Smoking Out The Altria Bull Case (Podcast)

Given vaping isn't central to the Altria story, though, and the low valuation, it's tough to crack Atlas Research's case.

With what seems like such a classic value set up, we can't help but try to find some holes in the story.

By Daniel Shvartsman

Over the past two years we've dug around our share of value stories, looking at the dividing line between value and value trap, and at news-driven sell-offs vs. long-term fundamentals. We've managed to render opinion on and withhold conclusion on a number of special situations and fallen knives, as well as a handful of go-go growth stocks.

We haven't addressed a company that feels like such an obvious value play, though. Headline news that appears substantial but can be mathematically shown to be overdone in the stock, a low multiple, and a distrusted industry. Almost too good to be true.

It's Altria (MO), recently hit by the negative headlines over vaping which suggests that its Juul investment could go up in smoke (sorry). Atlas Research laid out the case in a PRO+ Top idea a few weeks ago, and we decided we needed to speak with him straightaway, rather than hash it out ourselves. Mike and I both come with some squeamishness about investing in a tobacco company, so we heard Atlas Research's case and tried to probe it for any weak spots. Try as we might, it was tough to poke too many holes in it. Click play above to listen to us try.

Topics Covered

2:45 minute mark – reviewing the past few years for MO and the bull case

8:15 – The obvious value story, but is it… too obvious?

11:45 – Looming liabilities for Juul?

15:15 – Looking at the Philip Morris merger

18:15 – The ESG angle

21:45 – Addiction driven models

24:15 -The MSA’s legacy

28:15 – What role does cannabis play for Altria?

34:15 – The economics and regulatory outlook for vaping

38:15 – Summing up the investment case

40:45 – The classic sin stock story

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Neither Mike nor I have any positions in any stocks mentioned. Atlas Research is long MO and RRC. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.