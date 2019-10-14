EWU: For Dividend Seekers Who Can Withstand Political Risk

While Brexit continues to pose as a risk, much of the downside has been built in to share prices. Further, there are signs progress is being made.

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) as an investment option at its current market price. I recommended EWU at the beginning of the summer, and that call has been a bit of a mixed bag. While the fund has seen a positive return, Brexit concerns continue to wreak havoc on the outlook for British companies, and the FTSE 100 has had a difficult time registering meaningful gains. Despite this track record, there are now signs that a Brexit deal may be forthcoming, which would be a major tailwind for British stocks. While nothing is finalized yet, Friday's (10/11) price action in the FTSE 100 showed that any potential signs of positive progress will have a big impact on the equity market. Further, U.K. stocks continue to trade at a substantial discount compared to other developed markets. While a discount is certainly justifiable, the FTSE 100 is now at its largest discount in decades, which could interest value-oriented investors. Finally, British companies have traditionally offered above-average dividends, which have contributed to a large percentage of the total return, especially when compared to American companies in the S&P 500. While this can be viewed both positively or negatively, it may be favorable for income-oriented investors looking for a reliable revenue stream.

Background

First, a little about EWU. The fund's stated objective is "to track the investment results of an index composed of U.K. equities." The fund only offers exposure to large and mid-sized companies, which are based in the U.K. EWU is currently trading at $31.64/share and yields 4.58% annually. I covered EWU back in June, when I placed a bullish rating on the fund. In hindsight, this call was reasonable, as EWU has registered a positive return since that time. However, it has lagged the S&P 500 by a substantial amount, as shown below:

Given these returns, and the volatility the market has seen over the past few months, I wanted to reassess the fund to see if I should change my outlook from here. After review, I believe a bullish rating remains appropriate, and I will explain why in detail below.

U.K. Trading At Its Largest Discount To The Market

To start, I want to emphasize the primary reason why I am bullish on EWU right now, which is similar to my previous review. This reason is valuation, especially when considered against other market indices. Of course, this has been a story for a few years now, which began after the Brexit referendum. Prior to that vote in 2016, the FTSE 100 traded at a similar multiple to the rest of the developed world. Post-vote, the discount emerged immediately, and has widened ever since. Again, while not a new story, the discount has now grown to a point that it has reached a level lower than at any other time this decade, as shown in the graph below:

As you can see, this is a very wide disparity, and one that has widened considerably as 2019 has gone on. While there are certainly valid reasons for this discounted price, the size of the discount certainly has my interest peaked. While Brexit uncertainty will likely keep British stocks trading at a discount for the foreseeable future, I believe this discount will narrow a bit as investors recognize the value in maintaining exposure to one of the world's largest economies.

Furthermore, for a relative basis closer to home, it is worth comparing EWU's valuation against the S&P 500. When looking at the current P/E and yield of the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), EWU clearly has the advantage:

Fund Current P/E Current Dividend Yield Number of Holdings EWU 14.5 4.58% 97 SPY 22.1 1.93% 500

Importantly, the valuation and yield gaps have widened since my June review, when SPY had a P/E closer to 20, and a slightly higher yield. By comparison, EWU had a slightly higher P/E, and has maintained a consistent dividend yield.

My takeaway here is not to suggest that EWU is set to revert back to its historical valuation in the immediate future, but rather to illustrate that much of the risk surrounding the U.K. appears to be priced in to funds like EWU. Investors willing to take a gamble on a positive Brexit outcome could find value in buying positions at these levels. This investment could also appear attractive to investors who worry about the rising cost of owning the S&P 500. For those wanting to reduce large-cap U.S. exposure, but not wanting to exit the market entirely, EWU could fill in as a nice substitute.

The UK Is Truly For Dividend Seekers

A second point on EWU has to do with the dividend. On the surface, the yield looks attractive, at over 4.5%. As I mentioned earlier, this handily bests the S&P 500 and, with interest rates remaining low, investors could be drawn to this above-average income stream.

Aside from the relative gap in yields, U.K. companies have a track record of paying strong dividends, and investors in that region have come to rely on those dividends to post positive returns. What I mean by that is, over time, investors in large-cap companies within the U.K. have seen a majority of their returns in equities actually come from the dividends. This is in contrast to the S&P 500, where investors in that index would have seen similar returns from dividends compared with share price returns. In comparison, the FTSE 100 offers less price appreciation over time, as the graphic below illustrates:

I bring this up because I believe this is an important point to consider before investing in EWU. While I think the fund's next move will be higher, I do see continued headwinds related to both Brexit and the general slowing of economic growth worldwide. Therefore, it is important to set realistic expectations now in terms of what returns will be over the next 6-12 months. Furthermore, for investors who prefer to invest more in growth companies, with less of a focus on dividends, the above graphic indicates that large-cap British companies may not really be for them. However, for investors who believe the S&P 500's valuation is getting a bit too rich, and who value dividends as a way to compound total returns from equities, EWU could fit in very nicely with their portfolio.

Brexit Deal Hopes?

My final point has to do with the elephant in the room, Brexit, and how it is impacting the U.K. economy as a whole. As investors are likely aware, Brexit has been the primary cause of volatility in the U.K. for over three years now, with deadline after deadline passing with no real resolution. This has had a tremendous impact on the British economy, with firms relocating operations, a decrease in foreign direct investment in Britain, and a stifling of GDP growth. Therefore, while I have mentioned that EWU looks like a relative value, we have to consider that the below-average price is mostly due to all the political uncertainty facing the U.K. currently. With this in mind, I need to emphasize that while I personally find funds like EWU to be at an attractive price right now, investing in this region of the world right now has unique risks, and may not be suitable for everyone.

Fortunately, there is a reason to be to optimistic on EWU, aside from the valuation and yield. Specifically, there appears to have been some short-term progress on Brexit negotiations between the U.K. and the EU, and that is a potential tailwind for British equities. One major development has been continued talks between U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Irish Premier Leo Varadkar, who are addressing the critical issue of the impact on Northern Ireland's border with the Republic of Ireland. This contentious issue has been a focal point of what an actual exit from the EU would look like outside of the island of Britain itself, and progress on this issue gave a boost to equity markets on Friday. As reported by Bloomberg, the two politicians offered similar language when discussing their meeting with reporters, declaring they could see a "pathway" forward in resolving the Irish border issue.

The impact of these discussions were immediately felt within the market. The EWU fund surged about 3% on Friday and the British pound rallied broadly, as shown in the graph below:

Clearly, investors were pleased with the purported progress between Irish and British officials. This has also given encouragement to EU officials ahead of this weekend's negotiations in Brussels. As reported by Bloomberg, both U.K. and EU officials believe a Brexit deal may be insight, as EU officials stated Johnson had indicated he was prepared to make "sufficient concessions".

My takeaway here is there are reasons to be cautiously optimistic here. While I do not expect the Brexit saga to be resolved by the end of the weekend, it seems there is progress being made for the first time in a while. While the Brexit outcome will continue to be a cloud on the U.K.'s economic future for the short, and possibly long, term, it is clear the market is heavily rewarding any short-term progress at the moment. With more progress likely forthcoming ahead of the October 31 deadline, I see EWU as a great way to play any potential upside.

Bottom Line

While the U.K. copes with a very uncertain economic picture, I am using that opportunity to build on equity positions in the country's largest stocks. EWU offers a high income stream, which is especially attractive to me as finding yield state-side is getting increasingly challenging. Furthermore, EWU's valuation, compared to the S&P 500, has gotten even more attractive than where it stood at the beginning of summer. With progress on Brexit negotiations underway, I see value in picking up shares at these prices. While Friday already saw a bump in both the pound and FTSE 100, there is plenty of upside left (in my opinion) if more trade progress is made between U.K., Irish, and EU officials. Therefore, I am building on my EWU position, and would encourage investors take a look at the fund at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EWU, SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.