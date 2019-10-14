The Consumer Nowcast Does Not Signal Recession

At present, with one exception, the sources of increased consumer spending remain available, so a consumer-led recession is not imminent.

When all sources of increased consumer spending have been stopped, a consumer-led recession has occurred.

The Consumer nowcast is an important alternate forecasting system used to double-check other systems of leading indicators.

Introduction

I rely on multiple systems in my economic forecasts. These include Prof. Geoffrey Moore's system of long- and short-leading indicators, Prof. Edward Leamer's housing focused system, Paul Kasriel's "infallible recession warning" of real money supply + the yield curve, and the up-to-the-moment "weekly indicators."

Another system I use to double-check what the "leading indicator" systems are telling me is what I call the "consumer nowcast." It is of particular interest at the moment, because manufacturing has recently started to contract, and goods production in general is at best flat. But the consumer has been holding up, forming a bulwark against an actual recession. So a consumer-focused metric is a good, double check on the other systems.

The Consumer Nowcast

The consumer nowcast starts from the premise that the consumer is roughly 70% of the entire economy and proceeds to measure the sources of potential future spending. There are three of these: (1) Increased real wages; (2) an increase in the price of assets that can be borrowed against, as in house values or stock prices; and (3) refinancing of existing debt at lower interest rates, meaning lower monthly payments. Since 1980, if none of the three are available, and consumers increase their saving, a recession has occurred.

So let's look at each in turn.

1. Wages and household income have been improving

As of the most recent employment report, real average wages for non-supervisory personnel reached another 45-year high (but still below their January 1973 all-time high):

Unfortunately, the government only reports officially on median household income once a year, with a nine-month lag - so the most recent information we have is for 2018. But Sentier Research uses several former government employees to calculate a monthly update using the microdata in the Household Survey. After declining slightly earlier this year, as of August, this set another all-time high (h/t Political Calculations):

As of the most recent data, consumers have more in real terms to spend.

2. Assets have been appreciating

In the 1980s and 1990s, at least the more affluent households could cash in appreciating stocks to fuel spending. That was replaced during the housing boom with home equity cash-outs. Earlier in this expansion, stock prices rebounded sharply even as house prices continued to decline. More recently, as shown by the first graph below, house prices adjusted for consumer inflation have risen consistently:

Note that both measures - the FHFA index and the Case-Shiller index - tell similar stories. Also note the exception in 2001, which was a producer-led recession.

Turning to stocks, although they have faltered in the past 20 months, the overall trend has been slightly higher highs:

Tapping into stock equity has not been entirely turned off, and tapping into home equity is available.

3. But interest rates have not made important new lows

Another important source of consumer funding ever since the early 1980s has been refinancing debt at lower rates, chiefly via lower mortgage rates. Here the current situation is more ambiguous.

Here's the long-term picture for the past 35 years:

Note that mortgage rates made their last expansion lows in 1987, 1998, and 2003. Three years after the refinance tap turned off, recessions began. In the present expansion, mortgage interest rates last made new lows in 2012, although they came close again in 2016 and in the past two months.

As shown in the below graph of mortgage refinancing applications (via Edward Yardeni), there has been an upsurge in the past few months similar to that which took place in 2016, but not nearly so much as took place in 2012-13:

Unless mortgage rates actually go on to make new lows, I do not expect much further upside to this source of consumer spending.

4. Consumers have gotten more cautious in the past year

At the onset of all of the recent consumer-led recessions, households decided to increase saving. This can be shown two ways.

First, the quarterly measure of household debt levels (published with roughly a three-month delay by the Fed) has shown declines of at least -0.5% just before the last three consumer-led recessions:

Again the producer-led 2001 recession is an outlier.

While household debt burdens have declined slightly in the past two to three quarters, neither measure has declined by -0.5% as of the most recent data.

Second, the personal saving rate as calculated in the monthly report on personal spending has increased by +0.5% or more prior to or at the beginning of all but two of the recessions in the past 60 years (note: measured quarterly to reduce noise):

Here we do have consumer frugality in the past 18 months consistent with pre-recession retrenchment. But a caution is that this series is subject to very significant and late revisions that can alter several years' worth of data.

Conclusion

The simple bottom line is that, for now, consumers have the ability via increased real wages and increased asset prices to fund additional spending in the immediate future. There is evidence of some interest rate refinancing as well. Thus the consumer nowcast is positive and does not suggest any imminent consumer-led recession, even though there is evidence of increased household saving.

