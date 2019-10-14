Global Blood Therapeutics: A Core Biotech Buy For Patient Investors

Global Blood Therapeutics is a Buy, a core-type stock that patient investors can accumulate dips on and hold with multi-year time frame. Risks include competition and further dilution in 2020.

Clinical evidence points to voxelotor being a disease modifying treatment for SCD, so approval could lead to it becoming the new standard of care.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) have more than doubled since my 2016 article outlined an attractive opportunity in the sickle cell disease space and touched on promising early stage data for voxelotor (known as GBT440 back then). However, performance has been essentially flat since my December 2018 update noted that regulatory pathway for voxelotor had been clarified and 2020 approval appears likely.

I am a bit partial to this name as well, as we've profited on revaluation and runup opportunities here twice in ROTY's model account. With several members stating this one is high conviction for them, I'm looking forward to revisiting the story prior to potential approval.

Chart

Figure 1: GBT daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the above chart (daily advanced), we can observe 2019's runup from a low of $40 per share up to over $60. Since summer, shares have fallen back to the $45 level despite the absence of negative news or developments. At first glance, I'm inclined to believe that the current valuation is offering patient investors an ideal entry point.

Overview

In my December update, I touched on the following keys to our bullish thesis:

I stated post-ASH weakness was temporary, highlighting the FDA's agreement to Global Blood Therapeutics' proposal to utilize the accelerated approval pathway for voxelotor in sickle cell disease. Management's case centered around voxelotor's ability to raise hemoglobin levels, which we stated was likely indicative of its ability to reduce stroke in these patients. For the post-approval confirmatory study the FDA agreed to transcranial doppler (TCD) flow velocity as the primary endpoint to definitively show a decrease in stroke risk. I highlighted remarks from Kim Smith-Whitley, M.D., clinical director of the Division of Hematology and professor of pediatrics at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, and director of the Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, who stated that ¨a once-daily, oral therapy that has the potential to safely improve the anemia of SCD and thereby preserve brain function would be a major breakthrough¨.

Clinical results certainly supported the bullish thesis, as updated data from Part A of the Phase 3 HOPE study of voxelotor in SCD patients (n=154) showed rapid and durable improvements in hemoglobin levels for 24 weeks were observed along with improvements in hemolysis. It was pointed out that, in addition to a highly encouraging safety profile, improvements in anemia and hemolysis directly address chronic organ damage. Specifically, a dose dependent effect was observed as 65% of patients on the high dose (p<0.0001) and 33% on the low dose achieved over 1 g/dL increase in hemoglobin within the specified period versus just 10% on placebo. For the high dose, mean hemoglobin level increased to 10 g/dL at 25 weeks from baseline of 8.6 g/dL. Also important, there were less cases of vaso-occlusive crisis (episodes and incidence rate) in both doses versus placebo ("positive trends"). A regulatory update call emphasized that voxelotor is stopping hemoglobin polymerization and therefore we should see things like organ protection and survival trend (not being measured in short term studies with 6 month time frame).

Results from the HOPE-KIDS1 study were also encouraging, with Part B data for patients treated on the 1500 mg dose showing 55% of patients (6 of 11) achieving hemoglobin response of over 1 g/dL at week 16 and safety profile consistent with that observed in adults. Adding credence to the company's case was a meta-analysis of the consequences of low hemoglobin showing that chronic anemia resulted in higher risk of stroke, kidney disease, elevated estimated pulmonary artery systolic pressure and premature death. Modeling predicted that increasing hemoglobin levels to over 1 g/dL could reduce risk of stroke by 41% and mortality by 64%.

Granting of the coveted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA was highly interesting, considering that it´d been given in part due to early efficacy and safety data from Part A of the phase 3 HOPE trial (essentially telegraphing that positive data was coming).

I again highlighted the $2 billion plus in peak sales potential (a conservative measure), stating that the stock was trading at a cheap valuation and that I wouldn't have been surprised to see big pharma try to swoop in and scoop the company up.

Figure 2: Major unmet need being addressed by voxelotor in SCD (Source: corporate presentation)

Let's move on to recent events to determine how they've affected our thesis.

Select Recent Developments

In mid-June, the company announced new results from the phase 3 HOPE study of voxelotor in patients ages 12 and older with sickle cell disease. Primary endpoint (hemoglobin greater than 1 g/dL at 24 weeks with voxelotor 1500mg versus placebo) was met, and safety/tolerability profile was solid. Data forms the basis of rolling NDA submission for which the company hopes to see approval early next year. As has been discussed previously, data reinforces the potential of voxelotor to establish itself as a disease-modifying treatment and become the new standard of care.

Figure 3: Promising phase 3 results with 1500mg dose of voxelotor clearly superior (Source: corporate presentation)

To put the above results into context, looking at the right side of each plot we are reminded that there's a roughly one-third rate of acute anemic episodes (decrease <2g/dL), which can cause cumulative organ damage. As for digging into details of the results, voxelotor 1500 mg increased hemoglobin levels to a mean of 9.8 g/dL at 24 weeks from a baseline of 8.6 g/dL, consistent with a clinically meaningful improvement in anemia. Improvements from baseline were observed in hemoglobin, percent reticulocytes and indirect bilirubin, also demonstrating an improvement in hemolysis consistent with a dose-related inhibition of hemoglobin polymerization. As for the contentious endpoint of vaso-occlusive crises, the fact of the matter is that trends went in the right direction (numerically fewer VOCs and lower annualized incidence rate in both voxelotor groups versus placebo).

Shortly after, the company raised around $200 million in a secondary offering at $59.25, significantly below where shares currently trade.

Flash forward to September, where the FDA accepted the company's New Drug Application filing seeking accelerated approval for voxelotor. Importantly, the FDA granted priority review with PDUFA date of February 26th. Also worth highlighting is the fact that the FDA is not planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the application (a bullish sign).

Lastly, on October 8th, the company hosted its analyst & investor day presentation. Here were just a few nuggets that stood out to me:

Adult SCD patients still have several decades shorter life expectancy, which is largely due to organ complications such as stroke, cardiomyopathy, pulmonary hypertension, renal failure and others (all tightly linked to chronic anemia and chronic organ damage). Stroke is unique in that TCD velocity can be used (clinically validated) to predict its risk of occurring, and this same tool is being used in the post-approval confirmatory study to demonstrate that hemoglobin improvement translates into reduced stroke risk (translates to other long-term organ complications as well).

In response to an analyst playing devil's advocate and asking why there wasn't a bigger reduction in VOC events, management reiterated that fewer VOCs were seen in treatment arm versus placebo (not statistically significant). This was because the study wasn't designed to be powered on VOC (only a small portion of SCD patients have frequent VOC episodes). Also, as voxelotor acts upstream, other drugs with downstream mechanisms are more likely to have direct effect on VOC (why the company licensed rights to inclacumab, a fully human monoclonal antibody against P-selectin).

Going into specifics of the market opportunity, there are about 22,000 patients with the most severe anemia (lowest hemoglobin). These are the most obvious patients to use voxelotor early on. From there, the company could move up to those with less severe anemia (58,000 or so), larger patient pools, the recently diagnosed, etc.

Figure 4: Management guiding for early adoption across several patient types (Source: corporate presentation)

Other Information

For the second quarter of 2019, the company reported cash and equivalents of $731.7 million (about 25% of current market capitalization). Net loss rose to $57.3 million, while research and development expenses also increased to $36.0 million. G&A more than doubled to $24.8 million.

As for future catalysts of note, again to my eyes the main one is PDUFA date of February 26th (stock could see some bounce before then).

Management's recent presentation at Cantor was also a good listen. Here were a few highlights for me:

Leadership is preparing the company to be ready for launch in early December timeframe (full commercial footprint in place and enough inventory to support first year of launch), as history has shown that some breakthrough therapy designated drugs do receive early approval.

While pain is one of the most visible manifestations of SCD, patient community itself has growing concern with cause of death & morbidity due to organ dysfunction (leading cause of mortality is chronic dysfunction of heart, lungs kidneys, etc.).

Management confirmed that initial use of the drug will be focused on patients with more severe anemia (30% to 40% of patients, those with hemoglobin levels lower than 8.5 grams/dL).

In regards to the ongoing dilemma about VOC benefit, management cited a recent study which states that 52% of SCD patients have no VOC events and another 15% just one per year. Many prior sickle cell studies were focused only on VOC, because only that's what they could see at that time.

Market research analysis of about 250 KOLs and 7advocacy groups asked them what their #1 concern was with sickle cell disease. Number one was organ damage, #2 was stroke risk and #3 was VOC.

Confirmatory study for voxelotor utilizes a randomized, placebo-controlled design will use 1500 mg of study drug or equivalent weight-based dose for younger children. Background hydroxyurea will be used. Primary endpoint is mean reduction in TCD at 6 months, but study will continue longer to examine long term safety as well as important secondary endpoints (show fewer patients progress over time to needing transfusions). Enrollment will take longer than HOPE trial due to strict screening criteria (updated timeline will be provided later on, but it is a 2 year study overall).

As for institutional investors of note, Perceptive Advisors owns 9.8% stake in the company. President and CEO Ted Love has much skin in the game as well (owns over 1 million shares).

As for nuggets of wisdom from the ROTY community, Persimmon Tree Investments also agrees that $2 billion represents a conservative peak sales number for voxelotor and thus gives the current market capitalization substantial room to rise. He reminds us that even in patients not experiencing VOCs, the underlying and cumulative damage being wrought by SCD remains. Therefore, the theory goes that voxelotor's mechanism of action directly speaks to the underlying SCD pathogenesis (sickling of red blood cells).

Final Thoughts

At this point, instead of trading in and out of the stock, Global Blood Therapeutics has the look of a core buy in biotech, a name patient investors are better off scooping up and holding on for a multi-year time frame. Current market capitalization is sub $3 billion, leaving plenty of room for appreciation should the drug be approved (seems likely) and resulting launch gain momentum.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest taking advantage of current weakness to establish a pilot position and accumulate dips. This name is most appropriate for those with a 3+ year time frame in my opinion, giving the commercial launch room to achieve success.

Risks include regulatory down thumb, setbacks in initial launch efforts and competition in the space later on as gene therapy and other modalities look to address SCD as well. The company will be burning substantial amounts of cash to go after a large market opportunity, so further dilution in 2020 is expected. Many investors hold this name looking for a buyout, which is not my style although I do agree that Global Blood Therapeutics would make a logical bolt-on acquisition for big pharma. A "sell the news" reaction to approval is also possible, given current climate in the biotech sector. As for specific competitors of note, bluebird bio (BLUE) plans to pursue accelerated development pathway with LentiGlobin and appears optimistic based on phase 1 data (showed reduced sickling Hb by 50% and normalization of associated biomarkers of the disease). CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) and partner Vertex Pharmaceuticals' (VRTX) initial data for CTX001 in β-thalassemia and SCD shouldn't be too far off (utilizes gene editing strategy to upregulate fetal hemoglobin thus increasing HbF levels, also aiming to treat underlying disease physiology).

As for downside cushion and elements of derisking, pivotal data seems quite decisive and FDA feedback so far makes it seem like voxelotor has a high probability of being approved. Current cash position is around 25% of market capitalization.

For our purposes in ROTY, I look forward to revisiting this one post approval decision or after a quarter or two of initial launch efforts. I'll also be looking forward to initial CTX001 data as that could have long lasting ramifications if it exceeds expectations.

