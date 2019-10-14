Iron Mountain Facing Currency Adjustments To Both Revenue Growth And Operating Income

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ Income subscribers - find out more here.

Introduction

Going into the earnings reporting season for 3Q 2019, investors should be alert to the impact of pending currency adjustments. Due to its portfolio of international storage facilities and its recent investments in international data centers, Iron Mountain (IRM) has much greater exposure than any other US large cap REIT to foreign currency fluctuations. Recent strength of key currencies relative to the US dollar means Iron Mountain is likely to report slower revenue growth and currency losses during both 3Q 2019 and 4Q 2019. While this variance is a normal part of international portfolio operations, investors should consider waiting until results for 4Q 2019 are reported in February 2020 before making new commitments to the stock, particularly as these currency adjustments coincide with slowing organic revenue growth in Iron Mountain's most important operations in the US.

Iron Mountain Exposure to International Markets

Iron Mountain has aggressively pursued international portfolio expansion over the past 20 years, growing through both acquisition and direct investment. Iron Mountain operates more than 1,450 storage facilities in 50 countries. As shown in the chart below, Iron Mountain now reports 32.5% of revenues from international operations as of 2Q 2019.

Iron Mountain's storage investments in Western Europe, contributing 18% of total revenues, are still less profitable than its US operations, earning 34.7% EBITDA margin, compared to 45.5% for US storage and service operations. Western Europe operations are denominated primarily in euros and in British pounds. In Asia, where Iron Mountain sources 8.4% of total revenues, operations are denominated in Australian dollars and in a mix of Asian currencies.

Investors should note that all of these key foreign currencies for Iron Mountain have strengthened versus the dollar during recent months. The euro found a bottom at $1.14 to the US dollar on June 24, 2019, recovering up +3.2% to $1.10 as of Friday, October 11, 2019. The British pound rallied from a low of $1.32 to the US dollar on May 5, 2019, reaching up +7% to as high as $1.22 to the US dollar on October 9, 2019. The Australian dollar rallied from $0.71 to the US dollar on July 18, 2019 up +3.9% to $0.68 to the US dollar as of October 11, 2019.

In general, weaker foreign currencies contribute to faster revenue growth and currency gains for US based companies, while stronger foreign currencies imply the opposite expectation. Based on recent currency movements, Iron Mountain is likely to report both slower revenue growth and currency losses for both 3Q 2019 and 4Q 2019.

Iron Mountain Quarterly Currency Adjustments and Slowing Revenue Growth

It is worthwhile for investors to consider Iron Mountain's quarterly revenue trends to see how currency adjustments make a difference to reported results. The table below shows Iron Mountain's quarterly revenue growth, both as reported and in constant currency, to reveal the changes to revenue growth wrought by foreign currency translation for the 3 1/2 years from 1Q 2016 to 2Q 2019. The table also shows "organic revenue growth", adjusted to exclude acquisitions and dispositions. Iron Mountain discloses all of this information to investors in its quarterly supplemental reports.

The table above highlights the negative impact of the weaker US dollar for the 18 months from 2016 through the first half of 2017. Currency was negative for Iron Mountain's revenue growth for the last half of 2018, as the dollar weakened, and positive for the first half of 2019, as the dollar strengthened. As discussed above, both 3Q 2019 and 4Q 2019 look like a negative foreign currency adjustment to revenues, due to the weaker US dollar, compared to almost all of Iron Mountain's key foreign currencies.

This weaker outlook for Iron Mountain's revenue growth due to currency coincides with recent slowdown in organic revenue growth, as seen in both 1Q 2019 and in 2Q 2019. As more documents and more current information are now stored online, in cloud data storage and big data applications, enterprise customers of Iron Mountain have been able to slow down utilization of their rented storage space. While this churn is difficult to discern from Iron Mountain's disclosed results, it is evident in rapid growth of Iron Mountain's shredding services, as well as Iron Mountain's determined expansion of its data centers. This transition in storage modalities may be offset by future Iron Mountain acquisitions, but it appears to be an irreversible secular trend. This slower organic revenue growth will be exacerbated by foreign currency adjustments that could be of sufficient magnitude to bring reported revenues to a year over year decline.

Iron Mountain Contrast to Public Storage

Let's consider Iron Mountain in contrast to Public Storage (PSA), another large cap US REIT that is also, like Iron Mountain, included in the S&P 500 Index. Public Storage has some international exposure due to its 35.2% joint venture investment in Shurgard Europe. The table below compares Iron Mountain to Public Storage on yield, market cap and FFO growth.

Iron Mountain looks exceptionally attractive on the basis of 7.6% dividend yield, compared to 3.4% for Public Storage. Iron Mountain increased common dividends by 5% for 2018 and by 4% for 2019, while Public Storage has maintained common dividend at $8.00 per share since 2017.

On the basis of FFO growth, Public Storage appears to be a safer investment than Iron Mountain. Guidance provided by Iron Mountain management indicates AFFO will increase in a range of down (1%) to up 3% for 2019, while for the first 6 months of 2019, Iron Mountain reported normalized FFO has decreased by (3%). (Iron Mountain provides guidance only for AFFO, while I think disclosure of normalized FFO presents the most accurate reflection for current results.) Public Storage does not provide specific guidance for FFO, but has reported FFO increased by 2% during the first 6 months of 2019.

I would describe the contrast in the table above as demonstrating that the much larger Storage REIT Public Storage, with market cap of $41.6 billion, is regarded as a safer investment than Iron Mountain, with market cap of $9.3 billion. That assessment is consistent with Iron Mountain's higher dividend yield, despite a better record of recent dividend growth.

Storage REITs 2019 stock market performance

On the basis of stock market performance, Iron Mountain appears to be showing some early signs of investor concern, as shown in the table below.

Iron Mountain stock traded as high as $36 per share earlier during 2019, but it gave up more than 10% of its gain, now showing (1%) decline in stock price year to date for 2019. In contrast, Public Storage stock shows gain of 22% year to date for 2019, down only (7%) from its high price earlier this year. Neither stock made a new high during 2019, as Public Storage all time high stock price was in 2016, while Iron Mountain achieved all time high stock price in 2017.

Iron Mountain and Public Storage Currency Impact to Operating Income

Let's consider the magnitude of currency risk for Iron Mountain, compared to Public Storage. There are 2 currency impacts to watch when considering quarterly currency adjustments. The first is the impact on revenue, as shown as both a negative or a positive for Iron Mountain in the quarterly revenue analysis above. Iron Mountain, like most global enterprises, discloses to investors the revenue impact of currency adjustments, although it is not reflected in GAAP revenues. The second, more visible currency impact is shown as an adjustment to operating income, as a currency gain or loss.

Unlike Iron Mountain, Public Storage reports operating income before accounting for income from Shurgard Europe as a 35.2% owned joint venture equity investment. Accordingly, Public Storage revenue is not impacted at all by currency fluctuations. Although currency fluctuations have caused significant variation to net contribution, there has been only a single quarter since 2016 when Public Storage saw its equity income from Shurgard Europe reduce to a net loss due to currency. As shown in the table below, that happened in 2Q 2017, when Public Storage recorded a foreign currency loss of more than $25 million.

In contrast, Iron Mountain consolidates operating income from its international operating entities, all majority owned, some wholly owned. Almost all of Iron Mountain's international operating entities are profitable, although they have not yet achieved the same level of profitability as US operations. Iron Mountain shows currency losses as an offset, and currency gains are shown as an increment to consolidated operating income. When considering the impact of foreign currency adjustments, investors should note that in 5 of the past 14 quarters, foreign currency reduced total consolidated operating income by a range of 3%-10%, as shown in the table above.

Iron Mountain's exposure to foreign currency fluctuations is a greater investor concern than for Public Storage. Iron Mountain has exposure to both revenue and operating income adjustments, because its international operating entities are fully consolidated. Looking at the 3Q 2019 and 4Q 2019 to date currency range for key currencies, including the euro, the British pound and the Australian dollar, it is safe to say that there is likely to be both a negative revenue impact and a foreign currency loss for Iron Mountain in the next 2 earnings reports.

Capitalization of FFO for Storage REITs

On my favorite measurement of REIT valuation, capitalization of FFO, I see that Iron Mountain also appears riskier than Public Storage on this measurement. Capitalization of FFO is calculated as total capitalization (adding debt, preferred equity and non-trading equity to market cap) divided by annualized FFO for the most recently reported quarter (2Q 2019). As shown in the table below, Iron Mountain is valued at 28.6 times current FFO, compared to 26.4 times current FFO for Public Storage.

I also note that this table shows Iron Mountain is operating with a higher portion of debt, on both an absolute and relative basis, than Public Storage. Iron Mountain carries $8.5 billion in debt, while the much larger Public Storage carries $1.9 billion in debt and $3.9 billion in preferred stock. In other words, Iron Mountain's debt represents 48% of its total capitalization, while Public Storage debt and preferred equity is less than 12% of its total capitalization.

Conclusion

Iron Mountain's pending earnings reports for 3Q 2019 and 4Q 2019 are likely to disappoint investors. While Iron Mountain's dominant position in global records storage and document management is unchallenged, near-term future is clouded by both foreign currency adjustments and slowing organic revenue growth. Exposure to international portfolio operations is greater for Iron Mountain than for any other Storage REIT, particularly in contrast to Public Storage's equity investment in Shurgard Europe. Current valuation of Iron Mountain is not excessive, but does not appear to reflect all the risk of global portfolio exposure. I have ranked Iron Mountain stock as a BUY for years, but now see the need to reduce my ranking to HOLD, at least until after the 4Q 2019 earnings report in February 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.