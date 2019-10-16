With 10% Yields, Beating Peers And The Market, And High Insider Ownership, Global Partners Keeps Winning

Co-produced with Treading Softly and PendragonY.

Here at High Dividend Opportunities, we focus on buying strong income-generating securities at the right price. But we're not here to chase yield. We look for quality dividends and distributions from sources that will keep paying regardless of the economic situation. One of those sectors is fuel distribution. Gasoline benefits from an extremely inelastic demand curve. Regardless of price, most individuals need gasoline to get to work, travel or complete mundane activities like mowing the lawn. Major corporations need gasoline to move goods or provide services. Today we want to check up on our favorite fuel distributor: Global Partners L.P. (GLP). GLP is a master limited partnership, or MLP, that has largely been flying under the radar. It was originally focused on heating oil, and management has carefully transitioned GLP into primarily a gasoline distribution-focused company.

In The Family

GLP was founded in 1933 as a single truck heating oil distributor. Since then, it has grown through the acquisition of gasoline stations, convenience stores, pipelines, and storage terminals. GLP is still being run by the same family, with CEO Eric Slifka leading the company founded by his grandfather 86 years ago.



Eric Slifka heads up the company founded by his grandfather in 1933 with one oil truck. (Image source: Boston Globe.)

Business Overview

Currently, GLP is broken into three distinct reporting segments: Wholesale, Commercial and Gas Distribution, and Station Operations ("GDSO"). These segments cover all of GLP's business activities and are reported independently in the financial statements. This MLP and its preferred shares issue a K-1 at tax time.

Wholesale

The Wholesale segment is involved in the bulk purchase of fuel, blending of fuels and storage. The company's Wholesale group stores fuel for other smaller distributors, who buy from the group to sell it to the stores.

(Source: GLP Presentation)

GLP's storage locations command a strong presence in multiple markets. This creates limited opportunities for competitors to break into the market and compete with them - adding to the company's recession resilience and creating a moat to protect it. The northeastern United States does not have many premier locations left where new facilities can be built. That makes existing assets all the more valuable.

Looking further west, the Wholesale segment jointly owns two additional locations. One is in North Dakota and stores 732,000 barrels, while being connected to two pipelines and a rail terminal. The other location is in Oregon with the ability to fuel Panamax vessels. This one has 200,000 barrels of storage capacity and room to expand the facility.

The wholesale segment also covers GLP's legacy heating oil business. Heating oil is a highly seasonal business. Sprague Resources (SRLP) also has a large heating oil business in the same area - these two are the primary competitors in that part of the country. GLP, however, continues to transition away from a heating oil focus towards gasoline and fuel distribution. Heating oil's seasonality means that 90% of those sales occur in the 1st and 4th quarters. This can create lumps in the earnings and cash flows of a company that depends on them. GLP has carefully invested in business sectors that help solve this lumpiness.

Commercial

GLP's Commercial segment focuses on the sale of fuels to large commercial customers, government agencies and marine vessels. This is the smallest of its reporting segments. Currently, it makes up 2% of the company's product margin. Management is preparing this segment to see strong revenue growth opportunities with the coming IMO 2020 rule changes. Other fuel-oriented businesses have highlighted the opportunities that exist in this coming change. PBF Energy (PBF) is also transitioning its business to capture additional revenues. The major difference however between PBF and GLP is that while PBF refines and mixes the fuel, GLP brings it to the vessels, operating as a middle man. This is a classic midstream role to play and one that GLP has found success working within.

GDSO

GDSO is by far the largest contributor to GLP's current success. It provides about 78% of the company's product margin.

(Source: GLP Presentation)

Distributing gasoline alone provides 48% and when you add in the benefit from its convenience store activities - this percent of margin jumps to 78%. This sector suffers from a smaller degree of seasonality as well. SUN, which is predominantly a gasoline distributor, repeatedly notes that the 2nd and 3rd quarters are its strongest - during the summer travel season. For GLP, this means its gasoline business offsets the seasonality of its heating oil, and vice versa.

This segment of the company has been the primary focus of management. Fuel distribution and, to a greater degree, C-store operation, are both highly fragmented. GLP has been actively buying smaller competitors and rolling them into the flock.

(Source: GLP Presentation)

This process has allowed the company to have an extremely strong presence in the northeastern United States and own and operate premier locations.

(Source: GLP Presentation)

In this business, GLP directly competes with SUN for fuel distribution, while simultaneously operating some of SUN's gas station locations and C-stores. SUN divested the operational side of its business in the last couple of years due to its inability to see the success that GLP has had. Furthermore, GLP strongly outperforms Cross America Partners LP (CAPL), which also operates a fuel distribution and C-store operation. CAPL has been actively buying operations in the southeastern United States, essentially moving away from GLP's main domain. CAPL has openly stated goals to stop operating C-stores during this past quarter. This leaves GLP as the only major fuel distributor and C-store operator.

Part of the success is directly tied to the willingness to operate C-stores attached to other brand-named fuel. Like GLP operating a SUN station.



(Source: GLP Presentation)

Likewise, the company directly operates stations connected to most large well-known fuel producers. This willingness to operate in the background allows GLP growth while being anonymous. Customers see Shell (RDS.A), Valero (VLO) or BP plc (BP), not Global, on the sign. This ability to adapt has proven valuable in capturing fuel margins. GLP gets to also capture the retail location profit. This vastly expands its total margins.

(Source: GLP Presentation)

While fuel margins have seen pressures, the retail operations continue to see additional profit margins, letting GLP continue to profit. SUN forecasts Cents per gallon margin of only 9.5-10.5 .This means GLP is seeing stronger margins than its peers before factoring in the boosted income from operating C-stores.

We fully expect that management will continue to actively invest in this segment above the others. Why? Opportunities abound to purchase smaller operators and lease out or operate these locations. Organic growth can be found by renovating locations to be more attractive to drivers and maintaining an extra-clean presence.

Distribution Growth

Currently, GLP offers a 10.4% yield that is completely covered. This past quarter, the distribution was covered 1.52x. The company recently increased its quarterly distribution by 1% to $0.515. It is retaining cash flow to invest in its growth. This means the company is aiming to avoid going to the equity market as much as possible. GLP has provided steady distribution growth recently.

This recent uptick has provided investors an additional reason to invest in GLP. Not only does it have a fully covered distribution, but it has restarted its steady growth.

Preferred Series A

Currently, GLP has a single preferred available to the market. Global Partners LP Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Registered Units Series A (GLP.PA) offers a 9.1% yield as of now. It is a fixed-to-floating preferred. This means that it offers a set yield until a predetermined date at which it begins to float based on 3-month LIBOR.

(Source)

GLP.PA at par would offer investors a 9.7% yield until 8/15/2023. At that time, if GLP does not call this series, it will begin floating with a set rate of 6.774% plus 3-month LIBOR. For many investors, GLP's preferred offers a much higher rate available than most highly secured and dependable preferred equity, but the risk comes if GLP does not call this series at that time. GLP.PA currently trades slightly above PAR and offers 9.54%.

GLP is unlikely to call its series A preferred unless:

Currently, GLP common yield 10.63%. If its common units yield less than 6.77% in the future (when the preferred is call-able), it would make sense to call it and issue shares.

Or it has deleveraged enough at that point to replace the preferred shares with lower yielding debt.

High Insider Ownership (22%)

The General Partner, which holds a 0.67% general partner interest in the Partnership, is owned by affiliates of the Slifka family. As of June 30, 2019, affiliates of the General Partner, including its directors and executive officers and their affiliates, also owned 7,432,825 common units, representing a 21.9% interest in the company.

Peer Comparison

To fully understand GLP's strength, we must compare it to its peers. GLP has performed stronger than SUN on price and total return measures while growing its distribution.

Furthermore, GLP has seen more stability price-wise than SUN or CAPL

SUN currently yields only 0.1% more than GLP but its distribution remains stagnant. CAPL offers a higher yield, but this is demanded by the market due to its recent struggles finding strong distribution coverage. GLP has also shown much less volatility versus the market as a whole

This reduced volatility is punctuated with rising values when the market is declining. This type of financial strength, rising distributions and price stability is exactly what income seekers and retirees need in their portfolios.

Takeaways

GLP has established itself as a contender in an extremely recession-resistant sector. By focusing on fuel distribution, GLP has grown rapidly, while seeing strong distribution growth. The legacy heating oil business provides a boost in the slow months for fuel distribution. Meanwhile, the commercial and wholesale divisions continue to perform and have clear means of growth.

With GLP we foresee continued distribution growth regardless of the overall economic condition - a benefit of recession resilience. With a huge coverage, this is one of the safest +10% yields offered by the market.

Investors should note that GLP goes ex-div around November 8, so you have less than a month to buy and lock in the next distribution.

