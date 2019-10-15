Beyond Meat's Shares May Plunge With The October 29th Lock-Up Expiration

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ Short Ideas subscribers - find out more here.

Beyond Meat is about to see a large number of shares become available for trading starting on October 29th as the IPO lock-up period ends. As a condition of Beyond’s IPO on May 2, all of Beyond Meat’s pre-IPO investors entered into a lock-up agreement where they could not sell nor hedge their position for a period of 180 days. October 28th marks that 180th day and on October 29th, 48M shares will no longer be restricted from being sold in the market. This is only mitigated somewhat as 15M of those 48M shares are held by affiliates and are subject to Rule 144 which limits the rate at which those shares can be sold onto the market. Also restricted until October 29th are 6.2M shares underlying options with an average exercise price of $11.12 per share. With the lock-up shares and options, a total of 54M shares will be released from the lock-up.

Beyond currently has 13M freely trading shares. Adding over 40M free trading shares to the market will increase this float by a factor of four and will almost certainly have a negative impact on the market price of BYND within the next sixteen days.

A number of investors have tried to equate Beyond's lock-up expiration with previously overvalued Tilray's lock-up expiration but the two are actually different. The pre-IPO shareholders holding Beyond shares appear very fragmented and don’t appear to have any reason to hold off on selling their shares. This is a materially different situation from Tilray’s lock-up expiration in January of 2019 where Tilray’s largest shareholder, Privateer Holdings, owned 77% of the shares. Privateer appeared to temporarily restore faith in the shares by announcing that it wouldn’t sell its shares during the first half of 2019. The announcement did seem to temporarily halt the descent, although Tilray's shares have dropped 75% since that time. On the other hand with Beyond’s varied pre-IPO shareholder base, it’s unlikely any coordinated effort to hold off on selling will occur.

Valuation

A fair question would be whether those pre-IPO stockholders holding shares will simply decide to hold their shares because they believe BYND is fairly valued at current levels. There’s certainly controversy about the current value of BYND and it would be difficult for anyone to nail the valuation down to a narrow range. Maybe pre-IPO shareholders largely agree that Beyond shares are worth the current $131/share and no mass exodus will occur.

There’s some evidence that this isn’t the case based on the ‘jailbreak’ of 3M shares in early August. Beyond’s share lock-up is contractually allowed to be released early by Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan, two of the underwriters in Beyond’s IPO. In the August offering, pre-IPO shareholders including officers and directors were allowed to sell a total of 3M shares in an early partial release of the lock-up. For non-officers and non-directors selling, the most common percentage of shares held which were then sold by pre-IPO selling shareholders was 7.8%. That recurring percentage strongly indicates that selling shareholders were subject to individual restrictions on how many shares they could sell. If there was a restriction limiting most to selling only 7.8% of their holdings, then it's likely those stockholders who held 39M shares in total would almost certainly have sold more of their shares. The 3M shares sold in the offering, after commissions, netted the selling shareholders $154 per share. While Beyond’s shares have drifted down since that time, the price doesn’t appear to be down far enough to make much of a difference.

It appears that non-officer/director selling shareholders holding 94% of the shares participated in selling a portion their shares in the early release. However there are some caveats. First, that percentage calculation requires the reasonable assumption that pre-IPO stockholders didn’t buy many additional shares at or after the IPO. Additionally one large shareholder, DNS-BYMT LLC was listed as not selling any shares in the offering. However BYMT LLC but did distribute shares to its members, at least one of which then was able to sell a much larger percentage of his holdings than most other selling shareholders. The percentage selling participation by officers and directors in the early release was lower but there may be reasons. For example, the footnotes list that the CEO has a negative pledge on most of his shares which may have precluded him from participating in selling as many shares as he would have liked to sell. However overall, the very high selling participation rate in the August share offering strongly indicates that most pre-IPO investors are likely to cash in many more of their chips on lock-up expiration.

Beyond Meat’s Presentation Regarding Their Addressable Market

Another point to consider on whether Beyond’s shares are valued correctly and whether pre-IPO shareholders would be likely to sell, is Beyond’s own presentation regarding their addressable market. If Beyond's estimation of their addressable market is convincing then maybe that would be enough to compel pre-IPO investors to hold on to their shares even once they're allowed to sell their shares into the market on October 29th.

In Beyond’s presentation, Beyond references the milk market as an analog for the addressable market of their own products. Beyond reasons that since “plant-based milk” such as soy milk and almond milk make up 13% of the $16.1B milk market then by extension they feel “plant-based meat” should eventually capture 13% of the much, much larger $270B U.S. meat market.

Beyond should get credit for their attempt in determining the potential size of their addressable market. After all, it's not an easy question. However using the U.S. Meat market as a measuring stick was unrealistic. A T-bone steak, for example, can’t easily be made out of peas. In fact, based on their marketing, Beyond’s largest focus appears to be as a replacement for ground beef. That focus indicates it's the only space in which Beyond has achieved some type of hype-driven critical mass. As such, a better analog would be the market for ground beef, of which the world wide ground beef market is only $169B. Beyond Meat would have to capture about 5% of the global ground beef market before the company achieves a more reasonable 1:1 price-to-sales ratio. While Beyond has achieved significant revenue growth over the past year, a goal of attaining 5% of every burger and ground beef product sold in the world would be a very tall order, especially in light of other plant-based competitors also trying to compete for a percentage. Beyond’s other products such as plant-based sausage and plant-based chicken don’t appear to have achieved any type of lift off so it’s unclear whether those products will ultimately add any value.

Beyond’s shares are hard to value but a realistic addressable market size based on the ground beef market alone would seem to put a cap on how high Beyond’s shares can go or should have gone. Considering the high participation of pre-IPO shareholders in selling shares during the August early release offering, it seems likely that Beyond’s pre-IPO shareholders have also done some similar or other analysis on Beyond’s prospects and also determined that the price was likely overvalued. Additionally Beyond’s huge success in achieving the current $131/share price after its IPO of under 10M shares at $25 each, the 6.2M additional shares through option exercise at an average of $11.12 per share and the likelihood that most pre-IPO investors likely paid even much less for their shares, all point to a likely rocky future for Beyond's shares over the next few weeks.

Investment Options

As I already wrote in my previous article on Beyond, even if someone believes BYND is undervalued there is no reason why anyone should be straight long the shares unless they’re receiving those astronomical borrow fees being paid by the short sellers or have some other motive. Buying shares directly reduces gains or increases losses when compared to a synthetic long position. That has proven to be true since my last article and continues to be true. For those who want to be long on BYND, selling puts and buying calls to build a synthetic long position continues to be a better strategy, in my opinion, than buying shares directly as the discount in price is substantial. Buying shares directly leaves money on the table. Additionally there is still virtually no time premium on many of BYND longer-term in-the-money call options so the calls alone would be similar to owning shares but provide almost free downside protection.

Alternatively, for those betting against Beyond's shares, it has likely been expensive with borrow fees and/or put option decay eating into any of the gains derived from Beyond's share price dropping. It also seems likely that for at least the next sixteen days, the borrow rates will likely stay very high or even move higher as short sellers borrow shares leading into the lock-up expiration. Right now the in-the-money put options expiring in the next couple of weeks are a better investment. Not only are the put options generally cheaper than the borrow fees but they also provide upside protection. Being straight short might have been a worthwhile risk in the past, gambling on the borrow rates dropping, but the borrow rates haven’t dropped and it now seems less likely that the borrow rates will drop in the very short term.

Conclusion

The lock-up expiration on October 29th will increase Beyond’s relatively low float by a factor of four and there’s a good chance that pre-IPO shareholders are highly motivated to sell a significant portion of their shares. While Beyond shares have been drifting down lately, possibly in anticipation of the lock-up expiration, the shares haven’t been really hammered down sharply yet. There’s a good chance that BYND will see much lower prices. At a minimum, volatility is a near certainty as the lock-up expiration promises to be a big event for Beyond.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BYND.

Additional disclosure: I own BYND put options. I'm not directly short BYND stock.