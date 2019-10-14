Evaluating European Football Clubs: Olympique Lyon

This has led to a drop in share price, which is an attractive buy opportunity for rational investors.

Outlook for this season is very good, even though the club has completely missed its start.

Olympique Lyon (OLG.PA) has just released a press release with the full-year fiscal numbers, which are discussed in this article. The club continues to be a massively undervalued stock, as I discussed earlier in this article about Olympique Lyon. Recent weakness on the pitch has led to an 8% drop in the share price, while the outlook remains very strong.

If you wish to keep updated about the European football market, you can follow me!

Revenue

Year-on-year

all numbers in €M 2018/2019 2017/2018 change in €M change in % Revenue 309.0 289.5 +19.6 7% Ticketing 41.8 37.3 +4.5 12% Media and marketing rights 122.0 65.2 +56.8 87% Sponsoring – Advertising 31.3 30.1 +1.3 4% Transfer revenue 88.2 125.3 -37.1 -30% Brand-related revenue 16.0 16.0 +0.0 0% Events 9.7 15.6 -5.9 -38%

Source: author's own work and Annual Results Olympique Lyon

Revenue is up a nice 7%, boosted by higher ticket sales but mainly by a large increase in Media and marketing rights. On the other hand, lower transfer revenue dampened the large increase in revenue, while a significantly lower revenue from 'Events' does not carry enough weight to make a large impact.

The increase in ticket rights is completely thanks to the participation in the Champions League, where Olympique Lyon (OL) played 4 home games. Compared to last year, when OL played 5 home games in the less attractive Europa League, OL has seen an increase of 61% in ticketing income from continental games.

The Champions League participation is also the reason for the jump in 'Media' income. This year, OL received 71.2 million euros worth of media income from the UEFA for their participation in the Champions League. Last year, this income was only 14.2 million euros, stressing the huge difference between the Champions League and the Europa League.

Marketing rights stood at €51M, exactly the same as last year. This number is determined by the position of OL in the league table. As Lyon finished in third place twice in a row, it's pretty straightforward that this income has remained stable.

Finally, Transfer Revenue has taken a hit. Last year, OL sold Lacazette (€53M) and Tolisso (€42M), which boosted revenue. This year, only Mendy has been sold for a significant amount, being €40M, while no other key players have been let go.

Last five years

Image source: Presentation Annual Results

Over the last four years, revenue has grown by 41%. Over the last five, revenue has grown by as much as 200%, but this is a distorted picture as Lyon has opened its new stadium in 2016.

Costs

Sadly, not only revenue has been increasing.

The largest cost, personnel expenses, increased this year from €115M to €131M. This is linked to the success on the pitch, as large variable bonuses get paid out to the players when certain targets are met. Given the qualification for the group stages of the Champions League and advancing through those group stages, while finishing third in the domestic competition, it is no wonder that personnel expenses have gone up.

The second-largest cost, incoming transfers, remained stable at €81.6M (last year: €79M). The largest transfer was Dembélé (€22M), while the signing of Ndombélé for 8 million euros proved to be a very successful one, as the player was sold one year later for 60 million euros to Tottenham Spurs.

Profits

With revenue increasing close to 20 million euros and costs going up by only 16 million euros, EBITDA increased this year by 4 million euros, to total €76.9M.

However, as the book value of the players increased drastically (see later), the amortization costs went up as well, from €42M to no less than €52M.

This has put severe pressure on EBIT and net profits, which now come in lower than the previous year, at respectively €8.2M (vs €10.8M) and €6.2M (vs €7.3M).

This is sad, but investors should be wary of the fact that this is just an accounting term, and that the EBITDA is far more relevant in the case of Olympique Lyon. This because the amortization of players does not reflect the economic reality at all, as OL's players' value goes up instead of down.

Hidden value

As I stated above, value of the first team has only been going up through the years:

Image source: Presentation Annual Results

The net book value of players increased by around 9%, from 81.8 million euros to 89.5 million euros. However, this value does not reflect economic reality. As estimated by 'Transfermarkt', the real value of the first team was as much as €409M, or 320 million euros undervaluation.

And here it gets interesting

As I stated in my previous article, OL will see significant 'accounting profits', once they would start evaluating their players in the books according to their real, economic values. This could lead to significant appreciations, of as much as €320M in total.

Apparently, when looking at the numbers of 31/08/19, the accounting division has taken my idea into consideration and has revaluated the first team. However, they did so as well in 17/18, and this did not lead to any accounting appreciations. In fact, amortization got higher, reducing net profits. This is interesting, as an appreciation in assets should lead to an increase in profits, not a decrease. I have searched for an explanation, but am yet to find the answer.

Still, profits are made through selling players, as most of them are bought cheaply or are trained at the youth academy of OL, which is one of the best in the world. I won't dive deeper into this aspect, which is actually their main profit driver, as I have explained this in great detail in the previous article.

My opinion

I am quite happy with these results, even though net profits are lower than last year, while OL has advanced through the group stages in the Champions League and finished third in the domestic competition.

This stresses once again the importance of the transfer income for Olympique Lyon, as the decrease in this income wiped out almost all extra profits from the Champions League (when accounting for higher personnel expenses).

Filtering out transfer income, revenue has increased by 35%, while costs have only gone up 10%. Not all years can have as lucrative transfers as last year, and investors should accept that these profits can be volatile.

Outlook

This year so far, management has completed some questionable transfers, in my opinion, which has led to a decrease in transfer value according to Transfermarkt. This has hurt the quality of the team on the pitch as well, which results in a disastrous 14th spot in the domestic competition.

9 Games in, OL has sacked manager Sylvinho, who only got 9 points out of 9 games in the domestic competition. I had already stressed my doubts about the appointment of Sylvinho, who was inexperienced as a manager. Management now has appointed Laurent Blanc, whom I trust more as a manager. He has won the French top-flight before, with both Bordeaux and Paris-Saint-Germain. I expect him to deliver (far) better results than Sylvinho.

In the Champions League, Lyon is doing a great job, getting 4 points in its first two games. This makes it all the more likely that the current season will be very profitable. Transfer income is higher than last year, while the results in the Champions League are comparable thus far.

Next season, Lyon will see an increase of 60% in its 'marketing rights' income. The league has agreed on a new license, which could boost profits of Lyon by as much as 30 million euros... Also, the transfer values of players continue to climb, which is good news for clubs that are 'net exporters', such as Lyon.

I remain very bullish on Olympique Lyon. Investors should be aware that in the short term, the stock can be under pressure as it is driven by the results on the pitch. This creates buying opportunities for rational investors, who look at the long-term perspective of the club and the football industry.

Thank you for reading. If you wish to keep updated about the European football market, you can follow me!

Disclosure: I am/we are long olympique lyon. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.