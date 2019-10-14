OneMain Financial Could Do Well If The Economy Stays Strong

The company has been very profitable and the stock could do well if the economy stays strong.

OneMain Holdings (OMF) is a high interest lender to borrowers with low credit scores. The company has done very well in this low-interest rate environment/strong economy. It borrows money in the financial markets and lends it out at way above 20% rates. The stock could do well if the economy stays strong.

The stock trades for $34.09, there are 136 million shares, and the market cap is $4.636 billion. Earnings per share are $4.87 and the price to earnings ratio is 7. That’s about a third of what the S&P’s price to earnings ratio is. The dividend is $1 and the dividend yield is 2.93%. There was a $2 special dividend.

Sales in 2015 were $1.477 billion and grew to $3.37 billion in 2018. Earnings grew from a loss of $220 million to $447 million over that time frame. Cash flows from operations were $2 billion last year and the company had $0 capital expenditures—in other words the free cash flow was $2 billion. The free cash flow yield is 43%.

OneMain makes high interest loans. At the end of last year, it had 1,600 locations in 44 states. OneMain finances itself with asset backed loans. S&P gives its debt a B+ rating--junk. The company had $16.2 billion in loans from 2.4 million people. The average yield on receivables at the end of the year was a whopping 23.88%. Wow! That’s the average! That’s high. 24% of its customers had a FICO of 660 or higher, 26% between 620 and 659, and 50% less than 619. As one might expect, OneMain makes loans to people with bad credit and charges them high interest rates.

Tangible leverage was 6.9 times at the end of the year. This means the true assets like cash and customer loans, minus accounting assets likes goodwill, minus liabilities. Not a horrible ratio. During the financial crisis ten years ago, banks were levered 30 to one. OneMain used to be part of Citigroup.

Before June of last year, Fortress owned 44% of the stock. Apollo then purchased almost 55 million shares for $26. Apollo owns 40.5% of the stock.

In the most recent quarter, 50% of its loans are backed by titled collateral, meaning car loans and real estate. That’s impressive. OneMain has collateral in case of non-payment. Only 1.7% of its loans are non-performing—meaning behind in payments or not going to get paid. In the first six months of 2019, OneMain earned $2.54 versus 96¢ last year.

I took a peak at their website. Home loans, auto loans, personal loans, boats, RVs, funeral, medical, etc. All super high interest I’m guessing.

I came across the stock by looking at Miller Value Partners (MUTF:LGOAX). Bill Miller noted that the stock was up big last year when Apollo bought shares from Fortress. Fortress had a private equity fund that it needed to wind down and this depressed the shares. Miller Value has done well in its OneMain. The fund holds 2.25% worth a little over $100 million.

Credit Suisse issued a report on Monday with a target price of $48. The report noted that OneMain got a credit rating upgrade, had much more securitized loans, and was taking advantage of the spread between lower interest rates and its outstanding loans.

One risk with financials like this is that the government passes laws lowering interest rates. The rates some of these organizations charge can be exorbitant. D.C. seems to becoming a more populist place with some of the newer politicians. Another risk is if the market for Main's asset backed debt dries up. These can be risk and could do poorly in a mediocre economy.

In a recent conference call, CEO Michael Conrad noted that with low interest rates, OneMain was able to refi some of its debt. The company issued $800 million due 2028 with a coupon of 6 5/8. Tangible Equity was 6.1 times at the end of the quarter.

OneMain is definitely a value stock--it trades cheap. It's just that figuring out it can keep lending to folks with low credit scores is a viable model in a economy that has to slow down some day. With all of the money printing by our Federal Reserve, you'd think that these folks with low FICO scores would be affected by inflation. At least inflation in rent, insurance, and things like that.

So is the stock a buy? If the economy stays strong and delinquencies low, this stock could keep running. As you might guess, the market is concerned which is why the stock trades at such low levels and the debt at such high interest rates. This magical economy may keep running and if it does, OneMain may just run right alongside with it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.