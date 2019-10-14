iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF: Expect Lower Income In The Near-Term

ETF Overview

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) focuses on short-term bonds that will expire within 1 year. ICSH has very low credit risk as all of the bonds in its portfolio are investment grade bonds. It also has low interest rate risk as all of its bonds will expire within 1 year. The ETF’s dividend yield closely follows the change of the Fed’s key interest rate. Therefore, it is a good vehicle for income investors to preserve its capital while earning some interest income.

Fund Analysis

We typically examine three items when it comes to bond ETFs. First, we look at whether the bond is safe or not. In other words, what is the credit risk of this ETF? Second, we look at how well these bonds are impacted by the change in interest rates. Third, we look at whether this is the time to buy these bonds or not.

Low credit risk

First, let us take a look at credit risk. As can be seen from the table below, ICSH’s portfolio consists of only investment grade bonds (BBB rated or above bonds are investment grade bonds). These are bonds that have limited credit risks. The downside of having limited credit risk is that these bonds tend to have lower yields compare to high-yield bonds. Fortunately, its trailing 12-month yield of 2.67% is still better than short-term treasury bonds. As a comparison, iShares short treasury bond ETF (SHV) has a lower trailing 12-month yield of 2.23%.

Low interest rate risk

Now we will see whether these bonds will be impacted by the change of the interest rate. In general, short-term bonds are less impacted by the changes in interest rate as these bonds are almost reaching maturity. On the other hand, long-term bonds’ market value can be impacted by the change of interest rates. Since all of ICSH’s bonds are short-term bonds that will mature within 1 year, ICSH’s fund price is not sensitive to interest rate changes. As can be seen from the chart below, unlike other long-term treasury ETF that are quite sensitive to the rise and fall of the interest rate, ICSH’s fund performance is much less sensitive to the interest rate. In fact, the changes in fund price in the past 10 years is only 0.64%. On the other hand, Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (VGLT) or SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL) have much higher volatility as they are much more sensitive to the change of interest rate. Therefore, we think SHV’s fund price will not be impacted much in a rate change environment. Hence, it is a good fund for investors whose goal is to earn some income while preserving their capitals.

A “predictable” dividend

Investors of ICSH will receive dividends with an annualized yield of about 2.7% on a trailing 12-month basis. This yield is the highest we have seen since the Great Recession. Since short-term treasuries closely tracks the effective federal funds rate, we believe this yield has likely reached the near-term peak already and is expected to decline. This is because the Fed will likely cut its key interest rate at least once (and maybe twice) in the coming few months.

Risks and Challenges

Although bonds in ICSH’s portfolio are all investment grade bonds. In an economic downturn, issuers of many of these corporate bonds may receive credit rating downgrades. As we know, BBB rated bonds represent about 20.2% of ICSH’s portfolio. BBB bonds are bonds in the lowest level of the investment grade bonds. In an economic downturn, some of the issuers of these bonds may have their credit ratings downgraded to non-investment grade bonds. If credit rating downgrade occurs, their bond value may decline.

Investor Takeaway

We think ICSH is a good treasury ETF to own if an investor’s primary goal is to preserve the capital while earn some dividend income. However, this income is closely tied to the Fed’s policy to cut or increase its key interest rate. Given the fact that the Fed may need to cut its key interest rate once or twice in the coming months, we expect dividend income from ICSH will decline in the near-term. Depending on one’s investment objective, ICSH is still a good vehicle for income investors to preserve their capital while earn some dividend income.

