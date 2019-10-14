Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation: Fairly Valued, Attractive Dividends

Earlier this year, I wrote about Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE). Back then, I came to the conclusion that the company was attractively priced. Since my article in January, the company has released its results for the first half of the year, with the Q3 earnings expected to be released later this month. With the new information provided, I take another look at the company. While the company may not be as attractively priced as it was at the start of the year, I believe it remains a good addition to one's portfolio.

A Brief Recap

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a commercial mortgage REIT which commenced operations in 2011 and went public shortly after in 2012. Externally managed by Ares Management (NYSE: ARES), an alternative asset manager with $142 billion in assets under management, the company focuses on originating and managing commercial real estate loans such as senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other investments.

The company sources its new loans through its manager's national direct origination platform. It earns interest and interest-related income from these loans, which are generally held for investment. Source: Google

Portfolio

Diversification

As mentioned above, the company sources its new loans through its manager's national direct origination platform which consists of four offices across the United States. In this way, the company is able to originate loans from across the country, instead of being focused on a particular area. This is most evident in the company's $1.5 billion portfolio which is well-diversified geographically. The same holds true when it comes to the types of properties the loans are for, with multifamily properties accounting for the greatest proportion of loans at just over a third of the company's loan portfolio. This diversification of its portfolio provides the company with a layer of safety against a decline in demand in any one particular area or property type.

Source: ACRE September 2019 Investor Presentation

Safety

Apart from being well-diversified, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has also taken steps to ensure the security of its portfolio. While the company does have various types of loans, the bulk of these (96%) are senior loans which ensures the company has priority over other kinds of debt in the event of default, thereby reducing the risk faced by the company. Of course, this reduction in risk translates to a lower yield - the company's senior loans have a yield of 6.9%, while other loans are more than double that at 14.7%.

The company has also done well in terms of managing its interest rate risk. The majority of the company's loans are floating rate loans, which makes them susceptible to fluctuations in interest rates. This is all well and good when interest rates are rising, but exposes the company to a decline in interest income if interest rates are expected to fall, such as in the current environment. To protect itself from such a scenario, the company has interest rate floors on most of its loans (92%). In this way, the company is able to limit the impact a decline in interest rates will have on its financial performance.

Short-term Loans

The weighted average life of the company's loans is 1.7 years, which reduces the risk of default by borrowers. However, since the company's main source of income is the interest income derived from its loans, the onus is on the company to continuously originate loans to ensure a steady stream of income. In this respect, the company hasn't had much trouble - the number of potential deals reviewed by the company has tripled in just two years. This actually means the company can be more selective in its loans, providing yet another layer of safety to the security of its portfolio.

Source: ACRE September 2019 Investor Presentation

Financial Performance

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation had a good 2018 with earnings per share of $1.35, a 26% increase from the previous year's figure of $1.07. For the first half of 2019, the company has recorded $0.64/share in earnings which puts it on track to earn approximately $1.28/share over the whole year - slightly lower than last year but still significantly higher than the year before.

Earlier this year, the company took ownership of a hotel due to a senior mortgage loan which was in default (an example of the benefits of senior loans) and intends to hold it for at least a year, which means the company will derive revenue from hotel operations for at least the next few quarters. In what is a fortunate turn of events, the company said in their latest earnings call that the company expects its return from the hotel to be greater than the original loan.

One other significant change is the establishment of a $200 million warehouse facility by Ares Management, which will originate loans which can in turn be acquired by Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation. The benefit of this warehouse facility is to allow the company to better match the timings of its originations with its repayments; in other words, the company will be able to redeploy its cash received from repayments faster instead of having to wait for the right opportunity to come around. While the effect of this may not be obvious, I do expect the establishment of the warehouse facility to aid the company. At the very least, it does provide the company with another source of potential loans.

Dividends

A discussion on REITs would not be complete without a review of its dividends; after all, the dividend yield is generally a significant factor for investors when it comes to REITs.

The company initially started off with two quarterly dividends of $0.06/share in 2012 before increasing it to $0.25/share for the final quarter (only three payments were issued in 2012). This amount was then maintained for the next 12 quarters before a 4% increase to $0.26/share in 2016. This was followed by a 3.8% increase to $0.27/share the next year before an astonishing 22.2% increase over the next five quarters to $0.33/share at the start of this year. The company has since maintained this amount for the first three quarters of the year (the image below only shows the dividends up to the second quarter, but the third quarter dividends were announced on July 26 and will be paid on October 15). Barring any significant unexpected results in the upcoming earnings report, I expect the company to maintain its dividend.

Source: ACRE September 2019 Investor Presentation

Despite the rapid increase in dividends over the past couple of years (three increases within a year!), a look at the company's financials show its earnings have been able to cover its dividend payout in recent years. Since 2015, the company's earnings per share has quite comfortably covered its dividend payout. The only exception was in 2017, when the company's earnings per share missed out by just $0.01. If looking at core earnings per share, a figure which excludes certain items the company believes does not give a true portrayal of its business operations, the company covered its dividends in 2017 as well. Based on results for the first half of 2019, the company is on track to cover its dividends with its core earnings (though not with its earnings) this year.

What I like about the company is that it does not rush to increase its dividends, having waited for three years previously before increasing its dividends. Moreover, the company has not decreased its dividends in its (admittedly short) history. Put together, these two facts encourage me as it shows the company is prudent and does not increase its dividends just to attract more investors; instead, the company ensures it does not overstretch itself when it comes to paying its dividends.

Areas of Concern

There are, however, several considerations potential investors may wish to take into account before deciding whether to invest in the company.

The first factor to consider is one applicable to all REITs, mortgage REITs in particular - interest rate risk. This is also something which has been discussed ad nauseam and thus I will not be delving into this in great detail. Suffice to say the company has taken precautions against fluctuations in interest rates, with the bulk of its loans being floating rate loans in order to benefit from higher interest rates. The company has also protected itself from any potential drop in interest rates, such as in the current economic climate, by adding interest rate floors to its loans.

The next thing to note is that the company is externally-managed, which raises the possibility of a conflict of interest between the company's shareholders and management. Again, investors need not be too worried about this; the company's investor presentation in December 2018 indicated that 9% of the company's stock was owned by the management and owners/ affiliates of Ares Management, somewhat aligning the interests of insiders with that of shareholders. While the particular amount of insider ownership was not disclosed in its recent investor presentation in September, there have not been any events in the past 10 months for me to believe this figure would have changed significantly.

As mentioned above, the company's loans have a relatively short duration of 1.7 years which, while reducing the possibility of default, also puts pressure on the company to continuously originate loans in order to maintain its income. Nevertheless, this short duration is not something new; the company has generally maintained loans of approximately this duration and has shown itself to be more than capable of performing well. In fact, the company has a huge volume of loans, and its problem is deciding which loans to select! It has done pretty well in that respect though, having maintained its yield from its senior loans at around 7% which provides a good mix of safety and returns.

One last thing to consider, and quite possibly the most significant, is with regard to the company's dividends. While the company's dividends have been covered by its earnings over the past few years, its dividend payout ratio has been pretty high, at least for this year. For the first half of the year, the company recorded $0.64/share of earnings (core earnings $0.71/share) and dividends of $0.66/share. Even looking at the company's core earnings per share gives a dividend payout ratio of 93%, which is a pretty high number and doesn't leave the company with much room for error in terms of sustaining its dividend. However, I believe in the management and trust they would not have raised the dividend to its current amount without first considering all possibilities. Moreover, the company's net interest income, its main line of operations, has been steadily increasing each year and I believe the company will at the very least be able to maintain its current dividend.

Conclusion

Based on its closing price of $15.24 on October 11, the company has a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 1.03 and a forward dividend yield of 8.66%. While the share price is certainly not a discount, it is also not a premium either. While I do expect the company's performance in the near future to be somewhat muted due to the current economic climate, and the share price declining as a result, I am comfortable with adding to my position at current prices as I am confident in the company's long-term future. Moreover, the company's forward dividend yield also appeals to me greatly. However, I must add that the company may not appeal to investors who intend to rely heavily on the dividends as a source of income; while I personally believe the company will not cut its dividends, the high dividend payout ratio should discourage such investors as they would probably be better off investing in companies which a lower, more stable dividend payout ratio so that they can be assured of receiving their dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACRE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.