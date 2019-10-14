Why Taiwan Semiconductor May Be Signaling A Stock Market Rally

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) has recently broken out of a nearly two-year-long trading range, and that may not only be good news for the company, but also the entire stock market. Taiwan Semi and the S&P 500 have mimicked each other tightly, and the Taiwan Semi breakout has created a very clear divergence over the path month.

Not only is the divergence clear, but some traders are also betting that TSM rises to even higher prices in the future. It could serve as a sign of what is to come for the broader S&P 500. TSM is the largest semiconductor company by market cap, valued at almost $260 billion, worth nearly $30 billion more than Intel (INTC).

A Tight Correlation

The chart below shows how closely Taiwan Semi and the S&P 500 have traded since August 2017. But more recently, there has been a clear divergence with Taiwan Semi rising to new all-time highs, while the S&P 500 has been clawing its way back to its previous highs.

Semiconductor companies are potentially a good leading indicator for the broader global economy. Much like copper, which has often been viewed as a growth proxy, semiconductor companies can be seen that way as well. With Taiwan Semi being the largest company by market capitalization, it makes it a good proxy for the group.

If the current patterns between Taiwan Semi and the broader S&P 500 continue to hold as in the past, the stock could be suggesting that an S&P 500 rally to new all-time highs isn't far behind.

Earnings Approach

What is even more interesting is that TSM is due to report results on October 17. Analysts are looking for the company to report third-quarter earnings growth of about 7% versus last year to $0.60 per share. Meanwhile, revenue is expected to have climbed by almost 9% to $9.2 billion.

Bulls Step In

Over the past five days, there has been a tremendous amount of bullish betting taking place. Open interest levels for the November 15 $50 calls have increased by nearly 9,000 contracts. Meanwhile, the April 17 $50 and $55 calls have also seen their open interest levels rise by over 13,000 contracts each.

(Trade Alert - November $50 Calls)

On October 13, the open interest for the November $50 calls rose by over 6,000 contracts. According to data from Trade Alert, those calls traded on the ask at $1.70 per contract. It means that for a buyer of the calls to earn a profit, the stock would need to rise to around $51.70 by the expiration date.

Additionally, data shows that the April $50 calls also traded on the ask for $3.50 on October 10. Again, it would suggest that the calls were bought. A trader of these calls would need the stock to rise above $53.50 by the expiration date. Also, the April $55 calls saw a lot of activity on October 11, and based on the data, those calls traded on the bid and indication they were sold. In this case, the trader took in a premium of $1.65, creating a spread transaction with the $50 calls. This was likely done to reduce the purchase price of the $50 calls, creating a spread transaction.

Chart Points To High Price Longer-term

The stock is likely heading higher over the long term, given the massive breakout after a very considerable period of consolidation. The stock broke out after it rose above its previous highs, around $45.80. The breakout also came on a rising level of volume, which indicates that new buyers were moving into the stock. Based on the previous move higher from $25.80 to $45.80, the stock may rise around $65.

Short-Term Risks

However, the technical chart for the stock is not as bullish over the short-term. It currently shows the stock may fall back to around $45.80 before resuming its long-term move higher. The current pattern in the chart is showing a bump and run, a bearish reversal pattern. It would suggest that the stock is likely to drop back to support at $45.80, or the lower uptrend, which also happens to be around $45.80. Additionally, the relative strength index is now above 70, and that would suggest the stock is likely overbought over the short-term.

Taiwan Semi's recent breakout is notable, and it could be a very big positive not just for the future of the stock, but the broader S&P 500, especially if the options traders' bets for higher prices prove to be right. All-time highs for the S&P 500 may not be that far behind.

