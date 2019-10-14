Fission Uranium Is Going Underground

Introduction

Fission Uranium (OTCQX:OTCQX:FCUUF) released the results from the pre-feasibility study for its Patterson Lake South (PLS) uranium project in April and they included a preliminary economic assessment on just an underground-only mine. In September, the company posted an updated prefeasibility study for the latter option and it’s worth to make a comparison between the two as they use the same resource estimate.

Patterson Lake South

PLS is located in the Athabasca Basin, and the Triple R deposit is one of the largest high-grade undeveloped deposits in the world:

(Source: Fission Uranium)

One of my main concerns about Triple R is that two of the five mineralized zones are located beneath Patterson Lake, which means that an open pit would require the construction of a berm wall around the deposit. This is technically viable, but it’s very expensive.

(Source: Fission Uranium)

I’ve already covered the company in my weekly series on SA and I have an interview about it with John Quakes in my Marketplace service, which can be accessed through a free trial.

Comparing the hybrid and underground-only options

The main advantage of the underground-only option for PLS is that the latter is much cheaper and less technically complex as it removes the need for a system of dikes and slurry walls, which is projected to cost C$371 million. It also removes the need for de-watering and overburden removal, which decreases total mine-related earth movement by 90% to 5.4 million tonnes. Thus, the capex for the underground-only option is decreased to C$1.18 billion:

(Source: Fission Uranium)

Also, the construction time is three years compared to four for the hybrid option and permitting for the project will be simpler.

Thanks to the lower initial capex, the underground-only option comes with a higher net present value as well as improved IRR:

(Source: Fission Uranium)

So what are the drawbacks of the underground-only option? As you’ve already noticed, the unit operating costs are higher by C$0.54 per pound. Also, the mine life is cut from 8.2 years to just seven years. The hybrid option captures all of the mineral resources at the contact of the overburden in the open pit, while the underground-only option leaves some of it behind due to ground control considerations. As a result, reserves are 9.1 million pounds lower:

(Source: Fission Uranium)

I’d like for the PFS for the underground-only option to include a uranium price sensitivity analysis since my main issue with the bulk of the companies in this sector is they use a base scenario of $50 per pound, which is twice as high as the current spot price.

While PLS’ economics look great at $50 per pound, the technical report for the hybrid option shows that the project is worthless at the current spot price:

(Source: PLS hybrid PFS, Fission Uranium)

Next steps for Fission Uranium

The company plans to complete a feasibility study as well an updated resource estimate by December 2020.

I think that Fission is currently at least two years ahead of its neighbor NexGen (NXE) in the development timeline but I don’t see this as a plus. Nobody is rushing to develop a new uranium mine nowadays. Fission’s strategy is focused on de-risking PLS and then partnering with a strategic investor for its development and I don’t think there are a lot of options for that. China’s CGN holds a 19.9% stake in the company but Canadian laws limit non-resident entities to a 49% share so the partner has to be Cameco (CCJ). However, the latter has many problems on its own and isn't in a rush to make investments.

The SW corner of the Athabasca Basin is special as it houses several amazing projects like PLS, NexGen’s Arrow, UEX’s (OTCPK:OTCPK:UEXCF) Shea Creek and Purepoint’s (OTC:OTC:PUMGF) Spitfire/Dragon projects. I think we’re in the first innings of the creation of a Patterson Lake Uranium Mining District and it makes sense for some of these projects to be combined. Hundreds of millions in initial capex can be saved and there’s no point to have two mills facing each other if PLS and Arrow get developed as standalone mines.

While a combination of Fission and NexGen would undoubtedly be beneficial for both companies, it’s hard to gauge the probability of a such a move. Both companies have strong backing from Chinese investors, but that’s not indicative enough in my view.

Conclusion

Fission’s PLS project is shallow and high grade and I think it makes much more sense to go for the underground-only option as it decreases initial capex significantly. The operating costs are below C$10 per pound of uranium, which is almost on par with an open pit.

However, the project is still pretty much worthless at the current spot uranium prices, just like more than 90% of the undeveloped uranium projects in the world. The main reason my only holding in the uranium space is NexGen is that Arrow is feasible even at $25 per pound. In fact, Arrow’s IRR and NPV at $25 per pound and a 8% discount rate (C$1.19 billion and 28.9%) are higher than those of PLS for the underground-only option at $50 per pound (25% and C$702 million).

While I think that the recovery of uranium prices is likely to improve the fortunes of many companies in the sector, Fission still looks very unimpressive at the current spot prices despite the much decreased initial capex.

