Canadian Pacific Earnings Preview

Source: Business Week

Canadian Pacific (CP) reports Q3 earnings October 25th. Analysts expect revenue of $1.51 billion and EPS of $3.43. The revenue estimate implies about 5% growth Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Double-Digit Revenue Growth Could Be A Thing Of The Past

Slowing rail traffic in the U.S. indicates the economy may have peaked. Rail traffic in Canada also appears to be slowing. For the week ending September 28th, Canadian railroads reported a 5.8% decline in carloads and a 0.3% decline in intermodal units versus the same period last year. For the first 39 weeks of 2019, Canadian railroads reported a 1.4% increase in cumulative rail volume versus the same period last year.

Slowing rail traffic was a sea change compared to Canadian Pacific's Q2 2019 performance. Its Q2 freight revenue of C$1.9 billion was up 13% Y/Y. Carloads rose 6%, while average selling price ("ASP") also rose 6%.

Grain, Energy and Intermodal were the biggest revenue gainers during the quarter. The U.S. and China agreed to a limited trade deal where China is expected to restart purchases of U.S. agricultural products. Whether this agreement could impact shipments of agricultural products for Canadian railroads remains to be seen. Grain represented over 20% of Canadian Pacific's total revenue. Its revenue was evenly distributed, which was a good thing. The fact that industry rail traffic is in decline could hurt the company's top line in Q4 2019 or in the first half of 2020.

Carloads rose by 6% Y/Y. Every segment experienced growth in volume. Grain and Intermodal represented over 50% of Canadian Pacific's total volume. If these two segments experience headwinds, then it could have an outsized impact. Future carloads could hinge on the direction of the global economy.

Like most railroads, Canadian Pacific has feasted on price increases. ASP rose 6% Y/Y as the company hiked prices for every segment except Metals and Minerals.

Price hikes allowed Canadian Pacific to amplify its top-line growth, but how long can the company keep it up? Were price increases made as a business decision or simply to help prop up the stock? Price hikes may dissipate at some point and that could be bad for CP.

Best-In-Class Operating Ratio

Canadian Pacific and Canadian National (CNI) have consistently reported operating ratios below 60%. CSX (CSX) recently reduced its operating ratio below 60% after a protracted cost-cutting effort. In Q1 2019, Canadian Pacific reported an operating ratio of 69%. Last quarter the company's operating ratio fell back to 58%. Operating expenses were $1.2 billion, up 3% Y/Y. The increase in operating expenses was less than the growth in revenue, which allowed the company to expand margins.

Compensation expense of $383 million grew 9% Y/Y due to growth in stock-based compensation. It was Canadian Pacific's largest expense item during the quarter. Efficiency gains were driven by a land sale, lower fuel costs, and a reduction in purchased services. The operating expense ratio declined by nearly 600 basis points versus the year earlier period. The fallout was that EBITDA of $1.0 billion rose 26% Y/Y. EBITDA margin was 51%, up 500 basis points versus the year earlier period. With an enterprise value of $48 billion, CP trades at 14x run-rate EBITDA (first-half EBITDA annualized); this is too robust for a cyclical name, in my opinion.

Conclusion

CP is up 9% Y/Y, yet the stock remains overvalued. Sell CP.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CSX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.