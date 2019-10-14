On Ulta's Exceptional Value

Image source

Over the years that I’ve covered beauty retailing behemoth Ulta Beauty (ULTA), I’ve had a mostly bearish view on the stock. By this I mean, I have always recognized the brilliance and exceptional nature of Ulta’s business, but the prices one had to pay to gain access to all that goodness were nearly always far too high. However, the recent pullback, or should I say, enormous decline, has made the stock quite cheap once again and I think the market is mispricing shares today. Ulta is finally a buy again.

Differentiation drives excellence

Ulta has grown exponentially over the years thanks to its combination of scale and innovation, which it has never stopped doing despite its enormous success. Ulta is huge in the beauty space, sporting ~1,200 stores in all 50 states. Importantly, the vast majority of Ulta’s locations are outside of malls, which is helping to continue to drive traffic even with the demise of lower-grade mall traffic in the US. The company offers consumers more than 25,000 different SKUs, comprised of more than 500 brands. The depth and breadth of Ulta’s offerings is its competitive advantage as consumers know that if they want to try something new, Ulta is the place to go.

In addition, Ulta offers high-margin services through its salons, allowing consumers to not only pick up anything they could possibly imagine on the beauty products front, but also to get their hair done, enjoy certain skin and brow services, and of course, get their makeup done. Department stores tried in the past to have a model like this, but Ulta has perfected it over the years. The proof is in the company’s outstanding growth over time.

Product innovation is key to Ulta’s continued success as it relies upon new products and brands to drive its continuously high comparable sales numbers. Above we can see just a glimpse of some of the new brands the company has offered in recent periods, which is what consumers have come to expect from Ulta. This helps drive a treasure hunt experience of sorts, the same way that other retailers have done this with general merchandise; Ulta has adapted it to beauty products. The key is that consumers don’t necessarily know what they will find in the store when they go in, which causes them not to just buy what they went in for, but to look at what is new. This drives time in store, and purchases of new products. This is what Ulta has done over the years to drive its best-in-class performance; offer the essentials that consumers want to replenish, but give them a reason to come back over and over again. In this way, Ulta could teach many retailers how to build a product assortment and merchandise it in store.

With this backdrop of excellence, it is little surprise that Ulta’s financials have performed extremely well over time.

This snapshot of some key metrics shows the nature of Ulta’s growth over the years. Total sales more than doubled from 2014 to 2018, which is almost unbelievable. Earnings-per-share rose even more quickly than that in the same period, and comparable sales haven’t fallen below 8% in any year since 2014. These numbers, for a company the size of Ulta, are otherworldly and I think investors have thrown Ulta out in recent weeks, completely ignoring just how good this company has been for so many years. This is not a flash-in-the-pan startup that is hot for a few months; Ulta has been an elite retailer for many years, and still is.

Investors should be salivating over this valuation

The really interesting thing is that, despite essentially no change in the long-term view of the company’s earnings, Ulta shares have been pounded of late. Here’s a look at what analysts think of Ulta’s long-term earnings power, and it is impressive still.

Analysts have Ulta earning just over $12 per share this year, and rising in the low-teens annually after that. This is, of course, slower growth than what Ulta has shown in years past, but that is because it is much larger than it was before. However, even so, with this new “lower” growth rate, Ulta is very cheap.

Below, I’ve plotted the company’s annual P/E ratios to give a sense of just how cheap Ulta is today.

Source: Author’s chart using company data

Ulta shares trade for just 20.6 times this year’s earnings today, which is as cheap as the stock has been since the financial crisis in 2009. Obviously, we are in very different times than 2009, so the stock having nearly the same valuation is nonsense. Ulta’s growth is slowing but it is still very robust. Importantly, it is also still the class leader, and I think the market is overlooking that today.

The stock’s five-year and ten-year average P/E ratios are both near 29, nearly 50% higher than where the stock trades today. I think we’ll see Ulta reflate back to the high-20s at a minimum over time, so there is enormous upside in the stock irrespective of the low- or mid-teens EPS growth that is expected. For some context, should we get to 28 times earnings on next year’s EPS estimate of $13.47, shares would trade for $377, 50% higher than where we trade today. This is the magnitude of the opportunity in Ulta shares today as the market has discarded a class leader.

Obviously, there are risks to this. Beauty sales have slowed industrywide of late, which is what spooked investors into dumping Ulta in the first place a couple of months ago. However, Ulta has vastly outperformed the industry in terms of comparable sales for years and years, so this isn’t a new challenge. Will growth slow? Perhaps. Does a slightly lower growth rate derail the bull case? Not for me. At this price, there is a boatload of bad news priced in that I don’t think will come to fruition.

The beauty of the recent selloff is that this potential nastiness is already built into the share price. This dramatically lowers the risk of buying the stock today because after the stock fell by a quarter or so, investors have already taken it upon themselves to price in risks to sales and margins. So, while these risks exist, I think they’re already priced into the stock. This clears the way for investors that want to own the stock to strike while the iron is hot and buy Ulta.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ULTA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.