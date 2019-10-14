It's Another Exciting Time For Ubiquiti

The Background

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) has been my favorite and also my top position in the last 5 years. However, recently I am getting more excited as the company is going to refresh multiple UniFi product lines, bringing better and cheaper products to the market in the near-term. The share price also dropped to a point that is below the company's buyback prices. Since the majority owner is buying back shares aggressively and the company may have resources to buy back all remaining shares within 2 years, I think the odds is very good for this stock going forward.

Among the hundreds of companies I have analyzed, Ubiquiti is unique in many ways:

It has a young billionaire founder CEO (41 years old).

It was bootstrapped without any external funding for operations through its entire history. For a hardware business, it is very rare.

It has a unique business model with no marketing and sales.

It had an amazing growth rate: being founded in 2005 with the founder’s personal savings, it grew to $8 billion market cap today.

It has been one of the most shorted stocks, with about 40% - 50% of float being shorted for several years, and still had 25% float shorted in the last quarter

It has 30% net profit margin which is very rare for a hardware business.

It has efficient R&D with many R&D offices around the globe.

It has a flat corporate structure with only 2 layers of management.

82% of the shares are now owned by the founder CEO.

Massive share repurchases have returned value to shareholders and showed superior capital allocation when compared to the other high-tech companies.

Since I have written 17 Seeking Alpha articles about this company in the past, I will not expand on these topics. Readers could refer to my past articles for an introduction. However, the short attack and stock repurchases had some new development and should deserve some follow-ups. I will do that later in this article.

New Catalysts

Although in general, this is a high-quality and high-growth company, I also pay attention to the new catalysts. I think we are probably at a special moment with new catalysts that would resemble late 2015, when the new UniFi AC APs came out with much cheaper price and much better performance. That was how we saw fast growth in early 2016 and also why the stock price doubled in 2016.

On the surface though, the growth rate was slowing: last year’s YoY performance was about 14% growth on revenue and last quarter’s revenue was flat sequentially. That may explain why the stock was down 33% from its peak in April 2019. However, that slow-down was mainly because the new products are still being worked on, and the company is currently transitioning to a new generation of products. For people who follow reddit forum closely, they can get a peek on what new products are available in Ubiquiti's “early-access”/beta store.

Essentially, Ubiquiti will come out with new router hardware and software which are both much cheaper and have much better performance. The hardware has two SKUs, the first one (UniFi Dream Machine or UDM) is an integrated table-top router with integrated UniFi Cloud Key, 4-port Switch and AC wave 2 AP (wireless access point), priced at only $300. If purchased separately, the current generation router (USG-PRO) would cost $344, UniFi Key would cost $170, 4-port Switch at about $30, and AP at about $200. So the integrated system is selling at 60% discount to the current setup. It is also easier to setup since there is no wiring or connection between the 4 pieces. The performance is also much better, since the router uses a new operating system (UbiOS) fully developed by Ubiquiti and the chips are more powerful too. With IDS (intrusion detection system) turned on, UDM could reach 700Mbps throughput which is about double of the current USG-PRO router.

While the UDM is designed for small offices or prosumers, the rack-mounted UDM-PRO is designed for larger businesses, with even better speed (more memory storage), integrated NVR hard drive for cameras (but no integrated wireless AP), 8 port switch, and supports 10G network uplink. This UDM-PRO is only $80 more than UDM (priced at $379).

The switches product line is also having a refresh, with new “PRO Switches” supporting 10G uplink, L3 (layer 3) capability, fanless and 802.3bt POE power. These features will allow more larger businesses to adopt UniFi products.

The UniFi Protect (cameras) product line is also promising. The software is a brand-new system and will be easier for further enhancements. Its mobile app has a fast time-lapse review feature. The new UVC-G3-Flex camera came at only half the price of the regular G3 (generation 3) bullet. The G4-Pro camera, although priced at $449 (3 times of regular G3 bullet, and more than 5 times of G3-FLex), has also gained some popularity among US customers due to its high quality.

In summary, although wireless AP is still the most important product in the UniFi family, routers, switches and cameras are getting more and more important in the UniFi brand. More importantly, these products are all connected under the same SDN (software defined network) controller and they form a network system.

For any "system", a weak "link" in the "chain" will affect the whole system's performance. Router has always been that weak link in the past, and that was the most significant barrier preventing many larger businesses from adopting UniFi, despite its strength such as easy management, low price point and no recurring license fees. The new router and integrated system, along with the new PRO switches, will improve on this weak link and enable broader adoption of UniFi systems, which should include more sales of wireless APs too.

Long-term Direction

Although the founder CEO Robert Pera is no longer hosting earnings calls, the long-term direction of the company could be implied by the new product lines. Not only the new generations of routers, switches and cameras are coming up, there are other SMB (small and medium businesses) IoT (internet of things) products in the pipeline, such as UniFi Access (access control system), UniFi LED (LED lighting), and UniFi Talk (office phones).

Furthermore, we can expect that he will bring all these SMB devices under the same central management software, making it very easy to deploy and use. This should be the long-term direction and where the company’s durable competitive strength is. The "moat" is all in the software, the switching cost (as an IoT “system” instead of individual products), and economies of scope.

At the same time, the market does not seem to understand the strategy and potential, and still price the company as a regular hardware business with slowing growth. Given the relatively poor investment returns of hardware businesses in history, and with the investment community still trying to chase the “hot” business models such as SaaS (sometimes pricing a SaaS business at 40 times of sales), I am not surprised that Ubiquiti is being undervalued as it is. However, in the long-run, the stock performance is tied with real cash flow and real growth, and patient investors will be rewarded accordingly. Given enough time, people should realize that this hardware company is different from the average.

Industry Outlook

As I mentioned many times in the past, relatively speaking, a hardware business is tougher than a software business. There is higher cost and higher risk of distribution for hardware, and hardware business investors/owners have to worry about not only competition, but also market saturation and technological disruption. That being said, it doesn’t mean there is no good opportunity in this field, especially when the investors become less interested in it.

In fact, in history, we have seen many great hardware companies that have rewarded investors handsomely, such as Cisco (CSCO), Dell (DELL) , HP (HP) and Apple (AAPL). The industry growth and superior management were often the key for such successes.

For wireless networking (OTCPK:WLAN) industry and networking industry in general, there will be some really exciting opportunities too:

IoT

IoT (Internet of Things) has been talked about for quite some time by now, but as any new technology, the adoption will take time and the reality may not match the initial excitement. Still, when looking at the big picture, the potential is huge. Since this is a system and mostly a wireless system, there are potentially a lot of networking effects, and stability requirements. All of these will create significant switching costs which will make users less likely to switch vendors.

2. Game Streaming

As shown in Google’s Stadia, Nvidia’s Geforce Now and Sony’s Playstation Now, the gaming hardware players all seem to believe that streaming will be the future of gaming. Streaming saves the trouble of game installation, make the game accessible from anywhere and significantly lower the requirement of hardware (you don’t have spend $2,000 on a gaming PC and upgrade it every 1-2 years in order to to play a modern game). But this game streaming also presents a challenge for the internet performance, where not only the connection speed is important, but the latency and stability are critical too. This will provide demand for high performance wireless networking hardware, requiring fast and reliable equipment.

3. VR and AR

Like IoT, VR has been talked about for many years too and still lack meaningful mass adoption. However, with the recent headset hardware such as Oculus Quest, I think the opportunity is ripe now. The new wireless headset is much easier to use and it will require much faster wireless connection when streaming VR movies. For gaming, the wireless network must be stable and must have low latency for any multiplayer games.

4. 5G

The potential of 5G has been hyped too much in my opinion. In reality, it is hard to meet the hyped-up expectations, since the bandwidth will be limited by the underlying spectrum. As we known, millimeter spectrum (30G or above) has very limited distance and penetration, and will not pass through walls. As a result, mass adoption will be limited by the deployment cost. Not only the reduced distance and coverage will require about 100 times more towers for full coverage, it will also be limited to outdoor environment. At least initially, it is more likely to be limited to some downtown centers or high density places. That being said, there is a lot of “premium 4G” improvements under the name of “5G”. In other words, although the technology isn’t really 5G, there is still a lot of room to improve the current 4G network. Networking hardware companies such as Ubiquiti will indirectly benefit from this initiative, since as people are getting more used to higher bandwidth and apps are getting more used to higher throughputs, it will shift the gear for networking hardware in general, generating demand for upgrades.

The analysis above is from the "demand" perspective. From the supply perspective, the 802.11ax standards will likely to get final approval early next year, and we will likely see a lot of WiFi 6 routers/APs coming to the market in 2020. As the market is due for a refresh, the WLAN market might come back to a higher growth mode. Since this new standards can reduce latency a lot and improve efficiency through OFDMA, the new wireless AP/router will have a much better performance, especially in a high density environment.

In the meantime, the new 802.11ay standards may be approved at a similar time frame. This new standards features 60Ghz band and will be better than the existing 802.11ad standards. This will provide a big boost in terms of wireless HDMI and super fast WLAN. Since 60G spectrum has very fast speed (multi-gig), no penetration ability and very limited distance (< 10m for indoor access points), it will require many more APs to be installed (imagine one AP per office cube), which is potentially a significant boost for the hardware industry.

Finally, many internet companies are pushing FCC to approve a new 6Ghz band for unlicensed use. As we know, the throughput of wireless APs are directly tied with the available spectrum, and the existing 2.4Ghz/5Ghz spectrum is already saturated, both for outdoor wireless links and indoor office environment (APs next to each other must use different spectrum to avoid interference). If 6Ghz band can be approved, it could double the bandwidth and provide significant new demand for new wireless hardware.

In summary, the industry still has a lot of growth potential ahead, both on the demand side and supply side (capability side).

Short Attack

Like I once was, I believe investors of Ubiquiti are all curious about the high short interests in this high-quality company. After all, when I went through the list of the most shorted stocks, I could see the reasons behind each of them, but not with this name.

Back in 2012 or 2013, I could see the reasoning for shorting this stock, as some short thesis claimed that Ubiquiti will not be able to maintain its high profit margin since the product is just another commodity product. Given the short history of Airmax product, and the emergence of several competitors with Airmax product line, such as Cambium and Mimosa, there is some truth in that argument. Although we don’t know for sure (because the company didn’t break up the margins of different segments), the profit margin of Airmax might have come down a little in the last 5 years. However, I believe the shorts also underestimated the power of its unique business model and its efficient R&D, as those two are also important reasons for its high margin. More importantly, UniFi and Airmax are now both under central management controller software (UniFi controller for UniFi and UNMS for Airmax/Airfiber/Edgemax), so the software itself can provide significant differentiation and switching costs. Also, wireless networks usually have high requirement of stability which means both brand names and significant R&D work are needed.

If we look into Cisco's history, we can see that its operating margin actually went up, instead of going down. Of course, large enterprise networks might be different from SMB market, but SMB market isn't really commodity hardware either. As Logitech (LOGI)'s CEO once said, "the moment you believe it is a commodity, it will become one". Frankly, Logitech's hardware design isn't that impressive in my opinion and it is in the low-end consumer market segment, but still, that didn't stop it from getting to $7 billion market cap and enjoy a margin expansion in the last 10 years. If it could design its hardware like Apple or Dyson did, it could do much better.

The other reason for short attack is the so-called “accounting fraud”, as claimed by Citron’s Andrew Left in mid 2017. Essentially, Citron put together several "evidence", including unbelievably high margin, lack of R&D spending, and mismatch of US cash with US profit margin. I will not go into the details, but I wonder how much time he actually spent on researching this company. For example, if someone spends some time to calculate the profit from US, minus buybacks or other uses of the cash in the US, the US cash actually matched the US profit pretty well.

In my opinion, the questions around accounting fraud are simple to answer. All we need to look at is whether the cash stated on the balance sheet is real. If it is real, it means the past earnings statements are roughly right, or at least there was no big fraud activity. What happened after the Citron event was that Ubiquiti brought most of the overseas cash to a US bank, due to tax law changes in early 2018 (which allowed overseas cash to be repatriated back to the US) and spent most of it buying back shares. I believe this is the most powerful evidence to prove its innocence.

Also, as I often invest in the Hong Kong stock market where financial fraud is rampant, I developed several rules of thumb to identify potential accounting fraud, and one of the most important rules is to identify the financial cash flow. In other words, where did the cash/profit go? If most of the earnings are real free cash flow and most of the cash flow is returned to shareholders through dividends or share buybacks for many years, frankly, I haven’t seen such a fraud case yet.

Although short interests have reduced a lot in the last 2 years (came from 10 million shares down to 3.6 million in the last quarter), given the significantly reduced float, the short interests are still pretty high.

Impact of Trade War

While the trade war news is scary, as I looked into the earnings calls of many public companies in the same industry, such as Cisco(CSCO), Juniper(JNPR), Netgear(NTGR), Cambium (CMBM) and Extreme Networks(EXTR), the actual impact to them is actually pretty small. Some of them moved manufacturing to Vietnam and India, and some moved to Taiwan, but the overall impact is around or below 0.5% gross margin. Since Ubiquiti’s last quarter margin already had some impact from higher Tariffs, we might not see much impact going forward (when compared to the last quarter’s margin), especially since the recent 10-K filing has shown some manufacturing being moved to Vietnam and Taiwan:

We use contract manufacturers, primarily located in China, Vietnam and Taiwan, to manufacture our products.

Share Buybacks

Henry Singleton has been one of the best capital allocators in history and through share buybacks, he generated tremendous value for long-term shareholders. The total return of his stock was said to be over 20% per year over 27 years. Maybe 20% isn’t a big number to many momentum investors, but over such a long period, that is actually a 150-bagger.

Pera has once said that this story inspired him a lot and this is also what he was doing. In fiscal year 2018, he spent $445 million on share repurchase and in fiscal year 2019, he spent $468 million for that purpose. In the meantime, the company is giving out $1.2 per share dividends per year. Pera was able to do this, not only because he has a new strategy of capital allocation, but also because Ubiquiti has good free cash flow: almost all its earnings were converted to free cash flows, with the exception of some minor working capital needs such as inventory and receivables which are tied with the incremental revenue growth.

In general, the US investors are pretty familiar with the concept of FCF (free cash flow) and why it is important for valuation, but still some investors may not be fully aware why this is such an important metric. Essentially, cash flow allows compounding.

A company with good earnings, but bad cash flow will accumulate earnings in operating asset which could be fixed asset (property, plant and equipment) or working capital (inventories and receivables), but that accumulation is linear growth, even if we assume there is no sunk-cost or potential charge-off of the asset (assuming it will be converted back to cash on its face value at liquidation).

On the other hand, free cash flow allows cash distribution and reinvesting the cash, giving compounding exponential growth, and that is in addition to any top-line revenue growth! Over many years, this kind of exponential growth is very powerful for wealth creation. Of course, high growth rate (or reinvestment rate) and high ROE/ROIC are still the most important metrics for wealth creation, but FCF and how the free cash flow is deployed should be the second most important factor.

In fact, how the FCF is deployed is as important as the FCF itself. In Asian markets, it is pretty common to see public companies with majority owners and many of those majority owners accumulate a huge cash hoard without doing anything with it, other than maybe earning a little interest income through bank deposits. This is clear value-destroying action, since if the cash flow is not being put to use, it is no longer compounding growth, and would not have much difference from the non-cash-flow earnings. All in all, cash flow and compounding are very important (maybe the most important) concepts in finance, but unfortunately many good business owners are not fully aware of it, because its effect isn't so obvious in the short-term.

Now, stable businesses have a 3rd "trick" to use, which is leveraging up a little bit and getting some leveraged compounding growth. This is also what Singleton did, and proved to be a powerful tool. Eddie Lampert's AutoNation(AN) had a similar story too, although I feel his leverage might be a little too high.

In summary, Pera’s buybacks not only helped to provide some downside protection on the share price, but also created value for long-term investors. Currently, the company just announced a new buyback program of $500 million, which can retire 4.36 million shares at the current price as of 10/8/2019 ($114.6), and that will reduce float by 1/3. The buyback price for last quarter was also at $127, which is 10.8% above the current price level.

With the recent refinance of credit facility and term loans, the company still has $700 million extra liquidity in credit facilities, along with $230 million cash, about $100 million bond investment, and about $100 million extra inventory (likely caused by trade war and may go down after production migration to other Asian countries). With only 12.4 millions shares in float as of 8/20/2019 (the company should have repurchased about 600K shares during the week following the earnings release on 8/9/2019), the company may have enough resources to buy back all remaining shares within 2 years if the share price stays at the current level (excluding the dividend, the company still generates about $200 million FCF per year).

While some investors may be worried about the company going private eventually, there are some good reasons to believe that it will likely stay public. It is impossible to know what Pera actually thinks, but there are significant benefits to stay as a public company, such as providing liquidity when the company is in need of cash and lower cost of debt capital and equity capital.

For example, a public company can get better terms on debt financing, because it has access to capital market and creditors will feel safer. For this reason, even when the company has no need of raising cash through share offering, the ability of doing so will lower its risk and its cost of debt capital. As mentioned above, with lower debt cost and some leverage, the company could generate even better EPS growth in the long-term. The liquidity provided by the public market will also allow Ubiquiti having potential leverage on acquisitions.

As I mentioned before, “stability” and “liquidity” all provide “value” and this value can be very significant even when it is not in physical/tangible form.

In addition, public companies can have better public image, brand name and could attract talents and align their interests. In other words, employees with company’s stocks have interests aligned with the company’s performance, but stocks without the public market’s liquidity are not very attractive to those employees and therefore they are much less likely to want to own them.

On the "cost" side, public companies do have to disclose their financial results to the public. However, in my opinion, the most significant cost is the distraction caused by the public investors’ demand. Most of the public companies are in a trap of managing investors’ expectations and requirements. For this reason, they often found it hard to pursue long-term vision at the expense of short-term performance. However, for Ubiquiti, this cost has been reduced to a minimum now. The company no longer hosts quarterly earnings calls and the annual shareholder meeting was hosted by a VP. Pera never have to share his plan with investors now, and he will not have to care what analysts think. If Pera can reduce the float to a minimum within the next 1-2 years, he will also be the most significant force in the stock market for this stock, and if the market is a “voting machine” in the short-term, he will control most of the “votes” and determine the price too (or the lower bound of the price, to be more precise).

In summary, although I can’t guess whether Ubiquiti will stay public eventually, I can see favorable cost-benefit ratio for it to do so. Of course, it is always possible that Pera may decide to go private, but even in that case, given his ambition and his track record of rewarding shareholders and not rewarding himself (no cash salary or stock grants), I believe he will eventually treat the remaining shareholders fairly.

Conclusion

Ubiquiti has always been the top position in my portfolio, not only because of its high growth and impressive price performance in the past, but also because I can see where the value is being created. The unique traits I listed at the beginning of this article are the basis of how and why it could succeed in the tough business environment.

That being said, I am aware that with significant financial interests and strong emotional attachment (as I have spent more than 1000 hours on researching this company in the last 5 years), I could be biased with my judgement. This is something I kept warning myself and I think readers should be aware of it too. For sure, nothing is perfect, Ubiquiti isn’t without its own problems and I am far from being worry-free on this name either. For example, with the company’s flat structure, I am a bit concerned about the eventual scalability, especially when they need to do large scale R&D teamwork in order to get into the large enterprise market later. Of course, this is not an immediate concern for the near-term or mid-term yet, since there should be enough room to grow in the SMB market alone in the next 5 to 10 years. Also, the company is evolving, as it is certainly more scalable today than 5 years ago, so maybe we have to take a dynamic view.

With the buybacks and near-term new product releases, I believe the company will not only do well in the long-term, but also present limited downside risks, along with significant upside in the near-term as well. As UDM and UDM-PRO have brought a lot of excitement among the Ubiquiti community (as shown in the reddit forum), I believe it is likely that the new routers and switches will fix the weak “links” and bring the adoption of UniFi system to its next level.

