Park West Asset Management, was a large buyer over the last quarter, which we believe represents smart money finally discovering this undervalued gem of the microcap market.

With the overhang removed, we believe supply of the stock is limited as shares now reside in a concentrated group of shareholders. In fact, UTI’s top 10 holders, including Park West, now own more than 75% of shares outstanding. This likely results in UTI being a thin float stock that could rapidly trade higher; continued EBITDA growth could encourage new buyers and spark a rocket ship to the upside.

Risks

As we previously mentioned, UTI’s enrollment trends are counter-cyclical. The strong macroeconomic climate and historically low unemployment were major headwinds for the Company over the past few years. While we think the U.S. is headed for a slowdown, it is possible the economy remains resilient for the next couple of years. We believe the risk is mitigated by the Company’s restructuring efforts, new program starts, and strong high school enrollment growth.

There is also regulatory headline risk going into an election year, particularly from Elizabeth Warren. We have no view on her proposed policies, but note most of the negative language is directed at for-profit colleges with private-equity backers, high tuition costs, high student default rates, poor education quality, and poor employment placement rates. In our opinion, UTI does not meet these criteria. Moreover, there is a shortage of skilled trade labor in the market that we believe is likely to persist for the foreseeable future. Automotive industry participants are likely to lobby on behalf of UTI to protect their employment source.

Valuation

We considered bear, base, and bull case scenarios when determining UTI’s valuation range. The key inputs and outputs are summarized below. Because the preferred shares’ conversion price ($3.33/sh) is below the prevailing common share price, we believe it is reasonable to assume the preferred shares will convert on a fully-diluted basis:

(Source: Internally developed valuation model)

Conclusion

We believe market participants are generally unaware of the significant progress UTI has made over the past two years and think the Company has a solid path to profitability. Additionally, we like owning UTI as a portfolio hedge in the event of a U.S. economy slowdown and causing unemployment to rise. Should a slowdown fail to occur within the next two years, the Company’s core business provides a significant margin of safety. With modest growth in enrollment driven by the success of the Company’s new school and educational programs, increased high school penetration rates, and the completion of its campus reductions, the Company’s 2020 and 2021 prospects look promising. Given the Company’s lack of visibility to many market participants, we believe UTI is an overlooked gem.

