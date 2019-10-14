Tin: A Sharp Rebound Is Likely In Q4-2019

We therefore reiterate our constructive view on JJTB, expecting a sharp rally in the final quarter of 2019.

Although the short-term demand picture is challenging, the medium to long term demand outlook is bright due to new technology.

The recent supply cut agreement in China should tighten even more the refined tin market in Q4.

Although has dropped around 6% since our last publication (July 17, 2019), refined market conditions have tightened markedly, judging by the drawdown of visible inventories.

Investment case

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (JJT thereafter), which seeks to track the Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return, has rebounded since it reached its lowest of the year at $40.47 per share on August 29.

Despite its year-to-date sell-off of 15%, we argue that refined market conditions are tight and set to tighten even more in Q4, raising the likelihood for a sharp rebound in the final quarter of the year.

Over the longer term, the demand picture could improve markedly, resulting in even more upward pressure for JJT.

About JJT

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN seeks to track the Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return.

The Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return (the "Tin Sub-Index") is an index composed of one futures contract on tin, which is included in the Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return, and rolled every other month.

Its expense fee is small at 0.45% per annum.

Weak tin prices, tight fundamentals

Although JJT has dropped around 6% since our last publication (July 17, 2019), refined market conditions have tightened markedly, judging by the drawdown of visible inventories. We therefore reiterate our constructive view on tin prices in Q4 and beyond, holding the view that the disconnect between the weak tin price environment and its increasingly tight fundamentals is unlikely to persist for too long.

In Q3, global tin exchange inventories (LME and SHFE) recorded a significant decline of 3,800 tonnes or 26%. This was exclusively due to a drawdown of SHFE inventories, which dropped 46% last quarter.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

This suggests that the Chinese refined tin market tightened substantially in Q3. We attribute this to a notable contraction in Chinese refined tin output. In this regard, The International Tin Association (ITA) estimates that national refined tin output dropped by 8% year on year over the first seven months of this year. With the recent supply agreement in which a group of 14 smelters decided to cut a combined production of 20,200 tonnes (6% of global refined tin output), refined production in China could contract at an even stronger pace in Q4, thereby exacerbating the downtrend in visible tin inventories.

The weak spot of the global refined tin market errs on the demand side. Solder demand for refined tin, which accounts for roughly 50% of global refined tin demand, has weakened noticeably this year, judging by the contraction in global semiconductor sales (used as a barometer for solder demand for tin).

Source: SIA, Orchid Research

According to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), worldwide semiconductor sales contracted by 14.8% YoY in August and by 11.2% YoY in the first eight months of 2019. This comes after an increase of 15.6% YoY in 2018.

Encouragingly, while the short-term demand picture is unequivocally challenging, the medium to long term outlook for tin demand is bright. At the latest Asia Tin Week in September, held by the ITA, market participants were constructive on long-term demand prospects for tin. To wit:

On the downstream side, Dr. Jeremy Pearce spoke about the impact of miniaturisation in electronics; while it is currently causing tin use in solder to plateau, this effect will likely end in the medium-term future, and the solder market will experience significant growth. Furthermore, Dr. Pearce highlighted new sectors in which tin will play a critical role, including 5G, the Internet of Things and energy storage.

Rio Tinto, through research by Boston’s Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), shows than tin will be the metal for which demand will be the most impacted by new technology, which includes autonomous and electric vehicles, advanced robotics, renewable energy, and advanced computing and IT.

Source: MIT

While investors have elected nickel as the biggest winner from the EV revolution so far this year (Nickel is the star-performer so far in 2019, up an astonishing 65% YTD on the LME vs LMEX: flat YTD), we believe that the market could possibly shift its focus to tin over the next year or so, which would push tin prices strongly higher after being the laggard in 2019.

Closing thoughts

Despite the ongoing weakness in JJT since our publication, our fundamental work shows that refined market conditions tightened strongly in Q3. With supply conditions likely to become even tighter in Q4 following the supply cut agreement by Chinese smelters at the start of September, JJT could experience a sharp rebound in the final quarter of the year. Over the longer term, the demand picture could prove overwhelmingly bright thanks to new technologies, while the market has yet adopted this view, preferring nickel instead. Should the market change its focus to tin, investors should embrace a powerful rally.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.