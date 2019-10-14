Jumia: Discounting Cash

After Andrew Left published his bearish thesis on Jumia (JMIA), investors seem to be hanging onto the fraud-laden narrative he subscribed to when assessing Jumia's financial health. Though, Citi has done a great job at providing a rebuttal and management has informed investors to discount the fraud allegation as it has virtually no impact on its financial statements, the fact remains that the thesis will continue to be revisited when investors are trying to calibrate the risk inherent in the business. As a result, investors should be wary of the gravitational pull or anchoring effect the thesis might cast on Jumia's valuation. The essence of this article is to provide a better risk management framework, which could double as a ruler for measuring the risk inherent in this stock.

When it comes to a stock like Jumia, worry, or fear shouldn't be about trust. Jumia is like a typical airline business. I don't want to use the Amazon (AMZN) analogy, though, it is more appropriate when describing this business. Most airlines aren't profitable, and that's fine. However, when you consider the depth of customer relationships, partnerships, and economies of scale they've built over the years, predicting bankruptcy will seem like a fool's errand. Also, the constant need for people to travel signifies long-term sustainability with a cash flow to infinity until people stop flying.

Extrapolating that to Jumia, Generation Z and Millennials have proven in recent years that they are genuine about the online lifestyle. They've adopted online platforms and tools to solve their everyday problems from communicating, car-hailing, flight booking, education, fitness, name it. The average African is 19 years old. Anecdotally, Millennials, and Generation Z in Africa are plugging into the online grid. They conduct the bulk of their businesses behind the keyboard. This trend is going to keep growing as the cost of smartphones and fast internet continues to plummet.

Also, Jumia's network and learning curve since it launched in 2012 are getting to the point where competitors will either have to partner with it or carve out a niche strategy to favorably compete. Running a successful business in Africa is 50% technical know-how, 50% culture adoption. In Africa, you have to forge deals and partnerships with the right stakeholders. From the banking sector to telecommunications and logistics, everyone has to be your friend. That's how it works and when you look at Jumia's business model, that's something they've managed to do better than others. It's like when Uber (UBER) wanted to disrupt the taxi market in China. They knew they weren't going to stand a chance against local regulators and competitors. Armed with this knowledge, Travis Kalanick decided that it was best to partner with local brands though Uber has since sold its China business to a Chinese competitor.

Jumia has partnered with local businesses via its marketplace, banks via its support for numerous payment gateways, and logistics businesses. In Africa, you don't eat alone. Jumia knows that. Though the company refrains from calling itself an African company, however, the depth of relationships it has forged with African businesses will continue to yield interests and ensure it stays afloat.

On the other hand, I'll be worried about macro events that might disturb smooth business operations in Jumia's key operating verticals. The lack of profitability indeed places the risk worries right at the doorstep of management. However, given the depth of groundwork that the management team has laid in Africa, it will be too early to start panicking or obsessing over profitability ratios. As an investor, I'll be more concerned about government policies such as trade tariffs, currency devaluation, industry regulations, and policies for improving social-economic conditions.

When Facebook (FB) was going to penetrate Africa, it knew it couldn't rely on any African government to provide affordable internet or cheap smartphones. Facebook did three things:

It partnered with telcos to provide free internet access to users surfing its website.

It laid the groundwork to provide free internet access to business owners in densely packed urban areas.

It partnered with the local developer community to train youths and spread the word about its business solutions.

If Facebook had waited for the government to solve those problems, it would still be waiting today. It's tough running a successful business in Africa. However, this shouldn't be used as the major yardstick for demanding a huge risk premium.

Given the level of corruption in most African countries, the banks and financial institutions are always ten steps ahead of the latest attack vectors, both online and offline. Slapping a huge risk premium on Jumia due to worry of financial slacks is a bit over the top.

If there is any African business that is not ten steps ahead in its risk management policies and framework, that business will likely not survive a month, not to talk of a year. Jumia has been around since 2012. Now that it is public, the scrutiny on the company provides zero incentive for the company to be loose.

The point I'm trying to drive home is that Jumia won't survive this long if its partners are successfully defrauding it. Also, the success it has achieved in Africa doesn't correlate with any incentive for it to tarnish its image with malicious reporting. Jumia is the biggest and brightest e-commerce star in Africa, and it should be valued as such.

Investor Takeaway

Jumia recently lost its unicorn status. It currently trades at a market cap of $523 million. Its EV/Sales ratio of 1.64 more than reflects investors' sentiments towards its negative profit and cash flow margins. If you net out the cash on its balance sheet, it trades at an enterprise value of $156 million. The current valuation suggests investors are discounting the cash on its balance sheet due to the wide margin of unprofitability that is anticipated to continue in the near term. At a share price of $6.68 and cash/share of $4.8, it's safe to conclude that the stock is a reflection of the negative sentiments about its future. If that sentiment is lifted, Jumia has the potential to regain its unicorn status.

As we head into lockup expiration, sentiments don't appear favorable. Regardless, Jumia is a HOLD until profitability ratios significantly improve.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.