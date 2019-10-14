Aurora Cannabis Will Be In Distress As Oversupply Crushes Its Market

As the company bleeds cash, even as the hardest hit to its market has yet to come, tangible book is a fair valuation.

Further relaxing regulation will help the legal market growth, but will also remove barriers to entry to the market and make it more efficient (commodity-like).

It's hard to build a premium brand when you can't use traditional marketing and everyone else is trying the same thing.

I came across Aurora Cannabis (ACB) by chance and couldn’t help but notice that the elephant in the room barely got any attention. The reports or articles I read went on about setbacks in market opportunities, EBITDA guidance miss, etc. as possible reasons to be negative. It was quite surprising that the main issue wasn’t addressed: the company is basically an unprofitable farm, bizarrely trading at over 10 times tangible book value.

Being a farm is not the image that the company puts at the forefront of course. The company has a plan that includes pushing higher margin products, increasing sales, and exports, while funding this by issuing shares, but though each of those plans have flaws, there is a bigger issue. The sector will be hit hard by oversupply and that's the point at which we can see that the company may have a plan until it is punched in the face.

"Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face."

~Mike Tyson

Economic theory and practice of farming in greenhouses

In illegal markets, cannabis seems expensive because of the hassle of avoiding detection, the inefficient production, actual seizures and the extraordinary return on capital to compensate for seizures and possible legal consequences for the ‘investors’. This obscures the fact that cannabis is just a commodity. As any economics textbook can tell you, commodity producers will not earn a return that is higher than their cost of capital. In fact, farms of sub-par efficiency will likely suffer from low margins, likewise return on capital and may very well go bankrupt.

Aurora Sky greenhouse. Source: Aurora Cannabis.

What I think will happen as the cannabis market in Canada matures and regulation eases is two inevitable things: prices will come down and the government will compensate that with excise taxes, just like it does with tobacco.

This Forbes opinion piece of a couple years back estimated a pack of joints would cost maybe 50 cents in a free market. I couldn’t agree more, as this is what happens to commodity prices after the invisible hand works its magic. Of course, this is not the case already, as licensed producers are saddled with a ton of regulation that acts both as a costly burden and a barrier to keep competition out. To illustrate the low returns, I have an example from The Netherlands, which has a large industry of greenhouses that grow flowers, vegetables and other plants. Data by Wageningen University shows (link in Dutch) that the average unpaid FTE (typically the owner or family member) made EUR 73k, equivalent to about 80 thousand US dollars over the period of 2001 to 2018. This includes after tax income on equity and labor invested in the business. The corresponding ‘margin’ per company is 8.5% on average, which includes wages for two owners on average. This makes sense to me, as it is hard to make serious money in agriculture, no matter how highly advanced, productive or innovative the sector is (which it is, in the Netherlands) compared to open field agriculture. Let’s try for a moment to apply this 8.5% to Aurora after adjusting for owner labor.

Source: Wageningen University data, author’s own estimates.

The 5% net income margin is not very inspiring and clearly isn't what shareholders of Aurora have been hoping for. An argument against this calculation could be to account for size of the business, but we are there already when it comes to ACB. The average Canadian facility of ACB, both under construction and in operation, is 3.4 hectares (364k sq. ft.) and this is consistent with the average Dutch greenhouse business which is ~4 hectares according to the bureau of statistics.

Still, I like to compare to larger scale operations (about 9-10 hectares, comparable to 1 million sq. ft.), as these will become an overwhelming part of the weighted average portfolio of ACB. I took 2017, which was excellent year for Dutch greenhouse farmers, and calculated costs as a percentage of revenue.

Dutch greenhouse farming industry figures as a percentage of revenue. Due to data availability, large scale (EUR 7.5m average revenue) uses 2017 data, while ‘Average size’ uses 2018 data (2017 was a better year overall, possibly due to warm weather). Source: Wageningen University data, author’s own calculations.

The data in the table above is from the second best year out of 18 years of data (the average EBITDA margin would be closer to 15%). Now let’s compare this cost structure to ACB’s in fiscal Q4 2019 and see what ACB can do to improve.

Source: author’s own calculations.

As it seems, G&A is very high at ACB because wages form a large part of the cost structure, of which share-based compensation is further evidence. It doesn’t look like ACB included production wages in cost of sales. Another thing is that distribution costs are not an item for the Dutch GH farmers, and I adjusted for this in cost of sales as a higher gross margin should compensate for distribution costs borne by ACB. In ACB potential, I assumed rigorous cost cutting and efficiency improvements. It doesn’t seem very realistic, but if it happens, an EBIT margin of 16% would yield an annual EBIT of C$250m (98*4*4*16%) or USD 189m if quarterly revenue quadruples. Quadrupling sales is not unrealistic, as the company sold less than half its capacity worth of produce in Q4 and it will more than double capacity by the end of calendar 2020. This will be mitigated by average selling prices, which will inevitably decrease with efficiency increases. Lower prices are also a necessity to take market share from the more efficient black market producers. It will be challenging to cut costs, though. Even if revenue doubles and every line item except cost of sales remains stable, ACB will still have an EBITDA margin of just 2%.

Part of the problem is the high valuation of the Canadian cannabis stocks, as this actually stimulates real investments. Paradoxically, the steep valuation has the effect of stimulating overproduction and will put pressure on margins, which, at least in part, should explain why the sector is unprofitable right now. This brings me to the next part of this article: overproduction, or the reason why the stocks are under pressure lately.

Supply/demand will crush many players

Aside from the long-term normalization that will inevitably happen, there can be short-term price fluctuations in commodity production.

A recent article by BNN Bloomberg, which says that 86% of cannabis in Canada is bought on the black market, also reports that the annualized production was in excess of 750 thousand kilograms in July while the national consumption is estimated at 924 thousand kilos per year. So current legal consumption is 130 thousand kilos and production is 750 thousand. Meanwhile, just Aurora has planned capacity additions of 340 thousand kilos (more than doubling its current capacity) according to its latest Q4 earnings presentation. Exports can help only so much. The fact remains that the market is vastly oversupplied, which will make producers suffer steep losses for some time, until only the most efficient producers survive the shakeout. This is inevitable, and as inventories pile up, produce can even be sold under its production cost. This will likely happen as inventories pile up and companies need cash. This would be a problem to ACB, as its huge cost base already can’t afford a margin cut. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see that while all players are heavily adding capacity, the market is already oversupplied and this will inevitably lead to lower prices and bankruptcies.

The two figures below show nationwide inventories for cannabis products. Dried inventories are 25 times monthly sales. The market is clearly not ready for further capacity expansion.

Source: Health Canada.

I don’t even want to imagine what happens when more capacity comes online. The market already can’t absorb the volume, and inventory build in July was already 2x sales for oils and 3x sales for dried cannabis.

A concern is the Aurora Sun facility that will come online in 2020 and which will more than double current capacity in Canada. The problem is that this construction has been set in motion years ago and a lot has been invested in it already. The rational thing to generate enough cash flow is to let the facilities operate at maximum efficiency and sell as much as possible. Clearly, it doesn't help if everyone does that at the same time.

While there is capacity to come, Aurora’s current production and sales weren’t fully ramped up yet in the last quarter. By now, the company should produce about 40,000 kilos/quarter and sell a close to that amount. But as you can see in the table below, production was 29 thousand and sales were just 17.8 thousand kilos. It is interesting to see how the market will absorb Aurora's doubling sales. In a normalized situation, sales should equal production and production equals capacity, but the problem is that current production capacity of Aurora in Canada is higher than the legal demand in Canada.

Source: Aurora 4Q19 Investor Presentation.

The producers will need to make cash flow, and at some point, they will push their inventory onto the market regardless of pricing. Like I said before, there will be capacity rationalization and bankruptcies. Aurora’s production facilities would potentially be not the worst-positioned due to their scale, but Aurora does have a large overhead and is incurring high development costs for new products.

Growth potential

When looking at the past growth of Aurora, we have to take into account that anyone can purchase land, build a vegetable farm and show massive revenue growth – especially if EBIT isn’t an objective.

The Canadian market is critical to Aurora and this is still for a large part served by illegal suppliers. The fact is that the black market is still competitive on price and quality. Of course, the price element will shift over time, no one should have doubts about that. The problem to ACB remains that the produce still remains a commodity and prices have to drop first to become more competitive with the black market. Even if ACB produces niche or otherwise specialized products, it won’t help much, as I will argue in the next section.

The opportunity in ‘premium’ products

It should be crystal clear that farming will get Aurora nowhere. More likely the hope of investors is on value added products. This is the strategy of tobacco companies – buy tobacco at a commodity price of just a couple of dollars per kilo, and make fat margins (53% EBITDA margin for Altria (MO)) on the cigarettes sold to retailers. The problem is that these tobacco companies have strong brands that can’t be displaced as marketing has been outlawed decades ago in most developed countries. At the same time, it's not seen as a growth market, further decreasing competitive pressure, which is reflected by the P/E of 10 and 8% dividend yield that Altria trades at. Interest to invest in the (Canadian) cannabis production sector is obviously a lot higher and exactly what makes it hard to make a differentiated product that consumers will favor. This difficulty is increased by the fact that it is illegal to advertise cannabis products in Canada.

Another thing is that having a high farm market share automatically means that its product sales by and large should mimic what the overall market buys. Evidence from somewhat more mature markets in a couple of states in the US show that dry flower still takes well over half of the market.

Source: headset.io

Unsurprisingly, ACB also sees dried cannabis take the top spot in its sales mix. Within the Consumer segment, it is 92% of net sales, while it is 68% of Medical sales.

Source: ACB 2019 annual report.

So the upside probably isn’t in value-added products. Perhaps it is abroad?

EU legalization of weed

Some producers position themselves for EU legalization of weed and mention this possibility explicitly in company presentations, like Tilray (TLRY) (page 11). This is not going to happen anytime soon – if ever. The problem is that the EU is an open internal market, and if any country doesn’t want cannabis to be freely shipped to its country, it isn’t going to happen. If some countries go solo and decriminalize production or sale, there will be heavy regulation on trade and producers that makes sure authorities can track who buys and sells produce.

An interesting mini-case study is the Netherlands. In the Netherlands, the sale of cannabis has been allowed in so called ‘coffeeshops’ for decades. Funnily, it is illegal to produce what these shops sell and even to supply them. To be clear, even though the sale is more or less allowed, it is quite restricted, with coffeeshops having to comply with regulations, while permits are rare and highly coveted. Only recently an experiment has started to let certain municipalities grow marijuana (‘state weed’). So even though the Netherlands is a front-runner within the EU with its liberal soft drugs policy, cannabis production and wholesale are still very restricted compared to Canada.

Even in the Netherlands, there has been a constant internal discussion but also pressure from abroad to ban the sale of soft drugs. Our EU membership has always been used as an argument against legalization. Interestingly, the medicinal market in the Netherlands is very small as the state uses one producer that is known to deliver a poor product at a high price (this is intentional as medicine is not supposed to be used for recreational purposes). Patients who need it commonly buy their supplies in coffeeshops, according to the Dutch association for cannabis retailers.

Speaking of the trade association for cannabis retailers, they issue informative opinion pieces (try running some through Google Translate, they have good insights) on what goes right and wrong in the Canadian market. Their main thesis is that current regulation limits the market potential of legal cannabis and aids the black market in that way. Though, it is doubtful whether deregulation will happen after the election. That said, deregulated, free and efficient markets do not favor commodity producers in the long run.

International deregulation as a threat, not an opportunity

As I hinted at before, more deregulation can be seen as a threat because it leads to a more efficient market, which further drives prices down and puts pressure on almost every producer. Most of Aurora’s production locations are in Canada. If it is true, as some expect, that cannabis production in more countries will be legalized and international trade opens up further, this is a major threat to Aurora Cannabis. The fact is that hemp isn’t an extraordinarily hard crop to grow and it grows best in a warm and humid climate. Aurora grows most of its hemp in greenhouses in Canada. This is fairly expensive versus the alternative of growing it in an open field in the Southern United States or Mexico. Regulation and licensing of producers works as a barrier of entry that helps all companies that already comply with regulation versus potential competition.

Valuation

Given that the firm is currently cash flow negative, that the market it operates in gives it no hope at all of becoming cash flow positive in the near term, and that it is essentially a glorified agricultural enterprise, I think that tangible book value is a very reasonable valuation.

Most of the goodwill and intangibles stem from the acquisition of MedReleaf, a production company quite similar to Aurora in 2018.

Source: ACB 2019 annual report.

Tangible asset value of the firm is C$1,642 million. If we subtract liabilities of C$1,113 million, we are left with C$529 million in tangible book value, which is C$0.51 or USD 0.39 per outstanding share. But for this valuation to be realistic, it has to survive the supply glut first.

Bizarrely, management has said in the Q4 conference call that they saw no pricing pressure. I think that this can mean two things, either it is as oblivious as it has proven itself over the past years with its aggressive expansion, or they desperately want to hold onto the ridiculous valuation of the stock.

Like I stated before, there will be a shakeout and the management teams that come to terms with reality sooner than most and those that are best at cost-cutting (instead of acquiring companies and inflating overhead) will win the long game. It seems like ACB doesn't have any back-up plan if their current strategy fails.

Conclusion

The obvious truth behind why HEXO (OTC:HEXO) pulled its guidance and cannabis stocks are being hammered is that capacity is increasing rapidly while inventories are exploding. In my estimation, it will be a roller coaster until the sector bottoms out. Maybe ACB is worth its book value, based on normalized return on capital, but costs will increase as new capacity comes online and it will be increasingly tough to sell its products at a reasonable gross margin. If investor confidence evaporates, even a share issue like this excellent article suggested won’t be enough. If you want to have a good time, then go to the comment section of the previously mentioned article and read up on what people thought of it at the time before ACB’s 50% slide.

The Canadian cannabis sector receives a lot of attention, but this has pushed valuations of these stocks to ridiculous levels. To current investors I would say: sell while you can. There’s nothing to be gained here, even if my predicted price slide doesn’t happen it remains a simple commodity producer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.