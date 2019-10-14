STK: Overpriced And Underperforming Technology Fund

A few months ago, I introduced readers to the Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK). This fund is somewhat interesting as it is one of the few technology-focused closed-end funds. As is the case with most closed-end funds, it also boasts a relatively impressive yield, which makes it one of the few ways to derive an income off of the technology sector. Admittedly though, I was not overly impressed with the fund in my last article, which was partly due to it being a bit on the expensive side. As it has been a few months though, I thought that it would be a good idea to revisit the fund and see if and how things have changed with it. This will be the topic of the remainder of this article.

About The Fund

According to the fund's fact sheet, the Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has the primary objective of delivering long-term capital appreciation to its investors. This is admittedly rather expected for a technology fund since most technology stocks deliver most of their returns to investors in the form of capital appreciation instead of dividends (many technology stocks do not pay a dividend at all). Perhaps somewhat surprisingly though, the fund also uses a covered call writing strategy that has the effect of capping some of the potential gains, although it also allows the fund to generate some short-term current income off of the portfolio. We will discuss this in more detail later.

The companies that make up the largest positions in the fund are likely to be familiar to anyone that follows the technology industry, although not all of them are firms that we would normally expect. Here they are:

As we can see here, the fund's top holdings include both Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG), which is rather expected as these are among the largest technology firms in the world and both are mainstays in most technology funds. We might expect them to occupy a larger weighting than they do, though, considering that these two companies are considerably larger than any other that we see on this list. This is not necessarily a bad thing, though, as smaller companies are usually perceived to have more upside potential, which is usually true. With that said though, Alphabet is the largest weighted company here if we consider that the combined weighting of both classes of stock is 8.04% of the fund's total assets.

We also note that there are a few companies that we were expect to find here that are conspicuously absent. The most notable of these is Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), which is either the largest or the second-largest technology company in the world by market capitalization depending on the day. It is also normally the largest position in most technology or broad market funds. The fact that it is not one of the major holdings here would seem to indicate that the fund's managers do not believe that it has the same forward upside potential as some other technology companies. It also indicates that the fund's managers are willing to go against what is generally considered to be the "safe" move. The common adage in the money management industry is that you will not be fired for doing the same thing that everyone else is doing, so the fact that management is willing to go against the grain here could expose the fund's investors to opportunities that they would not have had otherwise. This could also present an opportunity to reduce an investor's concentration risk, which refers to the fact that a portfolio of similar funds may not be as diversified as an investor thinks because every one of the funds is holding the same assets. Thus, as this fund's assets are somewhat different than other technology funds, it can actually help an investor achieve true diversification.

With that said though, we do see that the fund has a fair amount of concentration in only a few stocks. As my regular readers on the topic of funds are no doubt well aware, I do not generally like to see any individual position in a fund account for more than 5% of its total assets. This is because this is approximately the level at which an asset begins to expose a portfolio to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any financial asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification, but if it is too heavily weighted in a portfolio, then the risk will not be adequately diversified away. Thus, the concern here is that some event may occur that causes the stock price of one of the fund's most heavily-weighted assets to decline when the market itself does not and this stock would end up dragging the entire fund down with it. As we can see above, there are two stocks that individually account for more than 5% of the portfolio. However, we should consider both shares of Alphabet as a single position since they are both the same company and any event that pulls down the share price of one class of stock will also drag down the price of the other one. Therefore, we have three companies that investors in the fund are exposed to the individual risks of and we should be sure that we are comfortable with that before taking a position in the fund.

As mentioned earlier, STK uses a covered call writing strategy in addition to investing in the common equities of technology stocks. This serves as both a way for the fund to increase the returns that it earns and generate some current income off of its portfolio as technology stocks do not generally boast particularly impressive dividends. Unfortunately though, the use of a covered call writing strategy is not without a downside. Basically, it imposes a cap on the potential capital gains that can be earned on the stock because if the stock price climbs above the option strike price, then the stock will most certainly be called away and the fund will forfeit any gains above this price. On the flip side though, the fund does receive an upfront payment in the form of an option premium for the sale of the option. Thus, the ideal scenario is that the option will expire out of the money, allowing the fund to keep both the stock and the option premium. This usually happens but does not always so we want to make sure that there are not too many options written against the portfolio so that the fund can balance receiving income and maintaining reasonable exposure to potential upside. According to the most recent fact sheet, the fund's portfolio currently has no call options written against it so there appears to be a lot of room for the fund to begin writing covered call options in order to generate income.

Performance

The usual reason why market participants choose to invest in technology stocks is because these are generally considered to be growth stocks that outperform the market over the long term. It is admittedly debatable whether or not this thesis is actually correct, particularly since a small handful of technology stocks make up a sizable proportion of the S&P 500 (SPY). Nonetheless though, it does seem reasonable to compare the fund's performance with that of the overall market to see whether or not it actually earns its 1.15% annual fee. Here is the fund's performance over a few of the typical trailing comparison periods:

These historical returns are considerably better than what the S&P 500 has returned over the same periods. Here are the comparable figures for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF to illustrate this point:

It could be argued though that as STK is a technology fund that it should instead be compared against a domestic technology index instead of the S&P 500. Therefore, here are the comparable historical returns for the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW), which tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Capped Index:

Here we can clearly see that STK does not fare so well, as the iShares ETF beats it over pretty much any historical period. This certainly is unlikely to endear the fund to investors, especially since the iShares product has much lower fees.

Distributions

The one advantage that STK has over the comparable ETF is that it boasts a much higher distribution yield. This is likely to be expected due to the fact that the closed-end fund has the ability to use covered call options to enhance its income and due to the tendency of closed-end funds to distribute their capital gains to investors via distributions, which ETFs do not do. The fund pays out a quarterly distribution of $0.4630 per share, which works out to $1.852 annually. This gives it a yield of 8.53% at the current price, which is certainly a nice yield to receive off of the technology portion of your portfolio.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical for us to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate sub-optimal returns off of that asset. In the case of closed-end funds like STK, the usual way to value them is by looking at a measure known as the net asset value. A fund's net asset value is the total market value of all of the assets owned by the fund minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the fund's shareholders would receive if it were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to acquire shares of a fund when we can get them at a price that is less than net asset value. This is because such a scenario essentially means that we can acquire the underlying assets for less than they are actually worth. Unfortunately, that is not the case right now. As of October 11, 2019 (the latest date for which data was available as of the time of writing), the fund had a net asset value of $21.03 per share. However, the fund's shares trade hands for $21.70 per share, which represents a 3.19% premium to net asset value. This seems like a high price to pay for any fund as one is essentially buying the underlying assets at a price that is more than they are actually worth. This is not something that we want to do.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is an interesting closed-end fund as it is one of the few funds focusing on the technology industry. It also represents one of the only ways for an investor to derive an income off of that industry and boasts the highest yield of any fund covering that sector. Unfortunately, its performance is nothing to write home about as it is outperformed by a passive ETF. This might even be okay if we could get it at a discount to net asset value, but that is not the case. Overall, I do not see anything here worth paying a premium for and would suggest that potential investors wait until the shares can be acquired at a discount, which may take a while.

