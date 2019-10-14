Semafo: A Pivotal Level For The Bulls

The Gold Miners Index (GDX) has seen a much overdue correction the past month and a half, but Semafo Gold (OTCPK:SEMFF) saw its correction start in August after an unfavorable announcement. The company was forced to trim annual production guidance due to a pit-wall failure at their flagship Mana Mine, reducing their guidance midpoint from 180,000 ounces to 135,000 ounces for FY-2019. Fortunately, cost guidance was not affected, as the waste tonnes Semafo must move to push out the pit were part of the 2021 mine plan. However, it's no surprise that the stock has been in a slump since, now down 30% from its highs. While this correction hasn't done much technical damage to the long-term chart, the stock is currently sitting at a pivotal level, which the bulls must defend. The stock broke out of a 2-year base at the C$3.90 level earlier this year, and a drop back inside this base would be a bearish development. The stock remains a market performer currently, from a leader previously in Q2.

It's been a whirlwind year for Semafo shareholders, with the stock briefly up 150% off of its 2018 lows, and since giving back more than 30% of that gain. I initially listed the stock as a leader in my quarterly "The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly" report on the Gold Miners and the stock charged higher immediately following this. At the time, the stock was breaking out of a 2-year base, and company-wide all-in sustaining costs had dropped materially from $1,083/oz to under $800/oz. This was due to help from their new low-cost Boungou Mine. While this call was correct short term as the stock ran up 45% in just over two months, the thesis was derailed since the pit-failure at Mana.

Despite the pit-wall failure, the company continues to operate at some of the lowest all-in sustaining costs on an industry-wide basis. The company's Boungou Mine has been a complete game-changer for the company, as we can see from the below chart of AISC. Current AISC for the industry for mid-tier producers sits at $898/oz, and Semafo's AISC for Q2 2019 came in 20% lower at an incredible $732/oz. The below chart shows a steep downtrend in all-in sustaining costs for the company, with the company being a high-cost producer in 2018.

The good news for Semafo shareholders is that the company's Boungou Mine has picked up the slack from Mana and its minor headaches since 2017. All of the eggs used to be in the Mana basket, but Boungou's ramp-up to commercial production has given it the seat as the company's flagship mine. Boungou's annual gold production is projected at 230,000 ounces for FY-2019, at exceptional all-in sustaining cash costs of $490/oz. These are some of the lowest AISC in the industry, and it has allowed the producer to move from a high-cost producer to an industry-leading producer from a cost standpoint. Production at the Mana Mine is anticipated to be just below 200,000 ounces over the next five years.

The other silver lining, from an unfortunate event, is that the pit-wall failure is not a material problem for the company. The life of mine pit slope has been unaffected by the pit-wall failure, and this will instead transfer costs from next year to this year to cut back the pit. Basically, these were tonnes that were going to have to be moved regardless, but they will have to be moved sooner than anticipated. Ultimately, the life of mine strip ratio should not be affected, and costs should remain stable at the $880/oz range over the next five years.

Elsewhere, in the news department, the company released a Positive Preliminary Economic Study for its Nabanga Project just last month. The project envisions an after-tax net-present value [NPV] using a 5% discount of $130 million US using a $1,400/oz gold price. All-in sustaining costs [AISC] are expected to come in at $760/oz. The project is divided between a ratio of 4:1 between open-pit and underground ounces, with open-pit ounces sporting an exceptionally high-grade of over 6.0 grams per tonne gold. The PEA is currently based on strictly inferred resources of just over 800,000 ounces and, therefore, is quite preliminary in nature for the time being. However, early indications suggest that this could be an excellent addition to Semafo's current annual production of 430,000 ounces.

Finally, the company had more good news on the exploration front, at their Bantou Property, which lies roughly 170 kilometers southeast of Mana. The Bantou Project was picked up with the Savary Gold acquisition earlier this year, and thus far, 360,000 ounces at 5.35 grams per tonne gold have been delineated. The current resource is contained to the Bantou Zone, but new drilling at Bantou Nord suggests that there is potential to increase this resource at satellite targets. Drill highlights from Bantou Nord include 128 meters at 2.45 grams per tonne gold and 133 meters at 1.33 grams per tonne gold. While much lower grade than the current Bantou Main resource, these are significant, thick intercepts of low-grade bulk tonnage. Early results suggest these are economic hits that should help the company's resource goal of 2.5-3.0 million ounces at their Bantou Project. Given the drilling success thus far, the company has more than tripled its exploration budget from $3 million to $11 million.

To summarize, the pit-wall failure is certainly not an ideal situation for the company short term but has no real long-term ramifications. The news has initiated a sell-off in the stock and certainly made it an easy target. However, I believe the company's good news at other projects has outweighed the bad news at Mana. Boungou continues to fire on all cylinders at industry-leading costs, Nabanga has delivered an exceptional PEA, and the company's drilling success at Bantou is encouraging thus far. Fundamentally, it's not hard to see how the company could transition back to a leader after the pit-wall failure news is behind it. I believe some investors may be careful before wading back into the stock, while we confirm the failure is solely a short-term issue.

So, let's take a look at the technicals following three positive news items, and one black-eye on the stock in the form of the Mana Mine pit failure.

Looking at the monthly chart, we can see a large cup and handle shaped base built over the past three years. The stock was likely due for a correction whether we got a negative news catalyst or not, and the stock is now carving out a potential handle to this base. Thus far, this handle looks relatively normal and has done minimal damage to the bigger picture. The key, however, is that the stock finds support soon. Any further deterioration in the share price by more than 10% would begin to make the 'handle' thesis look quite wonky.

Moving to a weekly chart, we can see that the stock broke out of a large flat base earlier this year and has now come down to revisit this base. Past resistance in stocks often acts as new support, and this level for Semafo comes in at C$3.90. A weekly close below C$3.90 would be abnormal, and a negative sign for the stock. Thus far, while quite violent, this correction has not done any material damage. The bulls are going to need to show up here soon, though, ideally.

Semafo Gold currently has support at C$3.90 on a weekly close, with resistance now in place at C$4.80. As long as the bulls can play defense at C$3.90 on a weekly closing basis, the bigger bullish picture remains intact. Based on the positive news, I wouldn't be surprised if the stock held this level, and buyers showed up into further weakness.

Semafo Gold has undergone a sharp correction following the Mana Mine pit-failure, but I don't believe there's any need to write the stock off just yet. If this news had occurred in the absence of Boungou as Semafo's flagship mine, this would be a different story. However, the company's success at their new Boungou Mine has insulated any damage from Mana headaches as it remains a tier-1 mine. The company's development project Nabanga has the potential to drop company-wide all-in sustaining costs below $700/oz further if brought online. These are exceptional costs against an industry that is producing at an average of $900~/oz, and this makes the company a potential idea on sharp dips. As long as the business remains as usual at Boungou, and Mana does not see any further pit-wall failures, the stock should retain its status as a market performer. If the company can resolve the Mana issues without a hitch, the stock may be able to reclaim its status as a sector leader in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.