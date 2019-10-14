Kone Oyj Should Buy Thyssenkrupp Elevators Even At A High Price

While a takeover certainly will not be cheap, I believe that Kone has the financial firepower to make it work, even at a higher price than other buyers would be able to.

Among the potential buyers, Finnish competitor Kone Oyj is the one who could profit the most from a takeover.

Thyssenkrupp AG (OTCPK:TYEKF;OTCPK:TKAMY) is searching for a buyer for its elevator business, which is a leading player in this field. Among the first to express interest in Thyssenkrupp Elevators was Finnish Kone Oyj (OTCPK:KNYJF;OTCPK:KNYJY) which itself is among the largest elevator manufacturing and maintenance specialists in the world.

A takeover would make Kone the undisputed market leader. As such, I believe it could justify a premium in terms of valuation. Of course, such an undertaking would certainly not be cheap. After all, the estimated value of Thyssenkrupp Elevator ranges somewhere between €15 billion and €18 billion. Nonetheless, I believe that it would be the right move for Kone to seriously consider it. I will explain my thinking below.

Growing Market

First of all, it should be mentioned that the market for elevators and escalators offers huge growth potential. Driven by the ubiquitous trend of further urbanization, there will inevitably be enduring and most likely growing demand for high rise buildings. And those buildings need elevators. After all, no one wants to take that many stairs to get in and out of his or her apartment/office.

And it does not stop there. Those systems require maintenance too. This is an even more lucrative business in terms of margins. And often long-term maintenance contracts are entered into upon purchase. Thus, the manufacturers regularly do not only make a profit on every unit sold but also secure further revenue through their installed base.

Competition

The market, lucrative as it is, is dominated by only a handful of companies. Globally, there are essentially four key players on the market for elevators and escalators. Besides Kone and Thyssenkrupp Elevators, those are United Technologies Corp.'s (UTX) soon to be spun off Otis and Swiss Schindler Holding AG (OTCPK:SHLAF;OTC:SHNDY).

Otis is the market leader by some margin, Schindler being the runner up. Not too far behind follow Kone and Thyssenkrupp Elevators. That picture changes if there happens to be a merger. A combined entity would take a comfortable lead within what would then be a leading trio. In the fight for global market leadership, Kone could thus not only claim the top spot but also neutralize a major competitor.

There is a relatively high barrier to entrance, thus it is rather unlikely that a fifth company will join the leader group anytime soon. At least not organically. Yet if a smaller competitor would combine its business with that of Thyssenkrupp Elevators, it might be able to overtake Kone.

Especially, conglomerates like Hitachi Ltd. (OTCPK:HTHIF;OTCPK:HTHIY) or Mitsubishi Electric (OTCPK:MIELF;OTCPK:MIELY) could come up with the necessary financial capabilities, I believe. Both of those would be able to move up to a top three position from being comparably small players as of now.

Those among the smaller competitors which are not part of large industrial conglomerates such as Fujitec Co. Ltd. (OTCPK:FJTCY) or Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd. (OTCPK:HYEVF) would not be able to come up with the necessary means to finance a takeover. Yet assuming that Thyssenkrupp Elevators is acquired by a financial investor, there might be future scenarios in which those would end up being combined with Thyssenkrupp Elevators in order to overtake Kone.

I am thus convinced that it is in Kone's interest to acquire Thyssenkrupp Elevators not only to become the global leader but also in order to protect their current position in the market.

Complementary Strengths

Moreover, a tie up between Kone and Thyssenkrupp Elevators is even more attractive given the complementary businesses of both companies.

Kone is very strong in Asia and particularly in China where it is the market leader. Thyssenkrupp Elevators, on the other hand, is particularly strong in Europe and market leader in North America. A combined entity could thus become not only the global leader overall but also claim the top spot in many important markets (notable exceptions being South Korea and Japan where there are strong domestic players). The two businesses would amend each other quite nicely and erase respective geographical weaknesses.

This also makes potential regulatory matters more manageable. According to CEO Henrik Ehrnrooth, Kone is not worried about antitrust issues. The picture would most likely be different if either Otis or Schindler attempted a takeover.

On top of that, ample synergies - for example, in terms of research and development and due to increased bargaining power with suppliers - are to be expected from a merger. The expected synergies would also enable Kone to make a takeover work at higher price than a financial investor could.

Financial Firepower

Still, despite all synergies, the price tag remains hefty. Given the interest in Thyssenkrupp Elevators, it will not be a bargain. Yet, I believe that Kone has the financial strength required for such a transaction.

Kone achieved a 2018 EBIT of slightly above €1 billion (adjusted about €1.1 billion). For the first half of 2019, it reported an EBIT of €521.8 million (+6.1 percent YoY). Thyssenkrupp Elevators accounted for an EBIT of €775 million (adjusted €866 million) in fiscal 2018 (Thyssenkrupp's fiscal year ends September 30th). For the nine months ended June 30th, it reported a stable EBIT of €590 millions. Assuming potential synergies of about €500 million (which is towards the more conservative end of estimates), a combined entity could reach an EBIT of around €2.3 billion even at zero growth.

As of June 30th (latest data available at the time of writing), Kone had interest bearing net debt of €973.3 million. Naturally, a takeover would increase this substantially. Possibly in the regions of €15 to €20 billion. Kone would certainly emerge as a highly leveraged market leader. Yet, it would still be a market leader. If the company will be disciplined enough, even those comparably high debt levels should be manageable. Given that the company has a controlling shareholder, Mr. Antti Herlin, who holds 61.94 percent of voting rights, I believe that this is possible.

Notably there might also be another way to combine the two companies. Kone could pay for the transaction fully or in part with own shares. That way Thyssenkrupp would retain a stake in the combined entity. I believe that this could be appealing to Thyssenkrupp as well since that way it might still profit from the elevator business financially. It might also appease those who internally argued against a full divestment of the division. The great advantage for Kone would be that this way it would have to raise considerably less debt. Furthermore, it might also be able to present itself as a better partner than say a financial investor without necessarily having to outspend the competition. On the other hand, a potential downside of such a structure might arise in the form of quarrel over where to realize synergies, especially such that require job cuts and the elimination of double structures.

Conclusion

Kone's and Thyssenkrupp Elevators' respective businesses complement one another quite well. Together, the two companies could create the global market leader. Such an entity would justifiably command a valuation at a premium compared to the current value of its parts to be. A takeover will certainly not be cheap but appears manageable for Kone. The company also has the advantage of being able to justify a higher price than virtually any other prospective buyer due to potential synergies.

Therefore, I believe that Kone should buy Thyssenkrup Elevators. This way it will not only create a market leading company but also cover itself against the competition.

