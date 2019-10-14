Treasury Market Indigestion Is Overcoming Fed Monetary Policy

Do you ever have an "aha!" moment when you aren't looking for it? I just did a few days ago. I had been following the repo story and had written about it here on seeking alpha - here and here. But all of a sudden the most obvious thing about it struck me. The Fed is out of its depth because the market is saying, "You can't get there from here."

Treasury market indigestion

What do I mean? I mean that the Fed is trying to keep short-term interest rates within a narrow band in order to support the economy with low interest rates. (For the moment, forget about whether or not that has been successful - see, e.g., here). But at the same time, the Treasury is issuing government debt as fast as it can in order to pay for the current massive deficits (well over $1 trillion this year), and because the market doesn't want to swallow all that debt at the rate the Fed has set (China, for e.g., is out of the market), the market is forcing the interest rates on Treasury securities up by whatever means it has.

The Fed has to counter that because the interest rates on just about everything in America are set in relation to the risk-free rate - the U.S. Treasury market. Simple stuff, I agree. Everybody knows that.

The only way for the Fed to counter the Treasury market's indigestion - and therefore to supposedly maintain its power over "monetary policy - is to buy enough Treasury debt that the effective amount issued will be small enough for the market to swallow it at the targeted price. The Fed did about $180 billion of repo (buying Treasuries) and has committed to $60 billion a month for at least three months - effectively buying Treasury debt and using the creation of excess reserves for banks to pay for it.

The Fed says that what it doing is "technical" in nature and "not QE", etc. "Pass on by," the Fed says, "nothing to see here."

But in fact there is plenty to see. The United States of America is issuing too much debt. Even in the face of European interest rates that are negative, the U.S. government cannot issue more debt without driving up interest rates - it is simply a question of supply and demand.

Germany has no trouble raising money at negative rates because it raises so little. Most of the other Eurozone nations that sell sovereign securities at low rates can do so only because the ECB is buying so much that the supply has dried up. And what the Fed is now finding - via the repo canary in the coal mine - is that it has to do the same thing as the ECB to combat America's fiscal policy that is driving interest rates up.

What difference does it make?

Is there really any difference between the Treasury issuing debt to the public and issuing it to the Fed?

You bet there is. When the Fed buys Treasury securities, it does so by borrowing money from banks, that is, by creating reserves on the banks' books, which seems to me like monetizing the debt because the banks can use those reserves to make loans or buy whatever a bank can buy. Therefore it seems very similar to the Treasury printing dollar bills instead of issuing debt securities. A dollar bill, like a reserve account, is effectively payable on demand. A Treasury security has a longer duration, depending on its tenor.

And that means that the Fed does not control both the money supply (pretty much however one defines it) and short-term interest rates at a time when the Treasury is flooding the market with securities. It can control one or the other - short-term interest rates or the money supply, but the market (the true sovereign) will not let the Fed do both so long as fiscal policy is significantly contrary to monetary policy.

What does that mean will happen if the Fed keeps this up for a long period of time - that is, buying large amounts of Treasury securities to sop up the excess supply? I am not as good about predicting the future as I am about describing the past. But it seems to me that at some point, by flooding the market with money, the Fed will create a situation where lenders are looking for yields that are higher than the Treasury yield and will make weaker and weaker loans, leading eventually to defaults on the weak credits and perhaps to a situation similar to 2007-2008 when excess money, in Europe as well as in the U.S. in that case, led to a bust that stopped the boom. For the European connection, see here.

I could be wrong in that prediction, and these things can take a long time to play out, but my prediction does have some historical basis.

Therefore, I say that the repo problem, while not important in and of itself, is an indication that the Fed is having a fundamental problem with fulfilling its mission as it sees it. I have duly noted Kurt Dew's article on the technical side of the repo problem. See here. It may well be that we both are correct.

Deficits cannot grow to the sky and monetary aggregates cannot grow to the sky without having some kind of negative impact eventually. Either that is true or history is useless. And if it is true, then the stock market (SPY for example) will have a very bad few months a la late 2008. When? That is still a mug's game.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.