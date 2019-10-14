6 Reasons The S&P 500 Is About To Correct

Don't worry though, the secular bull market is alive and well. If correction comes, it'll be the next great buying opportunity.

There's a long list of reasons the S&P could correct, by my reckoning it will be a combination that does the index in.

The S&P 500 (SPY) has been treading water near its all-time highs for many weeks. Several months in fact. The index, a measure of the broad U.S. stock market, could be heading higher, but there are reasons to fear a correction. Or embrace one. From the long-term perspective, there are fundamental factors at play that will ensure the secular bull market will continue. In the near-term perspective, there are a basket of reasons why the market will sell-off, and possibly sell off hard, over the next few weeks.

#1 - Valuation - The S&P 500 is trading equal to the 5-year and above the 10-year average P/E. At roughly 16.6X forward earnings, the index is in a position that, historically, has led to a round of profit-taking. This doesn't mean we're going to see a major reversal in market prices, but savvy traders should be wary. If nothing else, it is profit-taking we've been seeing in the market over the past few months; choppy action just under the all-time highs.

#2 - Secular Trading Range - The S&P 500 is in a secular bull market but also, as of 2018, a secular consolidation. That consolidation may take as much as two more years before it plays out. That means any time the market is up at high levels like it is, investors should expect some profit-taking to take place at least. At worst, bad news or weak earnings could send the market sharply lower but still no major bear-market reversal should be expected.

#3 - A Double Top - The S&P 500 is forming a potential double-top right now, as I'm writing this. The double-top is not confirmed, it may not result in another sell signal, but I am not so sure. There are other reasons to fear correction than this, the double-top is a confirmation that a correction is possible and may happen very, very soon. The indicators I follow, stochastic and MACD, show the bears have taken control. If they are able to push prices below 2,820, we might see the SPX retest the 2018 lows.

#4 - The Trade War - The trade war with China and the U.S. has global economic activity at a near standstill. Not because tariffs are hurting business, it's because of the uncertainty. Businesses don't know what's going to happen next and this latest "partial deal" is no different. It's not a done deal, they still have a lot to talk about, and Xi has not committed, so don't expect the trade war to end very soon. Uncertainty is at a peak and will stay that way for the foreseeable future.

#5 - The BREXIT - The BREXIT doesn't have that much to do with the S&P 500, but it has a lot to do with the U.K. economy and the EU economy, both of which are in danger of a major disruption. If negotiators don't reach a deal and a hard-BREXIT ensues, coupled possibly with U.S. tariffs on EU goods, it will be another burden on an already weakened global economic system. Oh yeah, and the BREXIT is slated for the end of the month, right about the time we'll know for sure-ish if the "Partial Trade Deal" is a real deal or another puff of smoke.

#6 - Earnings - The U.S. and global stock markets are in an EPS recession and the outlook for future earnings growth continues to dim. Lots of things drive the stock market, but it's the ability to deliver earnings and earnings growth that supports it. If the EPS outlook continues to fall, the market will continue to revalue itself.

Worst Case Scenario -

Earnings are worse than expected and/or outlook for 2020 continues to fall. Based on the first 5% of companies that have reported, the Q3 cycle is going to be worse than expected. The blended rate of earnings decline has fallen 100 bps since the start of the reporting season.

The BREXIT is hard, unruly, disorderly. Based on the elusiveness of solutions to Irish-Backstop and Boris Johnson's stick-to-your-guns stance, a hard-BREXIT appears likely. At the very least, there will be some intense activity within Parliament over the next two weeks.

The Partial Trade Deal falls apart, retaliatory tariffs are raised. Because both sides are already back-pedaling, I do not expect the partial deal to stick. Even if it does, we've got two to three weeks at least in which negative headlines can emerge.

Decreasing earnings, overvalued stocks, a secular range, a double-top, the trade war, the BREXIT and more tariffs are a recipe for correction in my book. It may not happen, but it pays to be prepared.

