UnitedHealth Group: A Hold For The Present

As per the description below about the business of UnitedHealth (UNH), the company is a well established operator in the healthcare sector. Also as described below, the company is obviously quite innovative in its business. So I would regard the business of the company as highly suitable for investment. But, as is often the case with a public company and its shares, there's currently a dichotomy between the underlying intrinsic value of the business and the market value of UnitedHealth's shares. In this case, based on analysts' EPS growth estimates, and historical P/E levels, buying shares at the current share price of $222.07 should provide solid returns over the next four years. However, UnitedHealth has consistently traded at a higher P/E ratio than its peer Anthem, Inc (ANTM). I believe the high P/E ratio has been driven by a dividend growing ~20% per year over the last few years. The high EPS growth of the last few years has supported this rate of dividend growth. Estimated future EPS growth is still strong, but lower than the last few years. I believe this will cause a slowdown in future dividend growth. If and when that happens, I expect the UnitedHealth P/E ratio to come back from its current 15.84 to a similar level to Anthem's current 14.04. For that reason alone I'm rating UnitedHealth as a hold. If a downward P/E rating does occur I would then expect UnitedHealth to be in buy range.

Please read on to learn more about the company and some of the impressive initiatives it's currently undertaking. Following on from that I set out the methods and calculations used to quantify indicative future rates of return for UnitedHealth.

About UnitedHealth

Source: UnitedHealth website

From the UnitedHealth Q2-19 10-Q filing,

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated...is a diversified healthcare company dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and helping make the health system work better for everyone....Through its diversified family of businesses, the Company leverages core competencies in data and health information; advanced technology; and clinical expertise. These core competencies are deployed within two distinct, but strategically aligned, business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

Important UnitedHealth Initiatives

Excerpts from the Q2 UnitedHealth earnings call.

CEO UnitedHealthcare, Dirk McMahon,

Simplicity is vital to making healthcare easier, our Navigate4Me offering simplifies and personalizes care for seniors with complex conditions. It provides them with a single point of contact for concierge services, and a dedicated team of experts, supported by a proprietary technology platform with integrated data, navigators help coordinate care through personalized care plans and address social determinacy....Results have been positive, with a 14% reduction in hospitalizations, and a 9% reduction in ER visits for patients with congestive heart failure. Navigate4Me dramatically improves NPS, now nearly 20 points higher than traditional approaches. With nearly 1,000 Navigators now in place, we will continue to expand appointment and impact over the coming quarters.... our partnership with Centura Health announced last year in the Colorado Doctors plan is achieving price points 20% lower than our broad access offerings... Our businesses serving people who are duly eligible for Medicaid and Medicare continue to expand and perform well. The outlook for further growth in this category, and more broadly in the group and individual Medicare Advantage, remains exceptional. Year-over-year, we've grown by more than 540,000 people across these important areas greater than 10%. We see significant macro revenue growth opportunities in these categories for years to come.

CEO Optum, Andrew Witty,

One significant opportunity for improvement comes in chronic disease care. The 30 million people in the U.S. with three or more chronic diseases account for two thirds of healthcare spending today, and the number of people is expected to grow to 80 million by 2030...Managing these chronic patients requires a multidisciplinary hands on approach Optum building in its next generation condition management programs. These include the management of emerging high cost specialty drugs, which are expected to continue to be a leading driver of medical costs inflation...We address these trends through a broad range of approaches, including direct delivery of home and office infusion services, and direct delivery of specialty pharmacy prescriptions to the home with digital care services provided by Optum pharmacist to educate patients on how to properly take their medication...Another challenge Optum is meeting head on is a dramatic rise in oncology drug spending. In the U.S. health system, misaligned incentives lead to administering higher cost oncology drugs unnecessarily. We do think there's a better way. Early results from our integrated OptumCare Cancer Center in Nevada suggests a decoupling oncology drug payments from Dr. Compensation can reduce pharmaceutical spending for seniors by nearly 30%. It drives improved clinical quality based on the best science, while keeping the patients comfort, care and dignity as the highest priority. And ensuring physicians administering the care are paid fairly for their excellent work... Creating value for those we serve translates the stronger financial performance. Over just the last three years, the revenue per consumer served by OptumHealth has grown by nearly 50%.

UnitedHealth Group: Assessing Historical And Potential Future Shareholder Returns

In this article, I hope to show how targeting a desired return on an investment in shares can be facilitated by actually estimating what future returns will be based primarily on analysts' EPS estimates and other publicly available data.

First, I provide details of actual rates of return for UnitedHealth shareholders investing in the company over the last four to five years.

Table 1 - UnitedHealth: Historical Shareholder Returns

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 1 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 1 above shows the results for UnitedHealth were positive for seven of nine different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last five years, and holding to the present. The average yearly rates of return range from negative 9.2% for investor H to 19.5% positive for investor C. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results, they are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to Oct. 11, 2019. In considering which investor in Table 1 has achieved the best investment returns, we must take into account not only the percentage rate of return but also the "duration" of the investment. Investor C has the highest rate of return at 19.5%, and her investment has grown in absolute terms by $2,992 from $3,000 to $5,992. If investor C continues to hold, but the UnitedHealth share price remains around current levels, the percentage rate of return will decrease the longer the shares are held due to the effect of duration. Investor A's average yearly rate of return at 19.2% is slightly less than that of investor C. But, due to duration, investor A's investment has grown by $4,029, $1,037 more than investor C's investment. Of course, investor A has had their funds tied up since Q4 2014. Investor C has likely had their funds invested elsewhere between Q4 2014 and Q4 2015. But those funds would have required percentage rates of return ~19% to match investor A's investment performance. Long duration coupled with high rates of return are very powerful allies for investors.

United Health: Projecting Future Shareholder Returns

If rate of return is the basis on which we judge the performance of our investments, then surely we should be seeking to estimate future likely rates of return when we are making investments. But how do we do that? I use proprietary models to generate net income, balance sheet/cash flow and projected rates of return going out five years. Much of this is automated, but still involves a great deal of research and business and data analysis to back up the projections.

I will undertake this detail where subscribers have identified promising companies that are under covered by analysts. I also will undertake this detail where I believe the analysts covering a stock have missed some important aspect and I believe the market will be surprised come earnings release time. Recent cases where market surprises have been identified can be found in these articles, "RH: Expect A Strong Q1 Beat - Trigger For A Massive Short Squeeze" and "Sleep Number: Expect A Strong Second Quarter EPS Beat And Increased Full-Year Guidance." Now, that takes a lot of effort, with the end result often not clear until after the work is done. Before I get into that level of detail, I'm able to use my high level models to project indicative future rates of return for individual stocks, as explained below. Let us first look at the traditional approach to assessing value of a stock for investment purposes.

UnitedHealth: Qualitative Assessment Of Value Grade For Share Investment Decisions

Figure 1 below is based on data from Seeking Alpha Premium.

Figure 1

Data Source: Seeking Alpha PREMIUM Valuation Metrics

As can be seen, Figure 1 is a qualitative assessment providing an overall value grade of "B" for a share investment in UnitedHealth at current share price. Seeking Alpha Premium also provides analyst estimates of EPS for UnitedHealth as per Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Summary Of Analyst Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS Estimates

I incorporate analysts' EPS estimates from both SA Premium and from Zacks Research into the averages I adopt for EPS estimates. There always are issues with using analysts' quarterly and yearly EPS estimates together. Not all analysts provide quarterly estimates, so the number of analysts will be different for quarters and year. This is part of the reason the quarterly estimates seldom add up to the yearly estimates. Another reason is the analyst providing the "high" estimate for a given year might not also be the analyst with the highest estimate for each and every quarter of that year. Accordingly, I give priority to the yearly EPS averages and prorate the quarterly EPS estimates to ensure they add to the yearly total. This massaging might seem pedantic, but the differences between quarters and years can be large and the process is automated.

As for the value grading per Figure 1, EPS and EPS growth estimates are qualitative in nature and do not quantify the rate of return that can be expected for the stock in question.

Figure 3 - Non-GAAP P/E Ratios, Historical And Future Estimates

Figure 3 is primarily designed to determine an appropriate range of non-GAAP P/E ratios for determining estimated future share price levels for UnitedHealth. This is necessary for quantifying estimated future rates of return. Figure 3 also informs us of past non-GAAP EPS growth rates compared to forward estimates of EPS growth based on analysts' consensus estimates. The forward EPS estimates show continued strong EPS growth over the next three years albeit only around half of the exceptional EPS growth over the previous three years. It should be understood, in quantifying the short form estimated rates of return below, I'm relying purely on the soundness of analysts' consensus estimates of EPS.

UnitedHealth: Quantitative Assessment Of Value For Investment

Before developing my own detailed estimates of future earnings, cash flows, etc., for a given company, I can quantify the range of potential rates of return utilizing analysts' estimates of EPS available from Seeking Alpha Premium, Zacks Research through Nasdaq, and other qualitative data per Figures 1, 2 and 3 above. Table 2 below shows our 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard developed for this purpose, and in this case, we use the dashboard to quantify potential rates of return from an investment in UnitedHealth at current share price.

Table 2 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard UNH Projected Rates Of Return

Table 2 shows buying at the current share price would result in rates of return over 20% for exits at end of all years FY 2020 to FY 2023. These rates of return assume EPS results in accordance with analysts' consensus estimates per Fig. 2 above, and a constant P/E ratio of 19.49. The P/E of 19.49 is based on UnitefHealth's five-year historical average P/E of 19.49 per Fig. 3 above. This is 1.01 below the sector non-GAAP TTM median P/E of 20.50 per Figure 2 above.

The Dashboard will hopefully seem less daunting, if I walk you through it from top to bottom.

Analyst Estimates non-GAAP EPS TTM - The EPS amounts come straight from Figure 2 above.

P/E Ratio Non-GAAP EPS TTM basis - Through end of FY 2019, the P/E ratios are calculated by dividing actual/projected share price by actual/projected EPS. For FY2020 to FY2023, the P/E ratio is input through the assumptions section further down in Table 2.

Share price at buy date/end date - The buy date share price is the share price at which you are targeting to buy the shares. It's either the current share price or the lower entry share price you are targeting per the assumptions further down in Table 2. The end share price is the calculated share price at the end of the period you are planning to hold your investment.

Dividend increases included in the base projections are my estimates of a $0.15 per share quarterly dividend increase occurring in the second quarter of each year, following the recent historical pattern.

Rate of Return (NYSE:IRR) - This is the projected rate of return you will achieve based on the assumptions that have been input. The rates of return calculated here are calculated on the same basis as the actual rates of return per Table 1 above.

Current share price - This is a direct input that can be changed from day to day as the share price changes.

Change start share price - This allows changes to the starting buy share price if the current share price does not indicate a satisfactory rate of return for your requirements. Particularly with a ticker showing a degree of volatility, there can be opportunities to buy at a lower share price than the current share price. This function allows to determine in advance at what share price you would find the indicative rate of return attractive (see also worked example further below).

Current QTR dividend eligibility - By putting in both the targeted buy date and the ex-dividend date (for dividend paying stocks), the current quarter's dividend will be included or excluded from return calculations. Note, in the current quarter, UnitedHealth's stock is estimated to go ex-dividend on Nov. 8, 2019 (yet to be confirmed).

Share price over current price/previous quarter - This allows to project a higher or lower share price at end of or during Q4-19 by adjusting share prices by a percentage up or down. In Table 2 above, I have input assumption that share price will increase by 9.0% by end of Q4.

P/E ratio (adjusted non-GAAP EPS basis) - Rather than modeling share price changes by a percentage increase or decrease, share prices for FY 2020 to 2023 are projected on the basis of multiplying assumed P/E Ratio by Analysts' EPS estimates for each year. The Base P/E Ratio assumption for FY 2020 to FY2023 is adopted from UnitedHealth's five-year historical average figure of 19.49 per Fig. 3 above. This compares to UnitedHealth's non-GAAP TTM EPS P/E ratio of 15.84 per Fig. 1 above..

Other outcomes for shareholders show the proceeds projected to be received from the investment and projected share price growth rates and dividend yields flowing from the input assumptions.

UnitedHealth: Targeting A Satisfactory (To You) Return On Investment

The problem with waiting until shares are cheap to buy is they may have become cheap because the outlook for the stock and its earnings has worsened. But there can be a considerable volatility in the price of shares with no discernible change in outlook, as shown in Figures 3.1 and 3.2 below.

Figure 3.1 UnitedHealth Vs. S&P 500 Index - 1 Year To Date

One year ago, UnitedHealth's shares were trading much higher ~$270 compared to the current price ~$222. In contrast the S&P 500 is trading today ~2970, similar to a year ago.

Figure 3.2 UnitedHealth Versus S&P 500 Index - 3 Months To Date

Figure 3.2 shows the S&P 500 has recovered to a little above its ~2950 level at beginning of August. Over the same period, UnitedHealth's share price has fallen from ~$250 to the current level ~$222, not too far above its 12-month low of $208.

If the projected >20% returns in table 2 are appealing, is it worth waiting for an even lower share price for UnitedHealth?

Using the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, I'm able to see the effect on projected rates of return of targeting to buy UnitedHealth shares at $208.00 in Q4-2019.

Timing Stocks Vs. Timing The Market

TABLE 3 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard UNH Projected Rates Of Return

In Table 2, buying at the current share price of $220 would give indicative average yearly rates of return of ~20% to 37% for years FY 2020 to FY 2023. Table 3 shows by buying at $208 the indicative average yearly rates of return increase to ~22% to 44% for years FY 2020 to FY 2023. The impact of buying at a lower price improves returns in most years by greater than the dividend yield. And of course, if using DRIP, the lower the share price, the greater number of dividend paying shares, and thus dividends, for a similar amount invested. However, in the case of UnitedHealth, waiting for a possible lower share price is possibly not worth the risk of missing out on buying at current depressed share price levels. Targeting to buy at the current share price might be the best opportunity available.

Targeting to buy stocks at a favorable entry price is quite different and should not be confused with timing the market. Timing the market requires you to increase or decrease the total value of your portfolio of stocks depending on the direction you perceive the market is heading. Regardless where the market is heading, individual share prices fluctuate independent of market movement.

Whether building or re-weighting a portfolio, targeting favorable prices for share additions does not require periods of not buying at all. With 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards set up for each of the stocks in your portfolio, it's possible to select for additional purchases those stocks in your portfolio that presently have the most favorable indicative future return at current or targeted share prices.

UnitedHealth: Rate Of Return Projections - Consensus, High, And Low

Table 4 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard UNH Projected Rates Of Return

Comments on Table 4 -

A range of estimates included - In Table 4 above, I have shown the expanded form of the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, including analysts' consensus, high and low adjusted non-GAAP EPS estimates.

- In Table 4 above, I have shown the expanded form of the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, including analysts' consensus, high and low adjusted non-GAAP EPS estimates. Consensus High and Low EPS cases - The scenario is for buying at the current price of $222.07 but with the P/E ratio for FY2020 to FY2023 reduced to the current P/E ratio of 15.84. The lower multiple still results in projected rates of return of ~14% to 18% for FY2020 to FY2023.

The scenario is for buying at the current price of $222.07 but with the P/E ratio for FY2020 to FY2023 reduced to the current P/E ratio of 15.84. The lower multiple still results in projected rates of return of ~14% to 18% for FY2020 to FY2023. DRIP and non-DRIP - Note that there's very little difference in the rates of return for the dividend reinvested/not reinvested cases. This is because rate of return calculations for a series of future cash inflows (such as the dividends received in cash) assume that cash received is reinvested at a similar rate of return. So, in fact, both cases are based on an assumption of reinvestment of dividends, but not necessarily in the same shares for the non-DRIP case.

UnitedHealth: Stress Testing With The 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard

Table 5 - Assume Long-term Adjusted Non-GAAP P/E Ratio of 12.50

Table 5 shows what would happen to projected rates of return if P/E multiples for UnitedHealth dropped by ~20% from current level to 12.50 for FY2020 to FY2023. The 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard shows the projected returns for FY 2020 would turn negative. Indicative returns for FY 2021 to 2023 remain positive due EPS growth, but are reduced to ~4% to 9%. This assumes current analysts' consensus estimates continue to be met, and dividends per share continue to grow at double-digit levels. One comforting aspect of the analysts' estimates is there's not a lot of difference between the high and low EPS estimates. This suggests to me there's likely not a lot of room for unusual factors that might be picked up by some analysts and not by others. It suggests there's some higher level of certainty to the estimates. And even if analysts' worse case estimates materialize, the indicative percentage rates of return are still reasonable if an investor is prepared to hold to end of FY2023.

UnitedHealth: Limitations Of This Short Form Analysis

The short form analysis carried out above relies heavily on analysts' estimates of future adjusted non-GAAP EPS for UnitedHealth going out four to five years. Having said that, there are a considerable number of analysts (see Fig. 2 above) providing estimates for UnitedHealth, so the consensus estimates are broadly based. The number of analysts covering the stock reduces in the outer years so reliability of estimates will reduce for those years. For small-cap stocks of interest but with limited analyst coverage, I find it useful to produce own detailed estimates. This can reveal opportunities not necessarily captured in analysts' consensus estimates. I do not expect that is likely in the case of reasonably well-covered stocks such as UnitedHealth.

UnitedHealth: Conclusions

Depending on individual investor's return requirements, UnitedHealth is a hold at present. As explained under investment thesis above, I believe its historical P/E ratio level is likely to undergo a re-rating to the downside. Holding off could result in achieving a lower buy price which would increase returns, but only marginally. Note for the current quarter the stock is estimated to go ex-dividend ~Nov. 8, 2019.

