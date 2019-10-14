Rite Aid: On The Rebound

Although Rite Aid (RAD) is still down 66% from 52-week highs, the stock made a come-back in late summer when it rallied 82% from yearly lows. Markets built a bottom on the stock after the company reported improving second-quarter results. It also hired a new CEO and a new COO in August.

With a new management team in place, will Rite Aid have what it takes to grow from here? Is it too early to project Rite Aid taking on Walgreens (WBA) and CVS Health (CVS)?

Strong Second Quarter Results

Rite Aid reported revenue falling just 1% to $5.37 billion. Net loss was just $78.7 million or $1.48 a share compared to a loss of $352.3 million last year. On a non-GAAP EPS basis, the company earned $0.12, up 180% year-on-year. Adjustments include restructuring-related costs and amortization expenses. The beaten-down pharmacy store posted several key positive figures. The same-store prescription count rose 2.7%. The company cut operating costs (SG&A) and benefited from generic cost savings. Still, SG&A was $1.5 million higher than last year while adjusted EBITDA SG&A was hurt by lower TSA fee income from Walgreens. But Rite Aid cut store costs and corporate salaries and benefits. Disciplined cost controls are long overdue.

Expanding Pharmacist Workload

Rite Aid will expand central fill capabilities at 1,100 stores. By receiving shipments for predictive refill maintenance medication to these stores, pharmacists may spend their time providing clinical services and other activities that build consumer relations. And even though the reimbursement rate pressure will hurt revenue, the company will offset that with prescription count growth.

Initiatives such as the launch of Ready Clinic Express could drive customer retention levels. It piloted this program at five locations and is currently evaluating its performance. And with the penetrate rate for its own brand at 19%, a record for the company, expect margins improving every quarter. A favorable pipeline of health, beauty, and better-for-you natural and organic consumables should drive growth further.

Importantly, the rising concerns for the safety of vaping and e-cigarettes are taking a toll on cannabis stocks and Altria Group (MO), which has an ownership in Juul. But Rite Aid removed e-cigs and vaping products from its stores during its second quarter. It increased the age for purchasing any tobacco products to 21 at all locations. These moves should reduce the risks related to vaping and cigarettes.

Digital Initiative

Partnering with Amazon.com (AMZN) to offer a personalization experience is a bold but conservative move. Amazon has the expertise in launching digital solutions. As it adds Locker and counter services to Rite Aid stores, it will draw more customers to its stores. It already rolled out Amazon Locker to more than 900 locations. Amazon's counter service is at more than 650 stores. By the next reporting period (Q3), this will be at 1,500 locations and will give an Amazon pickup option for customers at all locations.

Outlook

Rite Aid ended the second quarter with $3.57 billion in pro forma net debt. Its pro forma leverage ratio is 6.84 times. Rite Aid will need to balance its CapEx priorities that drive EBITDA growth against paying down its debt to lower its leverage. This will prove tricky but not impossible. Bausch Health (BHC) has a high debt load but with no major maturities for the next two years. This gives Bausch the flexibility in investing in the business to grow revenue. As cash flow increases, it will pay down more of its debt.

Rite Aid's partnership investment in technology should have the highest ROI. On its conference call, management was light on details on how much efficiency is expected from the rollout. But if the investment yields a decline in losses, RAD stock will continue responding favorably by trending higher.

Takeaway

Rite Aid is a compelling speculation and after rallying 66% above the $5.04 yearly low, shorts may start getting nervous. At a 31% short float, the bet against the stock is coming to an end. But to drive away bears once and for all, Rite Aid needs to continue cutting costs and growing revenue.

And since CVS Health stock is already up after it reported a Q2 earnings beat, investors could take a risk by holding a small position in Rite Aid. Conversely, Walgreens reported a sharp drop in earnings in its Q3 report posted in June. The stock is not an appealing stock to hold, other than for collecting the 3.4% dividend yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.