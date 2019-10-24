Domino's Pizza And The Short Delivery (Podcast)

While the 3rd-party food app aggregator effect is undeniable, it's unclear whether that is temporary and, more to the point, whether that is Domino's true problem.

By Daniel Shvartsman

This week’s The Razor’s Edge looks at Domino’s Pizza (DPZ). You might be aware of the company’s turnaround in the 2010s, reinvigorating their brand and delivering steady and impressive stock market returns. You might also be aware that the company has been a target of short sellers over the back half of the decade, as they scaled to high multiples and a more levered balance sheet. And, if you’re following DPZ actively, you may have seen the stock sell-off after missing its Q3 earnings numbers, and then rebound after CEO Ritch Allison’s commentary around the unsustainability of 3rd party order aggregators.

Taking those specific points offers a micro-lens into Domino's, but the company is also caught up in some bigger things. First, there's the slowing of its 'steady eddie' high comps (comparable sales) numbers over the years, as the company took down its guidance to 2-5% same store sales growth over the next 2-3 years instead of 3-6% over the next 5. Then there's the increased competition on both the demand and labor side for fast food, which is what Allison pointed to as a culprit. But there's also general labor cost inflation, a bear market in commodity costs, and the possible resurgence (or at least return to standstill) of Papa John's (PZZA), the closest thing DPZ has to an in-vertical rival.

Akram's Razor and I try to cover all the bases for the company. And more specifically, I try to probe why, a month after putting out the idea that DPZ might be worth shorting on The Razor's Edge, he finally put on a position after this earnings move. After all, Domino's is no stranger to short sellers, and there are no lack of other high-priced restaurant names - we discuss Shake Shack (SHAK) and Wingstop (WING) most, but McDonald's (MCD) is no spring chicken. Click play above to have a listen to our conversation. I think you'll enjoy it.

Topics Covered

2:30 – What happened in the Q3 report with the miss but then positive returns?

6:30 – Buying the food aggregators' excuse?

8:30 – the simple Domino’s bull thesis

12:00 – The missed tech play for Domino’s and the changing economics around delivery

15:00 – How do the food aggregators change the game

17:30 – Domino’s temporary argument

19:00 – The fading Papa John’s tailwind

24:00 – Domino’s remedies to counter these headwinds

28:45 – The buyback problem

32:00 – Why Domino’s and not other related plays?

36:00 – The variety on the market now and the pricing tailwinds

43:00 – Gaming out the short thesis

49:00 – The short for boring shorts?

57:30 – The international angle

1:02:00 – The food aggregators aren’t going away

