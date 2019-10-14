Market Volatility Bulletin: 17 Days To Brexit, And EFA Volatility Offers Cheap Insurance

Realized vol in the EWU is on the high side, but EFA puts are on the cheap side. A 1x2 EFA put spread is a way to play chaotic outcomes.

Despite hopes for a peaceful Brexit, we're getting pretty close to where anything goes. Europe would likely be impacted quite a bit should disorderly Divorce be the finalized outcome.

European stocks are down about a half percent as traders take a second look at US-Chinese trade negotiations and Brexit looms.

Market Intro

CNBC: 12:00PM EST

The FTSE (EWU) was down about half a percent or so in Monday trade, as Brexit progress no doubt takes to the fore over the next couple weeks.

British losses were quite comparable to bourses on the Continent, with the DAX (EWG) down .2% and the CAC (EWQ) off by .4%.

ThinkOrSwim: VXEFA 1Yr

The VIX of EFA tracks just shy of 13.50, well off July's low of 7.77 but still nowhere close to late November's high of 34.31.

Thoughts on Volatility

TheGuardian

The official Brexit deadline is a mere 17 days away. Time is running out. The Queen spoke at Parliament today looking for a resolution that entails "free trade and friendly cooperation". An admirable goal to be sure.

The thing is, markets really don't seem that worried about a disorderly Brexit at this point. We'll see below that British implied volatility measures are quite calm.

It's safe to say that PM Boris Johnson has a great many detractors while he seeks his own, firmer, version of Brexit. The EU has played its cards in the Divorce far more effectively than Britain ever did. Former PM Theresa May's failed snap election in June of 2017 to secure a more hawkish and unified Britain boded very poorly for the way negotiations would play out.

For his part, the current PM appears all too ready to force a hard Brexit. This tactic would in the short run likely be ruinous for the UK economy, though I'd say that longer term Britain would find the EU would be more inclined towards post-Divorce improvements, as there is little to be gained by the Continent in punishing one of its most important net customers and financiers.

Right-O, Allen White. We can all speculate as to how this plays out as we approach the wire, and for that matter nobody knows what the fall-out looks like.

One thing is for sure though: any short-term negative fall-out to a soon-arriving and disorderly Brexit would be not felt by the UK in isolation. From a markets perspective, European equities would be highly prone to a downward jolt should a no-deal Brexit become the outcome.

The trade below discusses how to play short-term stress to British/European assets.

Volatility Close-Up on EWU

FinanceYahoo!

Above is a look at the distribution of realized volatility for various look-back horizons over the last four years. The most recent monthly volatility metric reading is 5.3%, or the 83rd percentile. So Brexit, while not at "Code Red", at least is on the radar.

Data by YCharts

We see above that over the last five years, the VGK and - more importantly for our situation, the EFA - have been pretty good proxies for trading volatility in the EWU.

Lately there's been a divergence in implied volatilities between EFA VIX (which the reader might recall from the introduction is trading with a 13-handle) and that of EWU. Trouble is, there's not a liquid options market for the EWU, whereas EFA has pretty decent volume.

ThinkOrSwim: Impact of Entry of an EFA back spread order

So a decent way to trade (or hedge) options volatility in the EWU would be via trading puts in the EFA. Above I've put forth a "back spread", or "1 by 2", where the proposed position sells 10 EFA November 22nd $64.50-strike puts, and buys 20 $63.50-strike puts of the same expiration.

The overall tone of vol is on the decline both in the States and the developed markets, so this trade is probably a couple days early in terms of taking advantage of quieter Euro-area volatility. But the structure would hold up will if Brexit-related anxiety were to grip DM equities over the ensuing couple weeks.

I welcome your questions and comments.

Thank you for reading. Please consider following.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Likely to initiate a spread similar to the one discussed in this piece over the next couple days.