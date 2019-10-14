Dividend Growth Stocks Of Tomorrow: Agilent Technologies Inc.

Dividend growth investing is a popular and largely successful approach to generating wealth over long periods of time. Investors typically do well focusing on companies with long streaks of dividend increases in part because of the positive qualities a business needs in order to be able to continually afford what is ultimately a cash layout to shareholders. However, many of the companies known as "dividend champions" - those with 25 consecutive years (or more) of dividend growth, are mature companies. By identifying strong companies earlier in their life cycle, we can benefit from strong total returns while these companies build their dividend growth reputation. We will be spotlighting numerous dividend up and comers to identify the best "dividend growth stocks of tomorrow".

Overview

Today's profile is on Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A). Founded in 1999 following a spin off from Hewlett Packard (HPE), the company designs and builds a variety of instrumentation and solutions used for analysis in a handful of core end markets, including petro-chem, environmental, food, pharma, academia, and clinical. In all, Agilent generates approximately $5 billion in annual revenues.

Source: Agilent Technologies, Inc.

The landscape at Agilent Technologies has been a bit uneven over the years. The company split into two separate companies a few years ago, the other currently trading as Keysight Technologies (KEYS). This split shows up in the company's chart in the form of a large drop off. Over the past three years, Agilent has grown its top line at a CAGR of 6.76%. EPS growth has been negative, but we can see that EBITDA has steadily grown with revenues, almost tripling.

Source: YCharts

Fundamentals

Fundamentals are the building block of any responsible investing decision. By tracking key operating metrics over a long period of time, we can learn a lot about a business.

We review operating margins to make sure the company is consistently profitable. We also want to invest in companies with strong cash flow streams, so we look at the conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. Lastly, we want to see that management is effectively deploying the company's financial resources, so we review the cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI). We will do all of these using three benchmarks:

Operating Margin - Consistent/expanding margins over time

FCF Conversion - Convert at least 10% of sales into FCF

CROCI - Generate at least 11-12% rate of return on invested capital

Source: YCharts

We see a couple of themes present from over much of the past decade. First, we see how much of a disruption occurred when the company split into two entities. All three metrics crashed over a two-year period. The good thing, however, is that the metrics have recovered strongly after bottoming in 2015. Currently, all three metrics surpass our benchmarks. Investors interested in Agilent Technologies will want to see the company maintain this level of performance moving forward.

The other aspect of our fundamental analysis is the balance sheet. The balance sheet is so important because it can turn an otherwise great business into a poor investment if a company has too much debt on its books. A company that is overleveraged could be subject to a dividend cut or cash flow crunch that takes away from the company's ability to perform at its highest potential.

Source: YCharts

The company is in strong financial standing with almost no net-debt load once you factor in the company's $1.7 billion cash balance. The gross debt load puts leverage at 1.47X EBITDA, which is still below our 2.5X cautionary threshold. This gives the company financial flexibility to pursue growth via M&A, and insulates shareholders from risk should the business face an unexpected downturn.

Dividend & Buybacks

The reason we value companies with the ability to generate large cash streams is that these companies tend to return that cash to investors. Dividends and buybacks can boost total returns in a number of ways. Agilent Technologies has increased its dividend payout for each of the past 8 years. This means that management has kept this dividend growth philosophy through its split with Keysight.

Source: YCharts

The dividend currently amounts to an annual sum of $0.66 per share, which yields 0.87% on the current share price. This means that despite a low interest rate environment that sees 10-year US treasuries yielding just 1.73%, Agilent Technologies isn't a great income generation stock at this point. Investors looking for growth will be more optimistic. The dividend has grown at a CAGR of 12.6% over the past five years. The company's cash payout ratio of 22% means that there is plenty of room for future dividend growth.

Source: YCharts

Investors should note the company's recent uptick in share buybacks. While this could eat at the company's cash streams to fuel dividend growth, buybacks offer value to investors by shrinking the size of the float (makes your shares worth more). Shares have steadily dropped in recent years to just over 309 million outstanding.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

There are various growth tailwinds available to Agilent Technologies in the years ahead. The company holds a top two market position in virtually all of its core end markets. These markets total an estimated $52 billion addressable market. This gives the company approximately 10% market share based on projected FY revenues of about $5 billion. Additionally, these end markets are poised to grow at a mid-single-digit rate over the long term. This isn't a surprise given advancements in research and analysis to provide increased levels of safety to consumers.

Source: Agilent Technologies, Inc.

The fact that the company is able to hold a strong market position with little actual market share means that the industry as a whole is very fragmented. Strong players in fragmented industries tend to turn to M&A to drive continued growth of scale. Agilent Technologies is no exception to this thought. Management has spent more than $1 billion on various acquisitions, and we expect this to continue given the company's very clean balance sheet. As the company continues to diversify away from instruments, and into a more "solutions" based approach, this focus will help guide future M&A efforts.

Source: Agilent Technologies, Inc.

The company also has a very strong presence in China (21% of company revenues). This can be somewhat of a double edged blade for Agilent. On one hand, China is the most heavily populated country in the world. Agilent has noted that China has grown at a higher growth rate than the rest of the world for their business. This is an enormous market, and an advantage for companies that are able to penetrate the strict control held by the Chinese government. On the other hand, China has become a geopolitical risk for US companies as the US has continued to butt heads with China on trade policies. The company entered the Chinese market more than 20 years ago and offers tailor made solutions for Chinese clinical research and applications. We feel that the company's relationship is strong enough to withstand the most likely of outcomes of the US/China trade conflict.

Valuation

Shares of Agilent Technologies have been somewhat volatile over the past year, between $61 and $82. Shares currently sit in the middle at just over $75.

Source: YCharts

With analyst estimates indicating full-year EPS of $3.08, the stock currently trades at an earnings multiple of 24.45X. This is a 15% premium to the stock's 10-year median PE ratio of 21.15X. In addition, the company's free cash flow yield is well off of 10-year highs and off of its post-spin off highs as well.

Source: YCharts

While we find that the company's strengthening operating metrics and clean balance sheet warrant a slightly higher premium, it is likely fair to consider the stock overvalued at its current level. We would like to see the stock come back down to the 22X multiple range, placing shares at approximately $67 as the high end of fair value.

Wrapping Up

Agilent offers a lot for investors to consider. The company is a leading provider to a research driven sector. The company has seen operating metrics improve and is currently generating strong cash flow streams. This points to future dividend growth and buybacks that will help drive total returns as the company grows. Because of the major disruptions from the split with Keysight, we would like to see a longer track record of performance than a few years. However, Agilent Technologies is a stock that investors should consider in the future.

