MobileIron: A Case For A Resurgence

MobileIron (MOBL) is a reasonably obscure player in a rapidly evolving UEM (unified endpoint management) market. There's been a couple of strategic leadership decisions to re-accelerate growth and drive more shareholder value. This includes the revision of its go-to-market narrative as the leader in Zero-Trust mobile solutions and the institution of a share buyback program. As a result, MobileIron is poised to add more points to its valuation multiple if its growth initiatives come to fruition.

Source: VMware

The chart above gives a broad overview of how MobileIron stacks up against the competition in the UEM market. The UEM market aims to solve the problem of secure access to enterprise applications for mobile users from their mobile devices.

Because a lot of workers prefer to work from their devices while sometimes gaining access to enterprise tools from remote locations, it's important to secure both their devices and their access to these business tools. In 2018, IDC valued the entire market at $3 billion, a 14% growth from the previous year. The bulk of these gains were driven by tech giants such as Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT), who are more than interested in this space. These tech giants are known to dabble in a lot of promising niche tech spaces. They have the resources and talents to compete, and they often resort to acquisitions if they can't catch up. This means pure plays like BlackBerry (BB) and MobileIron have to up their game in order to preserve market share and compete favorably without sacrificing margins. This is a tough feat to achieve.

Data by YCharts

In the case of MobileIron, management has been able to compete favorably while improving profit margins. However, this has come at the cost of a decelerating growth rate. This means MobileIron doesn't get to enjoy the lofty valuation ratio of other SaaS plays.

Source: MobileIron

MobileIron provides on-prem, cloud subscription, and maintenance services to its customers. As it stands, the company makes roughly over $50 million in quarterly revenue. 85% of new customers choose their cloud solutions. 87% of revenue is recurring while the renewal rate stands at 90%. ARR is primarily driven by subscription revenue, with recurring maintenance revenue growing at a meager 3% y/y. In recent quarters, the company has emphasized its zero-trust approach to security. New partners see value in this, and they are ready to engage.

The company is also working on a zero sign-on solution for unmanaged devices. This is coming after the release of the zero sign-on solution for managed devices (MobileIron Access). MobileIron Access provides passwordless access to business services. Microsoft is also planning to remove the password option from Windows 10 login screens.

According to Bloomberg:

Ninety percent of security professionals reported to have seen unauthorized access attempts because of stolen credentials, while 60 percent of employees claimed to feel disrupted, irritated and frustrated by passwords. Security leaders also estimated that they could reduce their risk of breach by almost half (43%) simply by eliminating passwords. And almost every security leader (86%) said they would eliminate passwords if they could.

Also, Gartner is forecasting that, by 2022, 60% of large and global enterprises, and 90% of midsize enterprises, will implement passwordless methods in more than 50% of use cases — up from 5% in 2018.

Going forward, I expect MobileIron to continue to ride the wave of the gradual transition into zero sign-on solutions at a rate less than the market. This means a bullish case of 10% revenue growth driven by the expanding market and not by MobileIron's superior competitive advantage. Also, the demand for its cloud security offering will continue to drive strong recurring revenue and renewal rate. I'll be wary of its declining perpetual licensing business as new customers prefer the cloud subscription to the physical appliance deployment.

Data by YCharts

MobileIron isn't profitable though profitability ratios are improving. This is not good for free cash flow, which is primarily driven by improvement in working capital and stock-based compensation. CAPEX is not on the high side, and I don't see any negative impact on FCF from CAPEX going forward. Management's share buyback depicts the lack of demand for shares of MobileIron, as management is convinced the stock is currently undervalued. This is rightly so as I stated in the beginning that MobileIron is relatively obscure. Only a few analysts are covering the stock.

On its balance sheet, MobileIron has $100 million in cash and short-term investments with zero debt. The cash position seems to be going into operations and share buybacks. Management isn't talking about making an acquisition. Either the company hasn't found any bargain, or the company is content with its current offerings. Regardless, I'll be worried about the approx. 10% growth guidance heading into 2020. For a SaaS stock in a congested niche, the company has to start thinking of adding more catalysts to drive growth if it wants to command a better valuation.

At its current price to sale ratio of 3, the company is fairly valued like other SaaS companies losing their growth narrative. This includes the likes of BlackBerry) and FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE). Though, management's recent strategic initiatives have the power to attract more demand for the shares of the company. With little downside risks due to its suppressed valuation ratio, we have the potential to see valuation ratios expanding the stock price to the $8/share range, which is the average analysts' estimate.

As a result, I will be initiating a BUY rating as the already suppressed valuation offers little downside risk with a strong potential for valuation multiples to expand from here on renewed demand for the stock based on the company's strategic initiatives to be a market leader in the UEM space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.