Reading The Real Estate Macro Tea Leaves (Podcast Transcript)

Editors' Note: This is a transcript version of a Marketplace Roundtable podcast we published yesterday. We hope you enjoy it.

More Marketplace Roundtable Podcasts »

Listen and subscribe to the Marketplace Roundtable on these podcast platforms:

Jonathan Liss: Welcome to the Marketplace Roundtable Podcast. We speak with Seeking Alpha marketplace authors about their investing styles, their views on the market and their favorite investing ideas. I'm your host, Jonathan Liss.

Before we begin, a brief disclaimer, Seeking Alpha is a website where authors from around the world share their ideas and analysis on the stock market. The Marketplace is our platform for authors to run investing, analysis and idea services so that readers can take their investing to the next level. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice. The opinions expressed on this podcast represent those of the people expressing them alone. A full set of disclosures will be provided at the end of this podcast.

My guest today is Alex Pettee, aka Hoya Capital Real Estate. Alex is President and Director of Research and ETFs for Hoya Capital Real Estate. Alex has also been a contributing author to Seeking Alpha since 2015, building up a following of more than 12,000 investors with his unparalleled analysis of the U.S. real estate market. In August, he joined the team at the iREIT on Alpha Marketplace Service run by Brad Thomas, which is a very exciting development for real estate investors. More on that during our conversation, I'm sure.

Alex is a pretty interesting guy as well. A dual degree holder and two sport athlete at Georgetown, Alex played baseball and track for the Hoya's while studying finance and real estate. He is a CFA charter holder and holds the Series 65 license. And earlier this year, he launched the Hoya Capital Housing, ETF ticker symbol, HOMZ, or HOMZ. The performance has been quite good out of the gate. He's a real double threat guy in every sense of the term.

Alex Pettee: Thank you. Thanks for having me.

JL: Yeah, absolutely. And I was watching some of your appearances on ETFs IQ and some other places. So the goal here I think will be to kind of sharpen up some of what you went over there and get much deeper into why you started this real estate, which is truly unique. I don't really think there's another one like it. And just the real estate markets in general, because obviously we're in a pretty fraught and unprecedented economic environment right now. And so your point of view here will be much appreciated to our listeners.

AP: Sounds good. Awesome.

JL: I'm looking forward. So before we get into today's topic, which is HOMZ, a different kind of housing ETF, what's your backstory here? How did you develop an interest in the U.S. real estate market?

AP: Yes, thanks. So we started Hoya back in 2015. As you mentioned, I did undergrad, I studied finance, ended up doing a Master's degree in Real Estate Finance at Georgetown, met some really, really great professors, and one of which was a former a former Boston Properties, Head of Acquisitions. And he's really what kind of turned me on to the REIT sector. Ended up doing three REIT courses as part of this Master's degree in real estate, one of which was to where Hoya Capital actually kind of started, it was kind of born in one of those classes, which was kind of the overall objective was to kind of create this company. And so I created Hoya as kind of this research focused investment advisor, which really under the overall goal, as you said earlier, to kind of make real estate more open to all investors, especially younger investors, because, I think real estate as an asset class is more or less more institutional asset class, like the nature of REITs is kind of higher yielding as little less tax efficient. They are really kind of more suitable for kind of the older, tax advantage crowd.

So I think that a big mission at Hoya really was to kind of make real estate open to the kind of younger crowd. And HOMZ was really our first major product launch really. HOMZ is really created to kind of be this growth-oriented real estate investment that is suitable for the growth-oriented investors, for the renters, which is really where the need for real estate as an asset classes is probably most needed is really when you are kind of renting. And you have this huge mismatch on your asset side of your balance sheet of your personal balance sheet and your liability side.

So yeah, so HOMZ kind of launched in March. And so it's been a great first five and a half months.

JL: Yeah, I know, totally. And the performance has been quite good on it. We'll get into that a bit later, I'm sure. And also into a comment that you had there about how this is especially suitable for people that are renting and are not owners of their own home and thus, are not really properly allocated to what is in many ways, probably the largest asset class in the U.S. in terms of total value.

So I guess 2019 has been a year of firsts for you, you launched HOMZ. And just last month, you also came on as a contributing author and a contributor to Brad Thomas's, iREIT on Alpha Marketplace Service. So first of all, congratulations on that, and on the launch of HOMZ. What sorts of analysis and tools are you bringing to the table at the iREIT on Alpha Service for subscribers there?

AP: Our research has always been kind of macro focused. And so our main research offerings are the sector macro, the real estate sector, kind of quarterly research, right. And so really there's 15 to 18 individual REIT sectors, right. And each of these REIT sectors really is kind of more or less their own kind of independent sector kind of driven by their own independent kind of macro forces, right? And so that was actually more variation within the REIT sector in the typical year than there is between typical ex-industry groups. And so the average variation between the best performing REIT sector in a given year and the worst performing it averages about 40% to 45% in a given year, versus the average spread between I guess, equity sector was closer to 30%.

And so I think that there is this big need for real estate, this kind of sector focus to not see REITs as this kind of monolithic asset class but there's individual sectors that are more or less suitable for different types of investors where you are here, as I said, a growth-oriented investor or you are a yield-oriented investor. So just by investing in a single fund or just kind of picking REITs, it really -- it kind of discounts that a huge difference in an asset classes and sectors. What we try to do in our real estate research is to really present kind of both sides of every sector.

And I think that, that kind of reflects how we've always conducted research. It's been very much kind of trying to present both the bull thesis and the bear thesis and kind of picking apart one by one, each individual point for the bull side and for the bear side. And so each of our sector updates, like a big part of our analysis is the five reasons to be bearish, the five reasons to be bullish. And so I think that yes, like we do the sector updates, but then we also do a real estate weekly, which focuses more on the macro data. So on housing data, on jobs, data, et cetera. And so our kind of bread and butter has always been this macro analysis of sector, the kind of sector reports and the macro report.

I think, Brad -- what Brad is does so well is this company level, this company level study. I think that there's few analysts.

JL: ETF level author because he's done some great ETF analysis, is provide a service there. But yes, agreed, single name kind of analysis.

AP: Right. It really made sense to kind of joint forces there to kind of build this institutional quality research platform which is really what our goal is to really become this kind of top level institutional quality product by combining our kind of macro focus, our sector focus with his more company level study. He's in contact with -- he's close with a lot of these management teams, he really has this access by combining the micro and the macro together, you really get this this institutional quality product.

This is a very strong product that I think is on par as any kind of sell side product out there. Our goal is to really continue to kind of build this up, to kind of be this this institutional quality offering.

JL: Yeah, sure. No, I love that. In terms of how you're describing that marrying the top down analysis with the bottoms up analysis and hopefully ending up with a well-diversified portfolio that's also properly allocated through different markets cycle. So yeah, that's very cool and definitely something I take a glance at whenever I want to understand what's happening in real estate markets.

So I think it makes sense for us to split today's conversation into two parts here. I'd like to start off by taking a look at the current underlying fundamentals and dynamics of the U.S. residential real estate market before we move over to dive into your fund, the Hoya Capital Housing ETF ticker, symbol HOMZ, great ticker symbol, by the way. I love it. And the unique way that it packages exposure to the real estate market.

Starting with the macro picture, the 30 year fixed mortgage rate is down more than 100 basis points from a year ago. It's possible that that's changed slightly since I last wrote this. I know yields have been going up a little, but wrote down basically a full percentage point from a year ago. And on the one hand this should be somewhat bullish for housing demand. On the other hand, there's been a significant uptick in potential homebuyers that believe will see a recession in the next 12 months, with the majority of those responding saying they'll call off their housing search if the U.S. economy did indeed, enter a recession.

So two conflicting forces are at play here, lower rates on the one hand, which should be bullish for real estate demand. And on the other hand kind of the concerns or fears that we're heading into some kind of a global downturn that's likely to make its way to the U.S. economy also. In terms of your read on current housing data, which side do you think has the upper hand?

AP: So I think that the story of last year really was this steady rise in interest rates and in mortgage rates. So at one point last year, the 30 year fixed mortgage rate was higher on a year-over-year basis than it has been in over 10 years. And so when it comes to the single family markets, mortgage rates have a huge impact on the marginal buyer. Really what you saw last year was this effect of rising rates kind of slowing the single family market. And I think what's kind of sometimes lost in that conversation is that you also saw this re-acceleration in rent growth. 2018 was actually the best year for growth in household formation since the early 1980s, right?

And so this is really compelling, long term macro housing story that I think is just kind of starting to play out now, is really driven by kind of two main macro forces, right. So on the supply side, you've seen this significant under building of HOMZ over the last 10 years, but you can -- you kind of trace it back all the way back to about the mid-1990s. And really with the exception of this three year period between 2002 and 2005, where you saw this huge spike in housing starts, which obviously then preceded the housing crisis, we as a country have been significantly underbuilding homes.

And so there's a number of kind of secondary effects that come about when you're under building. One of which is the aging of the existing housing stock. And so the average single family home in America today is the oldest that it ever has been. It's almost 40 years old, and so obviously, older homes as they as they age, they need exponentially more home improvement spending to kind of keep them fresh.

And so I think that on the supply side, there really is this significant under supply. And then on the demand side, what you're seeing now is the largest generation in America, which is the age cohort between about 23 to about early 30, so this 10 year generation is both significantly larger than the GenX was in the prior generation. It's significantly larger. And it's significantly wealthier. I think a lot of the week housing trends in the last decade could be really explained at the demographic level. So you saw GenX was a historically small age cohort, and it really entered the kind of most important years of the job market really during the financial crisis.

And so a lot of the, as I said, the weak trends in the housing market that very much is a demographic story. And that is changing over this next decade. So the 2020s will have the most favorable demographics for the single family housing markets, especially really since the boomer generation started to enter the markets back in the 1970s about. I think that there really is this really compelling thesis of the housing market related to this significant undersupply meeting this significant demand story. And so I think like, that's really what, like why we're so excited about HOMZ as this as really what we see is really the kind of the first product that really captures this entire housing market and captures these themes associated with the housing shortage, with the associated rise in housing costs that are directly linked to this housing shortage. And this really broader demand story of this huge generation. There's going to be 3 million more 35 to 45 year olds in the housing markets in the 2020s, as there was in the 20s -- in the 2010s.

And so, yeah, so this overall, this overall kind of long term story, yeah, there. I think that, it's just starting to kind of play out now. And so the lower mortgage rates this year, it really has kind of jumpstart with that right. Rates, as you said were down about 90 basis points on a year-over-year basis. Now that really has significantly stimulated the single family markets.

Now I think that there's still this persistently kind of negative narrative that I think, in some cases is kind of a result of kind of lagging datasets. I think that, housing starts for example, they're really -- even now, they're really reflecting conditions that were kind of February or March, right. It's not like that of a builder we'll just all of a sudden start to kind of build, as soon as rates go down. We're still starting to see that kind of term.

New Home Sales for June were -- reached the highest rate in almost 12 years. So I think that you really are starting to kind of see this re-acceleration in the single family markets. We're starting to see home prices that were kind of decelerating. You're starting to see that stabilized, I think that you're going to see that reaccelerate into year-end, and then in really in the next decade. And so I think that, that these themes of rising housing costs, I think that for the most part, these are themes that are going to be with us for the next at least five to eight years.

HOMZ was really created in part to kind of capture that, those themes, but to also kind of give investors this chance to be on the bull side of that, to kind of be on the investor side. Housing is the largest asset class in the world. It's the biggest single component of consumer spending, right? So the average American spends about 33% of their average annual income goes towards housing. And if you're on the renting side you have these huge housing liabilities, huge liability price in housing, at least being able to kind of capture some of the upside that you're not just getting crushed on the downside with rising rents with rising housing costs. You at least capture that kind of growth on the asset side.

JL: So just to circle back on something that you said they're talking about the demographic differences between GenX and GenY, which first of all, I found very interesting. I hadn't realized that GenX was that much smaller than GenY. So that's definitely interesting. So I mean, there had been a trend after the great recession where unemployment rates spiked. It was particularly difficult for college graduates or new -- newly graduated from college, individuals to get employment. And so there was an increasing trend of college graduates moving back home after they finished school.

What surprised me a little bit is the persistence of that trend, even throughout the economic boom of the last 11 years. I think I read somewhere recently that the percent is the highest it's been in seven decades. And then it's continued moving up over the last decade now.

So while that suggests a potentially large number of future renters and buyers waiting to enter the housing market, I'm wondering what you think the impetus will be for more of those people to set out on their own and start forming their own households. And I guess you alluded to the fact that that's starting to happen or it that this year was a massive year for new household formation. So just curious how you see that trend reversing.

AP: Right. Yeah, so there's about -- up to about 5 million deferred kind of household formations, kind of if you were to kind of map out what a normal growth -- what the normal percent of household formation should have been versus what it was post-crisis? That was about 5 million of these deferred household growth. And so I think that what's really at the core of that is the very theme that is that housing costs have continued to outpace wage growth, right. And so this gap, this affordability gap has been getting worse and worse. The more and more that renters are paying towards rents, the higher percentage going towards rent, it's not uncommon to hear young professionals paying more than 50% of their income towards rent.

And it becomes very difficult to kind of to kind of save up when you're also dealing with factors related to student loans, and the overall delay in major life events, they're getting married later having kids later. Our overall view is that what's holding this particular cohort back is the lack of housing supply. And that it's the kind of theme that if you build it, like the demand is there. What you're going to need to see is this period of wage growth, which is something that we have been seeing that is behind what the reacceleration in household formations in 2018 really was, is that you're finally starting to see this overall income growth.

If that can continue that, that's going to gradually kind of unleash this deferred household growth. So I think that the combination of -- what the housing market needs is more supply. You're not quite seeing as much supply as we need. Hopefully, we'll start to see that supply over the next three, four or five years. It kind of slowed in in 2018, but like we kind of see that kind of re-jumpstart in 2019 and into 2020.

So I think that you will eventually see that supply growth, which will -- had the effect of at least moderating this rise in housing costs. But it really is very dependent on the jobs market. Like what you're really going to need to see is solid income growth. I think that ultimately will be what will solve a lot of the issues with this particular cohort.

JL: Sure, although lower rates, which lower monthly pricing don't hurt either. So perhaps that explains, as you said, some of the big boost we've seen over the last year. So I'd love to get into the homebuilders for a bit. The homebuilders have really been on a tear since that reversal that started the Boxer Day Massacre and then everything kind of came back. But homebuilders have come back even more so than other sectors. So for example, exchange traded funds like XHB and ITV are up 32% and 38% respectively year-to-date versus roughly half that for the S&P 500. How do you view homebuilder valuations at current prices considering this huge run up we've seen?

AP: Yes, like the strong performance this year really comes after 2018, which was actually the worst year for the homebuilding sector since 2007. So what's really interesting about XHB and ITV is that they're actually still trading below the levels that they were when they launched in 2006. Like these ETFs really kind of launched or like right into the probably the worst possible time that as a homebuilder, you could launch which was in 2006.

JL: So it's amazing to me just as an aside, it's amazing how often a series of ETFs launches on the same theme are indicators for just the top units in that sector. So we saw like that just a slew for example of cannabis ETFs come to market as just the bottom was falling out completely for those stocks there. So I wonder if it's a bit of the same also with the homebuilder ETFs launching right before everything went bottom up there.

AP: Yes. Like they launched in, yeah, as I said in 2006. From peak to trough they were down about 80%. What's interesting is that you haven't seen any real major kind of housing ETF launch since then. And I think that is something that really continued to surprise us as an ETF issuer. That there really was this this lack of product in this particular space. And so HOMZ is not directly a homebuilder ETFs. These homebuilder ETFs have kind of come to represent the housing market. I think that you can make the case that they probably shouldn't be kind of representing the housing market because they really are kind of single family focused. And they're not only single family focused. They're kind of focused on kind of the marginal change in the single family market. So they're homebuilder focus, right. So they're more or less a play on the marginal growth of the single family market.

It's obviously been very strong performance really since -- really bottoming back in December. I think that this kind of reflects this kind of growing realization of these big macro trends that you are that you are starting to see. It's reflecting the lower mortgage rates, obviously. But I think from a valuation perspective, I don't think that they're terribly out of line with the kind of historical levels. And so I think that there's certainly more upside in the builders. But I think that there's probably more kind of lingering upside in the other kind of housing sectors that are kind of linked to builders.

The home building products, you've seen a really good year. You started to finally see the real estate brokerage firms, real estate tech firms that the overall single family acceleration this year has really been more than just a builder story.

JL: Yeah, definitely. And one more question before we pivot over to HOMZ and start digging into the specifics there. So the homebuilders have also outperformed residential ETFs like REZ, which is up 25% year-to-date, so not too shabby, but significantly less than homebuilders. As you just pointed out, the homebuilders are really just a play on a very small slice of the housing market, whereas a fund like REZ is more of a play on the rental market. So just curious if you could talk a bit about the current dynamics in the rental market and how that's somewhat different from the home buyer market.

AP: Right? Yes. So the rental market has really kind of reaccelerated since about mid-2018. So what the multifamily market in particular has been dealing with this is this oversupply in the kind of luxury multifamily category, right. But we've seen very high levels of housing starts in that particular category. And that's pressured rents from after peaking in 2014. I think national rent growth was close to 5% in 2014, which is really, really high. It kind of steadily -- kind of decelerated to about 1% to 2% growth, kind of bottomed in 2018. We've really start to kind of see that reacceleration. I think that part of that is linked to mortgage rates. But I think there's also that that bigger demographic story that's kind of also playing out.

But the more compelling thesis in the rental REIT sector is I think that the single family rental operators. And I think that these REITs are really kind of right at the kind of forefront of what I think will kind of be that -- kind of first wave of this overall housing thesis in the 2020s in that, as this huge generation that's currently kind of still in the multifamily markets. I think that the desire to kind of live the single family lifestyle is still very active. And so I think that what's kind of taking the place of the old kind of starter home is this single family rental home. And so the advantage for kind of renting a single family home is that like this generation, this kind of rent by choice, they're kind of more comfortable renting longer and longer. And that it's the single family operators that are really going to see this kind of first wave.

And so the kind of lines between the single family rental operators and the homebuilders have actually been increasingly blurred over the last really four or five years. You've seen some of the REITs start to build out kind of in house, single family home building teams. And that's a theme that I think is really interesting. And that's something that is going to play out over the next four or five, six years is that these single family rental REITs are really going to become kind of these active, these more active builders. And I think that the homebuilders themselves are going to increasingly lean on the single family or the kind of institutional rental operator knowing that this demographic wave is comfortable renting, right, and is kind of more skeptical of owning then prior age cohorts.

And so I think the long term performance of the residential REIT sector is also a really interesting theme. I think that pretty much over every time period if you type, or if we chuck [ph] REZ against like, the kind of broad based REIT ETFs, REZ significantly kind of outperforms the kind of broader REIT ask. And I think that it really is because of these underlying themes of housing shortage -- of rising rents. And like these are themes that I think will only kind of accelerate towards 2025-2030.

JL: Sure, yeah. Now that's interesting. I am speaking with Alex Pettee, aka Hoya Capital Real Estate of the iREIT on Alpha Marketplace Service here at Seeking Alpha. You can subscribe to iREIT on Alpha by going to seekingalpha.com and typing iREIT on Alpha that's I-R-E-I-T on Alpha into the search bar at the top of the site or by going to seekingalpha.com/ marketplace and looking for iREIT on Alpha there.

So I'd love to pivot over to HOMZ. The ETF launched back in March of this year. The fund is really first in class and that it combines just every slice and dice of the residential housing market in the U.S. So it's got mortgage REITs like equity residential. It's got homebuilders like D.R. Horton and KB Home in it, it's got home improvement companies like Lowe's and Home Depot, and then home financing like Wells Fargo and JPMorgan and tech innovators like Zillow. Where do you come up with the idea to combine the entire U.S. housing market into a single ETF, it's really a brilliant invested product.

AP: HOMZ was really designed to kind of be the kind of new benchmark for the entire housing market, right. So now there's the homebuilder -- the homebuilder ETFs, which are pretty much entirely focused on the single family markets and really the single family building markets. And then on the other side, there's the REIT ETFs which are entirely focused on the rental markets. There was really nothing out there that really kind of saw the housing market as its own sector.

Our goal with HOMZ was to really kind of try to capture as faithfully as possible the overall housing market right. So to kind of capture all companies that are really involved in the housing market, which goes way beyond Home Builders and goes way beyond REITs. Our kind of overall themes that worked that we are really trying to capture are these themes of rising housing costs of this housing shortage theme of this overall under supply of housing story meeting this huge age cohort that is kind of coming full steam into the housing markets now.

And so really, what HOMZ is really created to do was really to address this core investment need especially of this growth oriented real estate investor. And that is that housing is the largest single spending category for the average person and homes is really kind of that -- a kind of hedge almost against rising housing costs. And so it's kind of designed to kind of fill that gap on the investor balance sheet of the asset side and of the liability side. That real estate as an asset class is significantly underrepresented in a typical S&P 500 Index Fund.

REITs are only about 3% to 4% of the entire S&P, you have 3% to 4% of your portfolio in real estate. Meanwhile, you're spending 30% or 40% of your income going towards essentially real estate. And so it's this huge gap and it kind of kind of goes to that overall theme of that why are people that this whole deferred that this 5 million deferred household growth and that rents and housing costs have been outpacing wages.

And the HOMZ is really kind of hopefully designed to be kind of that kind of equalizer, where you get at least kind of match your liability exposure with your asset exposure. And so yeah, HOMZ kind of breaches the traditional classification lines of the homeless building sector kind of being seen completely distinct from the REIT sector. It was kind of designed to be kind of this modernized, this kind of modern take on housing category as a whole.

JL: Yeah, sure. No, and I think you pull that off fairly brilliantly. So the fund tracks the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index. There are very specific rules governing inclusion and inclusion and weightings by sector in this index. Could you just run through those quickly for people that want a better understanding of why the weightings and sector caps are the way there are. There's four basic buckets in there, but I'll let you drill into the specifics and the weightings and how you kind of arrived at this?

AP: Right. Yeah, so the goal of HOMZ was to really capture total spending on housing and housing related services, right? And so, the index design process was really the kind of this two stage approach. One to define what is the housing market. And then two, the kind of see what is investable at the housing market and how can we faithfully represent total spending on housing using highly liquid U.S. based companies. What we kind of found in our research is that the total housing market is roughly a $4 trillion to $5 trillion industry, about a third of GDP is kind of housing and kind of the broader housing sector.

We basically broke it into kind of four major categories of eight subcategories. The first being the homeownership and rental sector. This kind of represented the $1.5 trillion in rents and implied rent spent in each year. And so there's about 30% of the of the indexes is in this category. There's 20 companies that, this is this is mostly kind of our residential REIT basket. So we have single family rental operators, we have multifamily, we have manufactured housing, we have some student housing, we have some senior housing.

The second major bucket is the home building and construction category. So this is also about 30%. This is typically what you would find in the homebuilder ETFs. And so this is your 10 largest single family homebuilders. This is your home building products. So you have your mass build, your low cost. You have a few timber REITs in there you have few window makers, you have other…

JL: Caterpillar, are they in there?

AP: Yeah.

JL: They are. Yeah, okay, that makes sense. Sure.

AP: No, I think that they're actually not, but yeah. Now there's 30 names in all home building and construction category. And then there's the two categories, which are kind of nowhere to be found in kind of either the kind of REIT bucket or the homebuilding bucket, which is the home financing services and tech category. So this includes some of the largest mortgage banks. That includes home insurers, title insurers, mortgage insurers, data providers that provide for these insurance companies includes companies like Zillow like Redfin REMAX like these companies that are really fundamentally housing companies that are really know that are kind of not seen and any other kind of housing related fund out there.

And then finally, our last category is the home improvement and furnishings category. So, you have your Home Depot, you have your Lowes, your William Sonoma Restoration Hardware.

JL: Sure. No, that that's definitely clarifying in terms of what kind of things investors can expect in here. And again, some things that I think they would expect and some things that maybe they wouldn't just because of how investors have been trained to think about real estate funds and the real estate sector and, gets classifications. They broke out real estate about five years back as its own 11th sector group, but a lot of these lot of these firms are obviously missing from there,

AP: Yeah. Like there's way more to real estate than REITS. And there's more to housing than -- like than the builders, right? Yeah, so HOMZ is really kind of -- it's really our kind of take on kind of capturing as much as possible the entire housing market.

JL: Totally. Yeah, I mean what is a company like Zillow or REMAX if they're not -- if they're not residential real estate company. They're probably classified as financial or a tech company. But they really draw their cues and their earnings, their top line, their bottom line from the real estate market. And so yeah, it makes total sense to include them in the basket there.

So in terms of the types of investors that you think this fund is -- I don't want to say most suitable for you. Obviously, nothing here is recommendation. Well, we disclaim up the wazoo at the beginning and end of this. Also it threads the difference between some of the homebuilder ETFs, which primarily aim to provide investors capital appreciation. And then many of the wreaths which are predominantly there to provide investors with interest income. And I'm just curious if you view this as more of a kind of capital gains, long stock fund or more of an income play.

AP: Right. So I think that it kind of is -- like the REITs as I mentioned, they're kind of more suitable for the kind of older investors the in tax advantaged accounts. Like the builders, for the most part especially these XHP really kind of more or less have historically been seen as more of a trading vehicle. They're very high beta, as I said. They're really capturing changes in the single family market as opposed to the kind of single family market itself. Yeah, so HOMZ is kind of this middle ground, I would say like the kind of historical beta is about 0.8-0.9. And so it's kind of still kind of on the defensive side. But like we really designed it to be the kind of suitable for the growth-oriented real estate investor that like might not be so focused on yield, but it's looking for more of that capital appreciation but also not looking for the huge, the high beta of the traditional homebuilder funds.

So like it's kind of designed to kind of be this this kind of middle ground more defensively oriented but still higher growth real estate product, that I think is really particularly suitable for especially that this kind of renting crowd. This crowd that's significantly under exposed to the housing markets, and can really kind of use HOMZ as kind of this kind of hedge to kind of equalize some of that exposure. But also, the average homeowner, right that is really lacks the full diversification of the housing market. So they own a single home on a single block in a single neighborhood in a single state.

Like when you're looking at the National housing market, an individual home while it might represent on a personal balance sheet level, like it might represent, you are at least not so exposed to the to the rising housing costs theme. You are still exposed to the capital appreciation side of owning a like an asset that is really not diversified. And so HOMZ is also designed for that home, the current home owner to kind of add that diversification to really what is their largest and most important asset class.

JL: Sure, yeah, if that cost, for example of maintaining their house goes up, at least they would benefit on that side of it at while paying the additional costs. At least they'd be reaping the benefits of owning many of those companies in a diversified portfolio. So I was trying to come up with a way of replicating what HOMZ does by combining three or four separate ETFs. And there were really just still way too many components that were missing from the fund. And so congrats on that. I'm curious what other unique fun launches Hoya has in its pipeline? For example, any plans for an ex-U.S. equivalent of HOMZ?

AP: To answer the last question first. I think that that the ex-U.S., we've explored that. I think that what makes the US markets unique is just how investable that it really is. I think that the challenge for ETF issuers, even if you have this really, really compelling theme. You need to be able to accurately and faithfully represent that theme. What we're so excited about with HOMZ and with this particular categories that there is such a wealth of highly liquid domestic companies that you can faithfully represent these really compelling macro themes.

I think that that is something that ETFs issuers that that's a significant hurdle that everybody kind of runs into. If you look at some of the smaller kind of themed ETFs is that there's this balance between liquidity between tradability between accurate representation, there's usually trade-offs. There's usually that if you want the pure play that you're going to have to dabble into some really small in some really small names. And the end result is you could have a product that's relatively kind of less liquid.

And so I think that this is pretty unique in that you're not sacrificing any liquidity. And in fact, I think that we design HOMZ to be the most liquid housing ETF. And so the ETF liquidity is I think that's something that is commonly misunderstood in that. I think people kind of look at new stock metrics to look at ETF liquidity. But really the ETF liquidity is really more of a function of the underlying basket holdings. And so that is a function of both what percentage is in the basket, a lower percentage of you know top 10 holdings typically means a more liquid basket. It's easier to kind of trade in and out of those securities and not have a huge impact on the underlying market.

And so during the index design process, we were really looking at that liquidity with kind of these grand ambitions of that. We think that this this will be seen by hedge funds, by insurance funds as the most direct way to play directional views on the housing market. And so we looked at the total basket. And so we tried to create a product that was relatively more liquid. And so that was a huge part of our process. And kind of in terms of what we're kind of looking at going forward, the most logical at this point is kind of a higher yield complement to HOMZ.

So kind of using what our bread and butter is, which is kind of the sector by sector breakdowns and to kind of make sure that a higher quality high yield product, which I think is currently kind of lacking in the ETF marketplace. So I think that typically at least in the yield sector, there's a lot of kind of yield chasing. And so I think that typically, when you're investing in these higher yields, I think that you typically pay for it at the total return level. And I think what's really interesting is that if you actually look at the factor analysis in REITs, what has been the biggest winner over pretty much every recent time period from a total return basis, has been lower yielding rates. And that it's kind of counterintuitive that the kind of simplest way to outperform the REIT index is to pick the lowest yielding REITs. And I think that that is kind of the exact opposite approach that a lot of investors take.

I think what's really driving that is that, there's an inverse correlation between quality and yield. But I think that there is this opportunity to create an index product that that is kind of a high quality yield focused real estate ETF that doesn't sacrifice quality, but that does kind of tap into the more higher yielding names that are higher yielding not because they have corporate governance issues, not because of other company level issues, but more because that the real estate sector itself is more of a yield focused REIF sector as opposed to more growth focused REIT sector.

I think that like, we're really going to need to see that same kind of compelling long term theme that we see with HOMZ to kind of launch future products.

JL: Yeah, sure. No, that makes sense. And sounds like a great idea for a fund launch. And in the meantime, investors can go over to iREIT on Alpha and they can see your analysis there, and get that single REIT analysis until said fund comes into being or probably even after as well.

Anyway, I wanted to thank you for being so generous with your time today, Alex. So beyond reading all the great content you produce here at Seeking Alpha and iREIT on Alpha. What's the best way for investors that want continue researching homes or the housing markets generally to go about doing that?

AP: Yeah. So our ETFs website is the housingetf.com. Yeah, so we also publish daily commentary on our website. We publish, obviously quite a bit on Seeking Alpha. We do our real estate daily updates. We do our weekly updates. We do our sector reports. We cover homebuilders. We cover all 15 real estate sectors. There's no wealth of housing market commentary. I think it's really important to kind of make sure that investors are kind of getting the underlying data. The housing coverage is prone to kind of narrative driven housing commentary. There's no shortage of housing data. And so I think that it's critical that investors really do as much of their own research as possible.

JL: Yeah, no, totally. And you're pretty active on social. I know on Twitter, what's your handle there? Where can investors find you online beyond the housingetf.com?

AP: Yeah, we're @hoyacapital on Twitter, we're on LinkedIn. We share pretty much all of our research that's been kind of our core model is that we're doing this this this research anyway. And so I think that there's the opportunity through Seeking Alpha as we're doing to share as much of it as possible.

JL: Alex, I want to thank you. This has been really, really great.

AP: No problem. Thank you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Alex is long HOMZ. You can download a full list of HOMZ’ holdings updated daily at www.thehousingetf.com. Alex is also long HD and VNQ.



Jonathan Liss is long VNQ. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investing advice.