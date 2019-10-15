2 REITs With High Dividend Quality But Sky-High Valuations

These two REITs are high on our list based on the investment thesis, but the price is just not right on either.

My approach to investing requires that a company meet 4 major criteria but if Valuation isn't right, it's best to wait for better entry points.

Investing isn’t just about finding good companies and buying their stock, it’s also important to make sure, as much as we possibly can, to not overpay for those stocks. Before I invest in a specific stock, I make sure that the investment satisfies four different criteria. In some cases, the idea is flushed out through quantitative screening, while in others, it might come from identification of a specific theme or asset class that looks interesting.

But regardless of where the ideas come from, a stock must meet all four of the following criteria in order for me to invest, and sometimes, a stock checks all the boxes except one. Usually it's the last one - Valuation. The four criteria I look at are as follows:

The Business Model or Story – a company must have a compelling story as to why it should perform well. It might be that it operates in an industry ripe for growth or it may have a competitive advantage that it can exploit to gain market share or reduce costs. A company that sells umbrellas in the desert, for example, would not make for a very compelling investment thesis. Financial Stability – if the business model makes sense, I still want to make sure that the company is financially stable enough to deliver on the investment thesis. In order to do that, it must be financially stable enough to fund operations, invest in growth, and return capital to shareholders. A manageable level of debt and interest coverage is therefore critical for the company's ongoing survival and success. Cash Flow Generation – a company must also show that it has been able to generate and grow revenue and generate enough cash flow to continue to grow shareholder value and/or pay dividends. Lastly, the stock must be trading at a reasonable valuation. I don't want to pay more than a company is worth even if over the long-term, I might be able to generate a decent return. Sometimes, attractive companies, with strong balance sheets and cash flow generating abilities have stock prices that trade at a premium to their intrinsic value. In other words, the company's prospects are no secret and the stock price has been bid up by investor interest. In these cases, I prefer to wait for a pullback or for the company's prospects to improve further, such that the price becomes more reasonable.

As I look for new ideas to invest in and share with members of The Income Strategist and SA readers, sometimes the research results in a favorable thesis but the valuation kills the deal. The following REITs have either been in one of my portfolios or have been on my watch list waiting for a good entry point. I consider them solid companies in their respective sub-sectors and they each operate in sub-sectors of the REIT universe that are in favor. But for that very reason, they have become quite expensive – too expensive to buy into at the moment, in my opinion. They have also recently increased their dividends, which might give readers an incentive to invest - but I suggest caution that if you buy now, you might be overpaying.

Stag Industrial (STAG)

STAG Industrial (STAG) is one of the largest industrial REITs with a market cap of $4 billion. It has been focused on under followed opportunities in the bottom primary and secondary U.S. industrial real estate markets. With so much demand for real estate in primary markets, one of the major industry-specific tailwinds it has taken advantage of is consumer's need for immediate satisfaction driven by e-commerce demand for warehouse facilities across a broader geographic footprint and closer to the end consumer.

The company’s diverse tenant base is healthy and it's outstanding balance sheet supports future external growth driven by acquisitions. STAG Industrial is well known for its consistent monthly dividend, driven by it's highly specialized investment approach that has generated steady core FFO expansion over the last decade.

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth has slowed over the last three years but the payout ratio remains in a range that would allow the company to continue dividend boosts.

And while the company has taken on more debt and is now more leveraged than it has been historically, the interest coverage ratios remains high even as debt/EBITDA has increased to 4.3x

It's dividend score is a solid 84, indicating a strong likelihood that the dividend will be maintained and could potentially be increased in the near-term. I could see continued growth in the dividend and a strong likelihood, but I think growth will continue at very low rates.

As I mentioned at the outset as well, STAG looks a bit rich to me at these levels and while the dividend yield of 4.8% still looks attractive to many income investors, it is well below it's long-term average of 5.7%.

I wouldn't initiate a new position in the stock until pricing or valuation improves to more reasonable levels and/or the company increases it's dividend considerably. If your focus is on ensuring monthly dividends, however, I wouldn't be averse to holding on to the stock a bit longer. Faster growth in AFFO, a dividend boost, and/or a pullback in the stock might convince me to take another look.

American Tower Corp (AMT)

As I wrote back in July, American Tower has been riding the data demand wave to 20% dividend growth.

AMT’s solid business model generates 98% of its revenues from long-term leasing contracts to mobile carriers. The business model encompasses leasing out space to mobile carriers to install and manage their equipment under long-term (10-years) and non-cancellable (resulting in low churn rate) contracts with rent escalations based on fixed percentage (averaging ~3% in the U.S.). AMT anticipates generating about $35 billion (5x of 2018 property revenues) of non-cancellable tenant lease revenues (includes Asia, EMEA and Latin America) over future periods, based upon FX rates and the tenant leases in place as of December 31, 2018.

Source: Company presentation

5G roll-out creates a huge opportunity

The roll-out of 5G will prove to be a huge growth opportunity for companies in the telecom space. Expected to speed up in H2 2019, 5G deployment will enable carriers to provide new services like Internet-of-Things (IoT), machine-to-machine networks and fixed & mobile broadband services. Currently, Verizon, AT&T and Sprint provide commercial 5G services in certain cities in the U.S. AT&T plans to offer 5G in at least 21 markets in 2019, while Sprint recently launched in 4 markets. T-Mobile and AT&T plan to offer nationwide 5G in 2020. According to Ovum, 5G subscribers in the U.S. are expected to reach 336,410 by the end of 2019 and further increase to 179.2 million by the end of 2023. However, even post-5G introduction, 4G will remain critical and significant investments are expected to continue, with over 50% estimated 4G market share through 2025. AMT is well-positioned to capture this opportunity with the deployment 600 MHz, 2.5GHz and other low and mid-band spectrum for 5G in the near future, leading to incremental demand for AMT’s suburban and rural macro towers.

The bad news is that AMT is not one of the higher paying REITs and tends to get overlooked by income investors with higher yield requirements. However, as I often warn about in my income focused strategies, don't lose sight of total returns by blindly focusing solely on income. Investors should be equally happy with capital gains that can be realized in order to meet income needs. I often ask, other than the tax differences (which have been reduced since the last tax reform), what is the benefit of a 3% dividend versus a 3% capital gain? Even transaction costs have been removed from the equation recently. In the case of AMT, I had always considered it's capital appreciation potential and dividend growth potential. The former is no longer very compelling.

The dividend is still expected to grow considerably from 2019 to 2020, from a 2019 estimate of $3.75 to $4.46 in 2020. The company also increased the dividend recently by $0.03 per share to $0.95 per share - An increase of more than 3%. It's still a great dividend growth stock, and has a DQ score indicative of being able to continue to pay and boost its dividend.

However, the stock is up over 45% YTD and only pays a 1.6% dividend yield. Once again, the last check box goes unchecked. There isn’t enough cushion in the dividend to compensate for a considerable pull back in the stock price, either. A 5% pullback, for example, would wipe out 3 years worth of current dividends. At current levels, I must suggest selling out of the stock and taking profits if you’re already invested or take a wait and see approach if you’re looking to establish a position.

If you're wondering why I would suggest selling out of a stock with potential dividend growth of over 18%, let me put the current YTD returns in perspective. If you sell the entire position and realize a 45% gain, yes, you will pay taxes on that if it is not in a tax efficient account. Assuming you pocket at least 30%, that's almost 20 years worth of dividends at a 1.6% dividend yield. Even if you're an income investor, you have to appreciate the returns from capital appreciation. With cash on hand, you could reinvest in another dividend paying stock that is undervalued and/or hold some of that cash for everyday expenses so you can reinvest dividends and income received from other investments.

A bird in the hand is always a good concept to apply to investing, and this is a good application of it.

