Weekly Cannabis Report: The Bad News Just Won't Stop

Trading Summary

The cannabis sector is facing its worst slump in years as investors bailed on the once-hot industry. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF) collapsed another 14.2%, ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) fell 10.7%, and Horizons U.S. Marijuana Index ETF lost 10.8%. The double-digit declines have become common in recent months.

Canadian Cannabis Stocks: After Canopy (CGC) and CannTrust (CTST) shocked the Canadian market earlier this year, HEXO (HEXO) became the latest company to shatter investor confidence. HEXO's CFO resigned abruptly two weeks ago, and a week later, the company withdrew its fiscal 2020 guidance and lowered revenue for the current quarter. To make things worse, The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) announced that its bank lender pulled out of a much-touted funding plan, leaving it facing an imminent cash crunch. As we discussed numerous times before, TGOD's valuation was highly speculative and funding was one of the key risks that could derail its much-delayed construction timeline. On another note, Aleafia (OTCQX:ALEAF) terminated its cannabis purchase agreement with Aphria (APHA) which was signed by Emblem before it was acquired by Aleafia. The substantial contract represents a total of 175,000 kg over a 5-year period.

U.S. Cannabis Stocks: MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) lost 28% after its deal to acquire PharmaCann was terminated which is a big disappointment for MedMen and its expansion ambition. Recent losers in the sector continue to drop including Harvest Health (OTCQX:HRVSF), Acreage (OTCQX:ACRGF), and iAnthus (OTCQX:ITHUF) as investors continue to shun the sector. Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF) was the outperformer with a 1% gain after replacing its COO. Body and Mind (OTCPK:BMMJ) jumped 22% without any visible catalyst.

U.S. Small-Cap and Ancillary: Vaping-related stocks continue to drop as Greenlane (GNLN) fell another 6% and KushCo (OTCQB:KSHB) fell 13% after a 46% drop in the prior week. Plus Products (OTCQB:PLPRF) crashed 23% after it announced new product launches in Nevada through a local manufacturing partner - we also initiated coverage on Plus Products last week.

Industry News

Looking Ahead

The cannabis market has been trading astray in recent months as the sector battles through waves of negative news. Canada's legal market failed to excite investors and the U.S. vaping crisis is destroying any remaining investor interest in the sector. However, to analyze where the market could go from here, we think it is important to understand how the cannabis market has performed in recent years through various boom and bust cycles. Looking at the last two rallies we saw in the sector, we can find that both rallies were spurred by Constellation's first and second investment in Canopy, respectively. However, both rallies were followed by a prolonged selloff that lasted a few months each time. The most recent rally began in 2019 without any obvious catalyst and it has been followed by a slump that is proving to be one of the worst and longest-running. The current downturn is threatening to obliterate all gains from the past two years altogether.

The current rally began in the last week of 2018, as we discussed in our weekly report "Strong Finish To A Tough 2018", which cannot be linked to any specific event. The Cronos (OTC:CRON)/Altria (NYSE:MO) deal was announced in early December and it actually failed to reverse the selloff that was unabating at the time. However, after the tax-loss selling season was over, we saw one of the strongest rebounds for cannabis stocks that lasted through March this year. We think the Altria deal, including the joint research deal between Tilray and Anheuser-Busch InBev, helped boost investor confidence and the positive impact finally overcame the tax-loss selling and weakness in the global equities market.

However, looking into the rest of 2019, we think investors should not expect the same quick rebound that has happened in the past. The past two downturns ended rather quickly and stocks regained lost ground and more. However, two things have changed fundamentally this time around. First of all, Canada's legalization has been a disaster for domestic producers and it forced investors to reduce expectations for the entire market. We don't see the Canadian market rebounding anytime soon, and we expect more corporate failures to emerge as funding dries up for smaller LPs. Secondly, the U.S. cannabis market is facing several obstacles including regulatory hurdles to major mergers and the current deadly vaping crisis. However, we think these two are transitory in nature and will be absorbed by the industry given time. We reiterate our positive long-term outlook for the U.S. cannabis industry while reducing our expectations for the Canadian sector. However, it is more important than to focus on the strongest players in the industry, and investors should avoid or reduce exposure to companies that have weak balance sheets and funding uncertainty.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.