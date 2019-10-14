The Earnings Season Will Be Both Good And Bad

The third quarter of 2019 will likely turn out to be the worst-performing quarter in the last 3 years.

Market movements are often determined by internal and external developments that have a material impact on companies. The financial performance of a company, or the earnings, is one of such variables that could have a significant effect on the market performance of shares. The third-quarter earnings season is right around the corner, and as it has always been the case, there will be winners and losers. However, undoubtedly, investment and trading opportunities will open up for prudent investors.

The week ahead

The earnings season will officially kick-off on Tuesday (October 15), with a few major banks reporting their Q3 earnings. Banks are, in fact, in the spotlight as investors are keen to gauge a measure of the impact of rate cuts on banks' profitability. In addition to these financial sector behemoths, a group of tech and industrial companies will also report earnings this week. Some of the most anticipated earnings releases are listed in the below table.

Date Companies reporting earnings 10.15.2019 BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), Citigroup (Citigroup), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) 10.16.2019 Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) 10.17.2019 Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) 10.18.2019 American Express (NYSE:AXP), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN)

Source: Reuters

The bad news: profits are expected to decline

Many tailwinds were driving the financial performance of U.S. companies over the last 3 years. The tax reforms enacted in 2017 provided a boost to earnings, while the economic growth of the country supported higher discretionary spending from U.S. consumers. However, economic growth is now slowing down in the U.S., and the trade tensions are proving to be a lag on the economy as well.

In all fairness, the comparable numbers are tough to beat, as well. Boosted by the tax reforms, U.S. corporations reported stellar growth throughout 2018, in comparison to 2017.

According to Reuters data, analysts are projecting a 3.2% decline in earnings for the third quarter from a year ago, which would mark a new low for corporate profits in the U.S. for the last 3 years.

Energy sector revenue and earnings for the third quarter are expected to be disappointing while healthcare, real estate, and utilities sectors are projected to have performed well in this period.

Source: Reuters

In addition to the economic growth slowdown and trade tensions, the strong dollar will prove to be an obstacle for companies that earn a significant portion of their revenue overseas.

The U.S. dollar has strengthened over major currencies in the last 12 months

Source: Reuters

In summary, companies with exposure to geopolitics and trade tensions are expected to report negative growth while domestic-oriented sectors are expected to report positive numbers for the third quarter.

The good news: a better future ahead

The earnings season will not only be about bad news, however. There are multiple reasons to believe that corporate profits will continue to grow in the next couple of years.

First, the effect of rate cuts will support higher borrowing and, eventually, higher capital expenditures from U.S. corporations. Investments will help companies unlock growth opportunities in the future. Rate cuts, as many investors know, take time to reflect on the performance of the economy and companies. The current dot plot reveals that rates will likely remain stable in 2020 as well but will be higher in 2021 and beyond, which indicates the belief of policymakers that the U.S. economy will fire on all cylinders by that time.

Rate predictions by the Federal Reserve

Source: Reuters

Second, the trade war with China that has lasted over a year and a half is finally coming to an end, or it certainly looks that way. The tensions between the two largest economies in the world have made the going tough for specific industries, including agriculture and technology. The trade war has significantly impacted the market performance over the last 18 months, which can be seen from the below illustration.

Source: Reuters

Last Friday (October 11), President Trump outlined the first phase of a deal to end this trade war with China and, more importantly, suspended further tariff hikes in October. As per this agreement, China will purchase $40 to $50 billion of U.S. agricultural goods, and the two parties have reached some common ground regarding the importance of protecting the intellectual property rights of U.S. companies. The possibility that the trade war would come to an end eventually is a good sign for markets and U.S. corporations.

Finally, even though many analysts project the U.S. economy entering a recession soon, there is a belief that the economy will grow at a slow but steady pace for the next couple of years. Modest economic growth should be sufficient for U.S. corporations to beat their revenue and earnings targets in this period.

All these expectations have led analysts to project corporate profit growth in the next couple of years, despite expectations of lower profits in this quarter.

Source: Reuters

How to play the earnings

The best thing investors could do in this earnings season is not to panic, even if the companies they are holding report disappointing earnings. Recovery is in the cards, and significant declines in stock prices will prove to be excellent investment opportunities for the longer term. An active trader could benefit from the expected volatility by using options strategies as well, including Straddles. Income investors, on the other hand, should remain focused on identifying high-yield companies that pay a safe dividend. Dividend stocks might temporarily come down based on lackluster earnings, which shouldn't be a concern for long-term oriented investors.

