Mr. Market Is Underestimating The Future EBITDA Of Jabil Inc.

Introduction

The current valuation of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) does not reflect the FCF and EBITDA expected by majority of analysts. Also, the market does not seem to be taking into account that Jabil will benefit from the new 5G wireless network infrastructure. If the company continues to acquire other businesses, I foresee 2024 EBITDA of $1.85-2.0 billion and a share price of $40-50. The market price is below this level. Thus, in my view, Jabil represents a buying opportunity.

Business Units, Clients And Expected Sales

Jabil Inc. provides manufacturing services and solutions, including design, planning, fabrication, delivery assembly, and innovation.

Investors will like that some of the company's clients are well-known industry players like Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), Hewlett-Packard Company (NYSE:HP), Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), LM Ericsson Telephone Company (OTC:ERIAF), NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) , Nokia Networks (NYSE:NOK), SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG), Valeo S.A. (OTCPK:VLEEF), and Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA). In 2018, five customers accounted for ~48% of the total amount of revenue, and 80 clients accounted for the rest of the sales volume. In my view, there exists customer concentration risk.

The business model is divided into two segments; the Electronics Manufacturing Services unit and the Diversified Manufacturing Services unit. The Electronics Manufacturing Services unit is responsible for leveraging information technology systems. It is mainly focused on core electronics and offers clients the company's large manufacturing infrastructure. This business unit is characterized by low margins and large sales volume.

The Diversified Manufacturing Services unit offers engineering solutions and is focused mainly on material sciences. This business unit has a higher margin than the other business unit.

The electronic manufacturing services market appears to be currently gaining some momentum. According to Global Banking And Finance, the reason behind this momentum is that electronic OEMs are trying to enhance the quality of their products. Besides, the market opportunity is massive. Its size is expected to cross $675 billion by 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2017 to 2024.

In light of the expected growth rate, from 2019 to 2021, most analysts and I are expecting sales growth. I used the revenue growth figures projected by market analysts for 2019, 2020, and 2021. I get a CAGR of 2.14% from the projected figures for 2019. In my view, the revenue numbers are very conservative because the total EMS market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2017 to 2024.

Source: Author

Value Drivers And 2024 EBITDA of $1.986 Billion

There are several reasons to believe that Jabil will perform well in the next five years. First of all, the deployment of 5G infrastructure appears to represent a magnificent opportunity for Jabil. Gartner expects that worldwide 5G wireless network infrastructure sales could reach $4.2 billion in 2020. Besides, Jabil regularly acquires a significant amount of competitors, which enhances EBITDA:

On September 1, 2017, True-Tech Corporation was bought for approximately $95.9 million in cash.

On March 1, 2017, Jabil acquired the Lewis Engineering.

On November 25, 2015, Jabil bought assets from Hanson. The total acquisition consideration was $139.2 million in cash.

Also, the deal signed with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) can multiply the EBITDA and revenue in 2020:

"We believe the annual revenue will grow to an excess of $1 billion annually." Source: bizjournals

I wanted to be very conservative while forecasting the company's future financial figures. I am well aware that the company is currently undertaking restructuring and transformation actions. Even great corporations take a long time until the results of such types of processes show up. In my view, EBITDA growth in 2020, 2021, and 2022 will not be like that of 2018 when growth was 14.81%. However, I firmly believe that EBITDA growth rates from 4.05% to 7.17% are achievable. If I maintain interest expenses and D&A approximately stable in 2023 and 2024, I get a terminal 2024 EBITDA of $1.986 billion:

Source: Author

I See An Upside Of 37% In The Stock Price

Capital expenditures and CFO were somewhat volatile in the last five years. However, in the previous 19 years, they increased at a low pace. Hence, I assumed that CFO would increase by 7% in the next five years, and CAPEX will be stable at $715-870 million. In my opinion, it is very positive that the company continues to show a significant CAPEX. Declining businesses have one thing in common. They sell properties and don't build more.

With a WACC of 6.94%, a terminal EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.4x, and terminal EBITDA of $1.986 billion, the DCF model shows a total enterprise value of $8.66 billion. If we assume shares outstanding of 152 million, a debt of $2.5 billion and cash of $1.16 billion, the implied share price is $48.20. The current share price is $35.18. Thus, there appears to exist an upside potential of 37%:

Source: Author

Sometimes, the terminal EBITDA comprises of more than 50% of the total enterprise value. As a result, the EV/EBITDA multiple chosen is essential. I decided to get a low multiple so that the model remains sober. However, market participants should get to know that other peers are trading at 6x and even 7x. Jabil's EBITDA growth and EBITDA margin do not justify a multiple of 6x 2024 EBITDA, but it could easily sell at 5x.

Sensitivity Analysis

I made a lot of assumptions on sales, WACC, EBITDA multiple, and terminal EBITDA. Other analysts will get other numbers if these parameters are different. Hence, I believe that a sensitivity analysis would help me understand whether my results depend a lot on initial assumptions.

Running a model with WACC of 6-9% and EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.0-5.5x, the implied share price goes from $39.67 to $53.25. In light of these figures, in my opinion, $45 would be an appropriate fair value for Jabil. It still represents an excellent buying opportunity for investors:

Source: Author

As mentioned above, the terminal 2024 EBITDA is one of the key figures of my model. In my opinion, 2024 EBITDA of $1.986 billion is quite fair. Given the total amount of businesses acquired by Jabil, EBITDA will probably grow from $1.597 billion in 2018. In the sensitivity analysis shown below, I assumed a terminal EBITDA of $1.85-2.0 billion and a multiple of 4.4x. The implied share price is $41.16-48.98, which is much more than the current share price. To sum up, I don't think that the terminal EBITDA figures chosen will change the final result that much. In most case scenarios, Jabil appears to be an undervalued name.

Source: Author

Challenges

I could not think about any other company, which could get more affected by the current trade war. The company runs a significant amount of operations in China. If the United States and China do not find a negotiated solution soon, the company's sales growth could decline:

"In particular, a significant portion of our manufacturing, design, support and storage operations are conducted in our facilities in China, and revenues associated with our China operations are important to our success. Therefore, our business, financial condition and results of operations may be materially adversely affected by economic, political, legal, regulatory, competitive and other factors in China. International trade disputes with China could result in tariffs and other measures that could adversely affect the company's business." Source: 10-k

Jabil's acquisitions could fail. It does not matter that the company has significant expertise in the M&A market. The merger integration, which is many times the most challenging part of any M&A, could go wrong. In that case scenario, the company may have to impair goodwill, which could lead to share price depreciations:

"We have in the past and will continue to seek and complete acquisitions. We cannot assure you that we will be able to successfully integrate the operations and management of our recent acquisitions." Source: 10-k

Concerning my assumptions, I tried to make a conservative forecast. Besides, I also used figures obtained from the work of the analysts and the company's guidance. However, we could be all wrong. If the company cannot achieve the expected EBITDA, the market will probably push the share price down to 3.5x EBITDA or even less.

Conclusion

In my view, the market is underestimating the future FCF and EBITDA of Jabil Inc. The current stock price does not reflect the potential FCF to be generated from the 5G wireless network infrastructure and the recently acquired business. In my opinion, as traders get to know these features and EBITDA increases, the company's share price will increase to $40 or $50. I believe that experienced traders are buying at the current share price, which represents an excellent entry-level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.