Activating AT&T's Signal Strength (Podcast Transcript)

We look at the highlights of Elliott's arguments and also where, on the surface at least, more work needs to be done.

The problem for shareholders is the case for how AT&T has gone wrong is a lot clearer than the argument for how it can get back on top.

Editors' Note: This is the transcript version of the podcast we published yesterday on AT&T (T). We hope you enjoy it.

Daniel Shvartsman This week on Behind The Idea we break down an activist letter. Specifically, we take Elliott management's plan for AT&T, which they called activating AT&T and we see how a professional firm makes its case. There's a lot to like, but maybe it's no surprise that Elliott is stronger in breaking down where AT&T has gone wrong than they are at saying what could go right. Still Elliott management makes a solid case for why shareholders could earn a 60% to 65% return over the next couple of years if AT&T management listens, should they and should shareholders, we discuss on this week's Behind The Idea.

Listen to or subscribe to Behind the Idea on these podcast platforms:

Mike Taylor: Welcome, folks to Behind The Idea. I'm Mike Taylor.

DS: And I'm Daniel Shvartsman.

MT: This week we're going big. As we're looking at Elliott Management's activist case for AT&T, ticker symbol, T. The communications giant has lagged behind its biggest peer Verizon and the market as a whole. Elliott management, a renowned and sometimes controversial activist fund views that this is due to loss of focus, scattershot M&A and general bureaucracy and operational swatch. But they think that there could be real value for this mega cap if AT&T puts in place an activating AT&T game plan of divesting, cutting costs and better management. Today's episode breaks down Elliott's case and sees whether this should line up for dividend investors or not. And why are we actually -- Daniel and I, a little warm and fuzzy about this thesis.

But before we begin, Behind The Idea is the podcast that looks at what makes great investment analysis work based on ideas from Seeking Alpha ecosystem, plus by Joel Greenblatt and activist shareholder letters from Elliott Management. Neither Daniel nor I have any position in any stocks we expect to discuss. Although, I might soon take a little nibble at AT&T shares on the long side nothing right now though. And nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice of any sort people.

Finally Behind The Idea is brought to you by Seeking Alpha Pro Plus, Pro Plus subscribers get early looks at top ideas, high conviction articles by our best authors, as well as many other exclusives and alerts to Seeking Alpha’s leading research. To try PRO Plus for 30 days free go to seekingalpha.com.proplus, that's seekingalpha.com/p-r-o-p-l-u-s.

Daniel, activating at&t.com/letter, what is contained at this URL.

DS: This is a full out activist thesis obviously, not a super contentious activist thesis I should say, and we'll get into it, but activist's thesis by Elliott Management for what a AT&T needs to do, to right its ship. And I think, as we were saying before the call, I think what really stands out, it's a more effective takedown of AT&T's past than it is per se, a prescription for AT&T's future, not that it's about prescription, and we'll get into that, but I think the -- it's really compelling as far as how AT&T has gone astray. And I think they -- it's just an interesting, professionally done letter overall.

Elliott Management really kicks in some flattery about who AT&T is as a business. Obviously this is -- goes back to Alexander Graham Bell. I mean, this is a major industrial company and communications company in the country. But to catch your eye, they roll out price charts and performance charts that show how far AT&T lags against a number of different peer or comparison equities or indices.

So we start out with the S&P 500 which it underperforms by almost 150 basis points or more than 150 basis points -- not excuse me -- 150 percentage points, much more than basis points.

MT: Yes. Elliott's not going to get out of bed for 150 basis points.

DS: Right, right. So we're talking about 150 percentage point difference. We're talking about lagging against Verizon, which is its clearest peer in just about every -- the only timeframe in which they're not lagging all of these companies is over the last year, up until September 6th when this letter was released, where they kind of did some catch up as Elliott puts it, but they're lagging behind Verizon throughout the past 10 years. There's also -- they do a column in their table that shows just under the current management regime, which predates the crisis by a little bit.

So it's just kind of lagging the S&P 500, lagging the Dow Jones Industrial Average, lagging Verizon, lagging a basket of peers. We can get into the peers, I think it's a little bit of an odd group. But regardless, they were talking about large cap tech plus some large cap dividend payers, et cetera. AT&T has kind of been behind on every metric. And Elliott looks into why this is the case.

I think they make a compelling argument that’s founded on basically, they've gone from a disciplined approach to M&A that helped them rebuild after the breakup of Ma Bell, and they messed up their bid to T Mobile seven or eight years ago where they bid on the company. It never got through the Department of Justice review. Not only did they waste all their time and energy on that, they also then paid a huge breakup fee to T Mobile, which then gave a fourth major player in the industry.

So it was like a huge loss, I thought that was a really -- it was a succinct paragraph. But it's like really brutal when you think about that DirecTV, Time Warner which are more familiar for listeners following the market recently, two different acquisitions, AT&T has made, neither of which seemed to be all that well thought out. They have a bunch of smaller things. So they've kind of sprawled in their efforts. Beyond that, even just in their core business, they just don't seem to be getting the -- they're not growing wireless market share. In fact, they're losing it. They are struggling with their margins. Elliott points out a few key actual events that they could have done better with, the iPhone when it came out, 4G LTE networks, et cetera, where they've really just struggled to just execute well. The same goes for DirecTV with that integration and that purchase and then the company has struggled to integrate that successfully.

Warner Media, people who might be following what's going on with HBO where they were going to just do a bigger version of HBO, now they have HBO Max, like it also doesn't exactly speak of crisp product rollout and crisp strategy and execution. Elliott's prescription, I think is a little bit more familiar. It's basically get rid of non-core units and make a really serious evaluation of what those non-core units are, cutting costs and improving operational performance. Elliott puts a lot of emphasis on AT&T's potential to lead in 5G, the next generation of wireless communications. And then take these savings and operational improvements and better focus, start to put them into debt pay down, but also into continued increases of the dividend and a share buyback plan.

And that's their case, basically. It's basically that they've messed up a lot of things, but they still have their core assets, they still have the ability to lead in the wireless space. And for all that they raise question marks around DirecTV and Time Warner, for example. Those are in theory really good assets to have. And so really kind of double down on their core focus of what they want to be in the 2020s now.

And look into cleaning up their act and then with a PE that's 9.9 as of their writing, you don't need a lot to go right for there to be some upside. And so that's sort of the -- that's the basic outline of the thesis that I understood it. Was there anything that stood out to you from that Mike or anything you think I missed?

MT: I would just emphasize a couple of charts and graphics from the article that I think really epitomize the thesis. One is, there's a -- they put in a org chart there for some of their acquisitions, DirecTV and Time Warner…

DS: Yeah, that's brutal.

MT: And it just -- they put a red X -- it's actually -- looks a little violent, almost it's a red X through everyone's name, who's no longer with the company, illustrating sort of key management turnover at the acquisition targets. So you look at CEO, CFO, EVPs, SVPs, CTO, all these important people at DirecTV are no longer there. They have big red Xs through their names.

Reminds me of like Saddam Hussein, playing cards or whatever from the Iraq war from way back. Same thing with Time Warner, which I think just shows a sense of discontinuity between the companies they’ve purchased and whatever is going on there now that may be affecting these kind of big rollouts having some challenged execution.

And then the other chart, which I think is even more sort of an emblematic of the situation and why this sort of activates our light bulbs of, ooh, this is value and this is a situation that could really benefit shareholders and activism makes sense. There are two sets of high graphs, one showing Verizon’s asset portfolio evolution from basically over the past 10 years. And it's a very easy to read pie chart in 2010, 39% wireline business, 60% wireless business. And then, effectively there has been some diversification since then. The wireline business has shrunk. Actually, if anything Verizon's more concentrated; 71% wireless business, 22% wireline and 7% other.

So Verizon is basically more focused now than it was in 2010. And is making a huge bet on wireless. AT&T meanwhile, there are two pie charts for the same timeframe, 2010 to 2019. And it's an even split more or less between wireless and wireline in 2010. And now the pie chart looks crazy. There are too many -- there are so many colors to it, a plurality of the businesses in wireless, which you’d expect, based on what you know about AT&T, but then there are all these other segments, now wireline is 21%, video is 18%, Warner Media is 18%, and Latin America is 4%.

So it's a really stark illustration of a company that could benefit from some greater focus. And I think it just rings all these bells of Empire Building and asset growth being bad for shareholders, focus and concentration of assets and execution are what drive a lot of value creation. It's just a very compelling set of pie charts that sort of tell the story of AT&T losing its way compared to its competitors by adding a bunch of stuff that's actually very difficult to manage and losing some focus there.

So to me that, it just sort of tickles the value investor sort of special situations funny bone for that reason.

DS: Well, could you spell that out, what's the connection between the lost their way chart versus Verizon’s chart and this value special situation? How do you how do you make that bridge?

MT: Well, I guess like the classic sort of economic or finance argument is basically there's an argument out there that conglomerates or diversification within firms is actually value disruptive to shareholders. And the reason for that is because, well there's a number of reasons. One is that investors have specific risk preferences, and so they optimize risk reward. If you have a bundle of assets altogether within the same company, then investors are going to apply a discount to that for reasons of they can't take the exact specific business risk that they want to, if all those companies were broken up into separate investable vehicles.

Another is that management tends to get distracted or spread thin and it's much more difficult to execute properly on a wide variety of business models than it is to focus and concentrate on a single business model from a management perspective.

So those are sort of the two main things I think that create a discount in markets or this theory of a conglomerate discount. And that's just sort of a widely held thing there are exceptions like Berkshire Hathaway or other examples where the management is actually a really effective asset allocator, in which case it can create value. That argument doesn't seem to apply here with AT&T. The share price performance is pretty clearly indicated that these asset allocation decisions have at least not panned out over the past 10-15 years or so.

So that's the basic argument, and then the flip side of that argument is that, and this is where Joel Greenblatt comes in, and a lot of activist theory comes in is that the sum of the parts of the portfolio of assets can be worth more than what the market is valuing them for. So there are -- faster value creation, like spin offs, like asset sales, like other things that enable the reversal of this course and I'll -- and then accordingly, allow the market to more properly value the assets.

So as a company that does two things, not very well, sells the non-core asset and is able to focus on doing just one thing really well, they’re not ought to [ph] enable greater efficiencies and greater returns to shareholders. In addition, market participants will be able to invest in -- take the types of company specific risks that they actually are seeking, rather than having to sort of make partial plays.

And then, just as a general, more high level observation quantitative investors believe in the asset growth anomaly, which is simply just from a very high level growth in total assets, companies that do that, tend to underperform companies that have. The top asset growers tend to underperform the lowest decile underperformance. So for the lowest decile asset growers, those that either have low asset growth are shrinking asset growth.

So that's the kind of -- there's a lot of stuff in here that just seems like it comes from a sort of finance textbook. It all feels very straightforward if you have that sort of theoretical background.

DS: Well, I think also, I think all of that is on the money. Also the stark comparison to Verizon, again, go back to chapter one of Greenblatt and his in-laws shopping for paintings. Elliott is basically saying, that guy has the same paints as you do, and they're able to do this, whereas you've made this and we'd rather have the nice looking portrait rather than the Jackson Pollock over here. Could you please just figure out how to paint like this? And then you'll get re-rated and that's -- which, there's an argument for and I think that's -- but to me that this argument could arguably AT&T please be more like Verizon, you'll do better.

And I think that's reasonable, I thought one other chart -- I thought one chart that you were going to mention that you didn't is there's also a chart in here of mutual fund weighting of mega cap stocks in the S&P 500. So, I don't know if this is every stock in the S&P 500 with $100 billion plus market cap, but it's got at least 40 names or so here. And it's -- they're ranked by, on average, how many mutual funds hold these mega cap stocks and Charter is the most, it's 2.5 times the average than Netflix, Broadcom, Salesforce, which lost it.

You could pick apart there but when you go on the low end, AT&T is the second least held. The only stock less held in mutual funds, only mega cap stock in the S&P 500 is IBM, which I think is ironic in history because IBM was always the stock that you'd never get fired for owning and now nobody owns it. But for AT&T that's also in theory a quite big opportunity, right? If you're looking for…

MT: It’s like the second cheapest wine on the menu, AT&T, it’s like it makes me wonder why Elliott didn’t pick IBM. Because like, it's too -- IBM, it's like ordering the table wine.

DS: You can't get the table wine. Yes, you look like you've got -- there's like at least a little bit of selection that you're applying to this. You're not just going for the -- you’re like don't give me the cheapest, give me the second.

MT: Next you want to look at -- we should look at IBM.

DS: We should look at IBM. But yeah, I don't know. So that's, I like the charts you point out I think they're very nice job on charts here Elliott, lots of points.

MT: Great graphic design.

DS: Really added to their argument, made it nice and clean. And so…

MT: Well, wait, let's stop for a second. So just before we move on from the charts the mutual fund weighing of mega cap stocks in S&P 500 is the title of the chart. Let's go through the argument real fast and sort of just say what Elliott's saying there. So what Elliott is saying is AT&T is, besides IBM, the white infidel of the S&P 500. AT&T is the worst, least owned, least loved stock among active mutual fund managers. And so I think Elliott's argument here is this is indicative that AT&T has not been able to convince portfolio managers that it’s going to be a solid performer. Is that -- and then is that extended the argument or is there more to it?

DS: I think there's the other side of it, which they don't -- they say such depressed valuations, when found in conjunction with our assets also give rise to unique investment opportunities. But I read this as sort of a -- if there's regression to mean as far as mutual fund weighing of mega cap stocks, that's the incremental buyer becomes relatively clear. If that -- I know that's -- we're now getting away from fundamentals and into not quite technicals, but that sort of thing. But to me, it makes it clear that a rebalancing towards AT&T would almost have to drive the price of the shares up. And so that's something that is in theory on the table here.

That's the other -- I think their main point is, nobody believes in you guys. This whole grand strategy isn't working any house you should think about as change, but also if there is a problem and you fix it that could lead to a nice tailwind as well. That's how I took it.

MT: Yeah. I'm trying to think of -- I don't know if I actually believe that or not, but sure, okay, yeah, I just wanted to make sure we're clear. So nice.

DS: So is there anything else that stands out to you before we go into their plan, anything else? I did want to say quickly about the DirecTV and Time Warner charts and cross out the Hall of Heroes or Rogue's Gallery of executives who haven't made it through AT&T's mergers, is that significant -- if a bank buys another bank, I presume that a lot of management gets laid off because that becomes redundant and because running a bank isn't all that different, even if it's in a different geography whereas DirecTV and Time Warner are meaning different businesses from wireline and wireless phone service.

And so that is a -- you don't want to lose the expertise, the executive expertise behind that. So quickly. And Time Warner closed sometime last year. So this really is relatively recent. That will be what stands out to me from those charts. So I did want to just flag that and the other…

MT: Well before you get there, just on that, I think, I would even go maybe a step further. Some of the talk around the AT&T merger and Time Warner merger and HBO in particular, I mean, I thought they're pretty concerning that this -- maybe it's just from my experience working for various media companies, but I think you need to really understand when you're talking about content and you're talking about IT of that nature that the management is probably intimately acquainted with what works and what doesn't work and outsiders are not necessarily going to be able to operate brands like especially prestige or premium brands like HBO as effectively as the insiders would.

And I remember some stories coming out about some executives at HBO coming up with this idea, like, we're going to ramp up production we're going to have just like, oodles and oodles of shows. And I remember thinking at the time, that if HBO comes out with like 10 or 15 really great things a year then it's probably doing its job for its subscribers. And I don't think the subscribers necessarily want some kind of massive Netflix like content flood coming at them all the time. I think that that might have been in this reading of what HBO’s value is. And whether or not that's true, I think that goes a little bit further to your point of not only are these businesses distinct from executing a wireless network or a wireline network, I think outsiders would be at a disadvantage relative to whoever was managing the target company.

And so I think that goes even further to Elliott's point about get back to being focused. What are you doing, running HBO. That's not what you do. Get back into -- get out of content and get out of this kind of vertically integrated jalopy and focus on what you really do well and let other companies do what they do.

DS: Yes, I think that's spot on. I did another podcast that were the Razor's Edge with Akram’s Razor who's been on Behind The Idea. By the time you're hearing this listeners, it will have been out. But we talked about that so he made the point that HBO’s prestige is such that you kind of know anything you're going to get is going to be of a good quality. And that's a big gamble to try to go 2x on the quantity or 3x or whatever it is. And so I think that's interesting.

The DirecTV purchase is if anything even more, I mean, they basically top ticked the pay TV market, if you think about. I mean, if you're talking about cord cutting and whatever else, I think that applies to DirecTV too and that really started if you think about when ESPN subscriber losses started happening. That was more or less when they close the DirecTV’s deal.

So yeah, it's -- there's -- like again, it's a really, if nothing else, the business study of what has happened to AT&T this decade is really compelling and well done. Even, produced the same, and I'm sure it builds -- I don't know how much you read about AT&T. I don't read about the company that much. So they could be building on work that's out there. But it's really well done I think, that part of it.

MT: I think there's a risk there and of this that's where I think we need to step back from our enthusiasm a little bit with the idea in general, just for AT&T. It's easy for us to sort of avoid doing the kind of in depth research we might have done on specific company that's off the map. And so there's something like, I think it's easy to be overconfident about understanding a business like AT&T. And to the specific point I used to be an AT&T and DirecTV customer, and they were partnered, I think with Verizon on my internet access, they had some kind of customer sharing deal or whatever.

All of which is to say that I'm not completely certain how these bundling and packaging economics work all together. It's annoying to switch providers from one to another, you have to have someone come into your house, it’s frustrating. You have to set up an appointment. So there may be some customer lock in there with bundled items that is sort of value accretive to AT&T as a whole when it integrates all these things. And I think that's probably the logic under which these deals were done.

That would be kind of an argument against the breakup. And I just want to throw that wrinkle in there because I think that this may not be as straightforward a conglomerate break-up story, as it first appears based on all these kind of weird regulatory/captive customer issues that seem to come up.

DS: Yeah, I hear that. I mean, as we look at Elliott's prescription then, yes, it's worth -- I think there's a little bit I'm sure and Elliott did one of the things you can kind of tease them for, but I think was -- I won't tease too much as at the beginning, they sort of were clear about how much work they've done and how big their position is. It's about a 1% position in the company, but big company. And they talked about all the work, but these are not going to be galaxy brain ideas they're pretty -- it's pretty much stuff that you imagine AT&T has heard before, and AT&T will claim that they're committed to and the fact is, they're just not getting it done.

And so you wonder if, for example, AT&T's initial response has been relatively constructive, I think, but you could see this being the sort of scenario where they were constructive, but then they don't really make a lot of progress. And then Elliott ramps up the pressure and then it becomes a little bit more contentious of an activist battle, for example. Because I think there's -- it's easy to say, apply better focus, et cetera and a lot -- or prioritize execution, which is a sub header they have, but it's a lot harder to actually deliver on that.

MT: And then they’ve got -- now they have a bunch of activists they have to deal with. So thanks a lot. Now that didn't make it easier, right?

DS: Yeah. So their roadmap, their activating AT&T plan is pretty straightforward. So I wanted to sum it up and then get your thoughts on it. It's essentially -- look at the whole portfolio. Stop adding new businesses. Again, prioritize execution…

MT: Stop adding new businesses, it’s underlined, no more material M&A, it's like stop it, just like stop.

DS: Please, we’ve underlined, nobody underlines anymore. And they say as far as the divesting, they say there's tons and they list I mean, look at all these home security business, regional sports network, CME. I'm not sure what CME is Sky Mexico, Latin American pay TV business, Vrio.

MT: [Multiple Speakers]

DS: I don't think that's it. I was thinking Country Music Entertainment personally. Oh, I don't -- I have no idea what it is.

Quick edit: CME is Central European Media Enterprises, a TV operator in Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Czech Republic. AT&T own 75% through its acquisition of Time Warner, shout out to Bulgaria and Central Europe, back to the show.

Puerto Rican operations. So tons of little things that in theory all -- that's 1% of the business whatever, but at some point, again, it's that I think the greatest when we feel this, I think working at Seeking Alpha and I think anywhere you work, the greatest resource you have is the organizational time and focus you have. And so cutting down on any amount of time spent on any of these businesses make sense. So that's one of it.

They also say look at bigger businesses they don't mention Time Warner, but they do mentioned DirecTV, Mexican wireless operations, and other assets must all be evaluated, but that's -- those DirecTV is the one I think that has got headlines. And so more keep getting rid of stuff and really focused on what you're doing. They talk about significant operational improvements, and they've done work here, they talk about a lot of duplicative layers. They talk about extra levels of management compared to the government.

So they -- again, that's something that's easily said, but there's a lot of inertia there. I don't know how much you're just going to cut through more one of the most interesting things about the operational improvement is the idea of AT&T being positioned to be a leader in 5G, which they talked about more early on. I'm not sure, I thought it was in this section. I'm not seeing it as I scroll through, but they don't really make the case for why they should be a leader in 5G, like what positioning they have. They mentioned -- I think there's a paragraph eventually around, they have certain types of assets that should set them up for this, but…

MT: It's also fun like paying for Elliott to just say, as an outsider, like, here's what you do. You take this impending technology revolution, and you do it the best of anybody. It's simple.

DS: So I…

MT: And sell Time Warner.

DS: They made the case earlier. They said given its premier spectrum positioning, early LTE advance work and recent network improvements, driven by the first net build, and its one touch strategy, they are well positioned in 5G, but they'll require meaningful investment and improved execution. So again, we’re not capable of really weighing that and deciding whether that's legitimate or not, but fine. It's -- I think it's nice to see in an activist case that it's not all about just cut, cut, cut, there is some acknowledgement of you need to be ahead of the game.

So they had a four pillar plan, improve strategic focus, significant operational improvements. Then they talk about formal capital allocation framework. This is where again, they say no more material, M&A, and focus on continue to raise the dividend, which I think is a nod to the fact that most retail investors who own the stock, own it for the dividend and then look at 50% of post dividend free cash flow to debt repayment, 50% to share repurchases, I want to put a pin in this to come back to. That's essentially their capital return section, I think is pretty straightforward and pretty traditional.

And then there's finally better management, which essentially take on corporate governance best practices. Consider -- this is a little bit more soft stuff about aligning the business, aligning management, with shareholders, et cetera. And so those are the four pillars. And then they kind of say, look, if you just get them back to a 12 time multiple, which is what they used to trade at a lot, 12 time forward multiple would get you to 65% upside at $60 a share. I think they're saying by 2021. So two years from now 65% if you're including the dividend that you get with minor increases.

So yes, and so that's sort of their bottom line prediction they share where they think revenue can grow, where they think EBITDA can grow. It's all about margins they're not really predicting revenue growth here. They're really talking about a cut down on costs get focused, and you can do well. And so that's sort of their -- that's the case here. And so what do you think about their prescription? What do you think about the Elliott roadmap?

MT: I mean, it's --I think, like we're saying, there's nothing really that groundbreaking here. This is all sort of just classic activist stuff. Get a clearer strategy and focus and communicate that to the market, communicate to investors how you're going to create value for them and then execute on that and of course throw the bombs out and get good people in as well, which is another one of those things where it's like, yes, just find like a great telecom executive and plop them in there. And it's kind of -- ours that's got to be a little frustrating for management. We are the best.

Yes, my reaction is kind of this like makes sense, and like the re-rating makes sense. It doesn't seem aggressive. It seems like the market could just re-rate the stock even without some major changes. If AT&T just does a couple things right, then some of this rerating might happen anyway. So nothing seems overly ambitious here, either intellectually from like the sort of play big [ph] perspective or also what -- in terms of what could happen if things start to go right. And I think that's maybe one of the reasons that I’ve started to kind of wonder about whether this is a good investment idea for myself personally, because it wouldn't take a lot. None of this is a very difficult thing to imagine happening. And so I don't know I find it very compelling.

DS: The two things that I find as the weak points and then I'll -- I think generally agree, I think it is a pretty cheap company doesn't -- and it doesn't work like it's a train wreck, is basically how I saw it and then if they can kind of do a little better, it might not be as cheap. But I thought the two key weak points to me were that 5G point, I didn't really -- I don't know, again, it's just a letter to management. In theory management knows why they should have a 5G advantage. So maybe you don't have to go over that. But that was to me the sort of what is AT&T's core business?

You're sort of saying they should refocus, but what is their core business then? Is wireline and wireless a growth like going to stabilize things? Can they get rid of DirecTV? Would anybody buy DirecTV or would they have to spin it off?

Time Warner, I don't think they were -- they did not put Time Warner in the divest section. Again, they AT&T's has it? What are they going to do with that? So I felt like there was the business level analysis. I would have loved to have seen as robust a prescription as they did a diagnosis of what went wrong. So that was sort of not -- and again, this is a thorough good letter and I'm sure they've talked about it with AT&T, maybe they don't want to tip their hand whatever.

But I just -- that to me felt a little unbaked as far as that added value. And I just thought the share buyback, to me it reminds me of our discussion about Ligand last week, which was they've got a lot of debt on the balance sheet. So I -- again, I like paying down debt so that I can buy even though I should say they've got a lot of debt, but the interest rates on it are pretty low. So -- and that's where somebody could counter what I'm going to say next.

So I can see getting rid of the debt, but then with a share buyback, it's like, is that the best use of your cash? Is that really -- isn't it worth having a war chest? You're not in a stodgy business in theory, right? If you're talking about 5G, and we're talking about investment for the future and you're trying to figure out what's going on with Time Warner, to me, I would want to really be building up my cash to give myself optionality for whatever comes. I understand if you're Elliott, you're saying, well, if they build up cash, they might be at risk of going out another M&A bid, it’s fine, I get that.

But to me, I just don't see why you would bother to buy that. I get that they're cheap, but if the company performs well, they won't be cheap, and I think that's what really matters. And I guess I'm picking on it because like you said it is a pretty typical activist playbook. And I feel like that -- some of those drawing in the lines, coloring in the lines weakens the argument because it doesn't feel like they've -- to me that is not as -- it doesn't make sense. It just doesn't make sense why I would spend the cash on that. I don't know the argument, I think the other argument is that if they're retiring shares at a 5.6%, or whatever dividend that's even better than buying back debt, but I don't know I think that's too clever by half. So those are my -- that's how I sort of felt about it.

MT: Yeah. In general, I find transactions with your sources of financing your dollars of your debt, co-owners of your equity to be sort of the least compelling, usually, usually the least compelling aspects of any of these types of pieces, because I think eventually it always comes down to you control these assets. How are you going to most effectively create a business model around your asset base? And then everything else kind of when things are going well, you can make good decisions with respect to your capital stakeholders, but it's not necessarily the front and center thing.

I guess the only argument here would be that investors seem to like buybacks and dividend growth and maybe it's just as simple as that. In terms of 5G and CapEx versus buybacks or whatever else, I don't really have a view. I don't know what capital allocation strategy would make sense there. I find the concentrated investment in 5G rollout to be a compelling mechanism by which AT&T could ride the ship. There's also that discussion of the iPhone rollout and how the network wasn't able to handle all the incremental demand for people buying this incredible iPhone back in 2007, or whatever it was.

That to me signals enough that you should be -- your risk should be more over investment in these kind of big technological waves rather than other investment. And so maybe that's where I do come down kind of on your side, like, whether should we really focus on the buyback right now if we have this key pivotal operational improvement that we need to make. So I don't necessarily find those two things cohesive, but I think you'd have to look at a more detailed breakdown of the capital budgeting to really understand what Elliott's saying and then determine whether makes sense.

DS: Well, I think that just prompts to me the idea of strategic focus that they rightly brought up, Elliott rightly brought up. I know you can pre-program the buyback or whatever else. But isn't that a distraction to some degree to have a buyback? To be like, think your capital -- I know everybody wants capital allocation to be right. But to me the problems that Elliott has highlighted are not -- you aren't buying back shares or returning capital. I mean, they've got a dividend yield that's trading at a 4.1% spread to the treasuries as Elliott highlights in another helpful graph.

They are spending too much on M&A. So if you want to fix capital allocation, again, that's why you are underlying no more M&A, please. And so yeah, I feel like that is a -- and again because I think this is -- I like this letter I think it's -- it stays within its boundaries. It's not -- like it's it feels like something that was meant to be constructive and again, doesn't seem revolutionary, but sometimes it's helpful to hear another powerful voice come in and say, we should do that. That may make it easier for management or whatever else. Like I think there is a lot good in here.

It just feels like there's a few nits to pick that makes it feel like they're not truly thinking this all the way through. One that I saw, they were made fun of on Twitter for was putting their price target really close to the top of the letter as if, like really wanted to say we think this is a $60 or $55 a share stock so that people would get excited because Elliott Management thinks that rather than letting this thesis sit with them see how you get there, et cetera.

MT: We handled a few activist articles in our time, not uncommon to put that price target at the top.

DS: No, for sure it's not unique to Elliott by any means. And I don't think the stock really -- it may have gone up a little bit but it's not far from where it was earlier.

MT: Here's what -- here's where I come down. I think that the ideas are good and compelling. I don't think that it's -- I think that it's still a high risk situation, you kind of need a parlay to play out here for things to go really well. You need management to buy into the parts of the strategy that will work to create value for shareholders. I do believe that there are elements in that letter that would do that if management adopted them. But that's uncertain, from an AT&T management's perspective. They could ignore those things or misapply them or engage in a drawn-out battle with Elliott that destroys value.

The second is that whatever the core strategy is going forward, it's subject to a lot of uncertainty. And I think that there's a risk for investors who might consider AT&T, and I've seen this on Seeking Alpha for sure, that it's been around forever. And it's Alexander Graham Bell and the Ma Bell breakup, and all that long storied history and the need for telephony, and the need for data transmission and secular sort of demand for us always needing to communicate more and more, may create an illusion of stability around the business whereas there's this constant need to invest in sort of iterating on this.

And anytime you have a new rollout of a new technology, you're vulnerable to competition overtaking you and we see that in multiple stages of this letter. For all those reasons, the stock still looks cheap, but I mean, I'm doing what I always do there's reasons for that. I'm still into it, but we’re going in with eyes wide open.

DS: We talked about before, at the top, we talked about how this looks interesting to us. I think it's a well done letter. I think it's cheap stock, et cetera. But yeah, I think it's very easy to get drawn into and I've done this, and I've thought, like consciously done this with certain large caps. It's a large cap, it's well covered. I kind of know what it's doing. And either I'll hold it as sort of an equivalent to other positions that I might have.

Or it is equivalent to cash or whatever else, it’s like a safe place to put your money or I just don't need to follow it as closely because it's in the news all the time. And I think with this one, you really should spend time understanding where AT&T's business might go, where Verizon’s business might go, where -- how does this play out? Like I don't -- I think Elliott probably has done a lot of work and credit to them for that. But we haven't seen all that work.

And so it's on us to try to figure out what's going on here. And is this really a thesis that we -- that makes sense. I think there's a lot compelling here. But yeah, I think there's still more work to do for the individual investor.

MT: Our commenters are loved when we do that.

DS: Not come to a conclusion?

MT: Yeah, they're going to love that. And they're going to love that homework, do the homework on that. Hey, guys thanks for listening.

DS: We're trying to service the idea. Obviously, this is a very well serviced idea, but trying to -- look that I think this is about as bullish as we've been on an idea in a while. So look, we're not bears, give us a 10 time PE industrial communications giant and with a lot of mess and we will be somewhat bullish. So all right. Good stuff, Mike.

MT: Yeah. Talk to you soon, Daniel.

DS: Yeah, take it easy. Bye.

MT: Bye.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Neither host has any positions in any stocks mentioned. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.