Forget Treasuries At 1.7%: We Like 10% Yield Government Exposure (GEO Group 2026 Bonds)

Summary

The GEO Group is a for-profit prison with steady long-term government contracts.

GEO recently sold off dramatically thanks to overblown headline risks related to its involvement with ICE and the US-Mexico border crisis, as well as California’s initiative to ban for-profit prisons.

GEO’s 2026 bonds offer an attractive 7.6% current yield, a 10.5% yield-to-maturity (they trade at 79 cents on the dollar), and they’re on our top ideas list for October.