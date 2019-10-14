Carvana: Not Scaling To Profitability Soon Enough

Meanwhile, its cash balances are running dangerously thin. Carvana had just north of $40 million of cash on its most recent balance sheet.

However, with such a thin gross margin in the first place and heavy operating costs, Carvana's opportunities for operating leverage are slim.

Its gross margin of 14.0% in its most recent quarter improved from 10.3% in the year-ago quarter.

There's a new focus for technology investors: make profit or bust. With the great undoing of companies like WeWork (WE), the market has turned a rather cold shoulder to companies that are simply growing without demonstrating the potential to scale to profitability. That causes a problem for companies like Carvana (CVNA) - which, despite incredibly strong growth and incremental gross margin gains, is still guzzling through gobs of cash and may not have enough liquidity to last through the year.

Since the start of the year, shares of Carvana have skyrocketed more than 2x, and is now trading only 15% off its year-to-date highs (faring far better than many growth stocks in technical "bear market" territory, trading 20% below 52-week highs or worse). In my view, in light of Carvana's heavy losses and only small profitability gains, the stock stands to lose a lot when the market turns south again.

It's true that the used-car space suffers from much less volatility in a recessionary scenario than new car sales. Many buyers trade down to used cars when in a financial pinch, lessening the blow of an economic downturn.

I've made no secret, however, that I'm far more partial to CarGurus in this space than Carvana. I like Cargurus' service-based model and the fact that it's the #1 used car research site in the U.S., with a recurring stream of revenue from dealership fees coming in at a >90% gross margin. Carvana, on the other hand, carries plenty of inventory risk. While it's the faster-growing company, its lower gross margin also means that its room to scale is far slimmer.

The fact that Carvana continues to trade above 3x forward revenues (as shown in the chart above), several turns higher than its closest comp CarMax (KMX), which trades at 1.5x forward revenues, makes me shy away even further from this stock. Continue to avoid this name and invest elsewhere.

Making profitability gains, but not soon enough

Even a bear on Carvana has to acknowledge that the company is, in fact, producing tremendous growth and making progress on profitability. By pushing aggressively into new markets (Tennessee is the company's latest play), Carvana has dramatically expanded its coverage of the United States and grown its retail sales.

Figure 1. Carvana retail unit sales Source: Carvana Q2 shareholder letter

Q2 retail unit sales hit 44,000, up 95% y/y (representing four points of deceleration from Q1's retail unit growth rate of 99% y/y), while total revenues jumped 108% y/y to $986.2 million, way ahead of Wall Street's expectations of $914.5 million, or +91% y/y.

At the same time, gross profit per unit (excluding the accounting impacts of a gift to employees made last year) rose 466% y/y to $3,175, while GAAP gross margins lifted 370bps to 14.0%, up from 10.3% in 2Q18:

Figure 2. Carvana GPU trends Source: Carvana Q2 shareholder letter

The long-term targets are still distant goals; will Wall Street have the patience to wait several more years for profitability?

Despite these gross margin gains, Carvana is still a long way off from achieving true profitability. GAAP net losses widened by 25% y/y to -$56.0 million in Q2. To give us an understanding of how Carvana is progressing toward its long-term goals, we can compare its Q2 results against its steady-state margin targets, as shown in the chart below:

Figure 3. Carvana long-term margin model Source: Carvana Q2 shareholder letter

Unfortunately, I believe Carvana's story is highly likely to play out similar to WeWork's. This is a low-margin business (the jump to 14% gross margins is impressive, but at the end of the day, it's still a very low retail margin) that is masquerading as a "disruptor" on the basis of its high growth, but its opportunity to scale into a real cash cow is highly unlikely. Carvana's adjusted EBITDA margin of -3.3% still falls short of its long-term target of 8.0-13.3%.

Based on the fact that Carvana improved its EBITDA margins by 550bps this quarter (a rate that's likely to taper off as Carvana's gross margin gains inch closer to its long-term 15-19% target), Carvana is still likely two to three years away from hitting its ultimate EBITDA margin goal. That goal also calls for the company to shave off four points of advertising and seven points of selling, general and administrative costs as a percentage of revenues - which will undoubtedly hurt Carvana's growth rates.

The question is - will investors have enough patience to wait out a few more years to see Carvana scale to profitability? A software-based business model like CarGurus, which has >90% gross margins, is a different story: nearly every incremental dollar of revenue growth flows through to the bottom line. In Carvana's case, however, only a tiny sliver (in the long run, 15-19%) of its revenue actually translates to gross margin dollars - and its ambition to produce a 13.5% EBITDA margin off such a low gross margin is probably unrealistic in the first place.

Carvana operates in a highly competitive market for used cars against thousands of both national and local dealership competitors, and there's little the company can do to justify a gross margin premium versus peers.

Stretching debt in order to make room for losses

Another fact that investors won't like in a cautious, profit-seeking market environment is the fact that Carvana's liquidity is running incredibly thin, and the company has had to stretch its debt load in order to bear the burden of its losses.

In the first two quarters of FY19, Carvana burned through $294.8 million in operating cash flow losses and consumed an additional $88.1 million in capex, making for a total of -$382.9 million in free cash flow losses.

Figure 4. Carvana cash flows Source: Carvana Q2 shareholder letter

Carvana has run on a thin cash balance for several quarters now, having blown through most of the net proceeds gained from its IPO. To absorb the impact of its losses, Carvana has had to stretch its debt loads.

As of the end of Q2, Carvana held just north of $40 million of cash on its balance sheet. At the same time, its short-term debt has ballooned to $638.0 million, more than double the debt levels it bore at the end of FY18:

Figure 5. Carvana balance sheet snapshot Source: Carvana Q2 shareholder letter

Carvana is holding $606.5 million of vehicle inventory on its books. Even if it marks up that inventory and earns a 14% gross margin on selling all the cars on its books, the implied ~$690 million of sales would barely cover all of Carvana's short-term debt and sale-leaseback agreements.

The key point here: Carvana's brinkmanship when it comes to liquidity and debt may be acceptable in the gung-ho phases of a bull market, but investors have grown incredibly wary of high-growth companies that make big profitability promises but are currently stretching their balance sheets to eat losses. I'd be wary of investing into this company before Carvana's ballooning debts become a more widely-focused metric.

Key takeaways

There are several simple reasons to be cautious on Carvana:

High valuation relative to peers

Despite posing as a disruptive technology stock, Carvana is a low-margin car seller that is still years away from hitting its profitability targets

Debt loads have ballooned over the past several quarters to accommodate hugely negative free cash flow

Amid a turbulent market environment that has rotated away from growth stocks and into more high-quality value names, I'd say Carvana's rally has already reached its zenith. Steer clear here and invest elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.