U.S. Crude Exports Could Plummet, Disrupting Occidental Petroleum's Permian Export Business Plan

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had emerged as one of the largest exporters of crude oil from the Permian Basin. Back in March, the company’s senior vice president midstream and marketing said in an interview that it planned to double its exports to 600,000 b/d. “We’re trying to get as much to the Gulf and get it out of there,” a source at Occidental told Reuters.

But surging oil tanker rates may change that outlook. OXY tentatively chartered the Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) Hong Kong Spirit to ship U.S. crude from the Gulf Coast to Asia next month for a record $15.8M last week, according to the report. Bids for chartering VLCCs from the U.S. Gulf Coast to Asia were assessed on Friday as high as $20 million, shipbrokers told Reuters, but no charters had actually been booked at that price.

Crude exports from the USG to Asia that use the Cape of Good Hope route travel about 2.4 times the distance as Middle East exports to Asia. Therefore, the spike in tanker rates will especially impact U.S. crude oil exports. For example, freight rates for supertankers from the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port in the U.S. Gulf Coast to Singapore climbed to a record $9.28 a barrel last week, while rates to charter VLCCs from Rotterdam to Singapore reached a 10-year high equal to $5.12 a barrel, according to a Reuters report.

U.S. Crude Exports Could Plummet

U.S. crude oil exports in the year-to-date have averaged about 2.8 million barrels per day, up 56 % v. the same period in 2018. Much of the increase has come from shipping to Asian destinations, such as India (106%), Japan (76%), Korea (176%), Singapore (111%), Taiwan (88%), and Thailand (189%). Exports to China have dropped by 53% due to the trade war.

If crude exports plummet, U.S. crude oil inventories could build substantially in the next few months since high tanker rates will affect exports more than they affect imports.

OXY Stock Impact

Source: MarketWatch

OXY stock has dropped to a 52-week low. Though there are many factors, the drop since tanker rates have exploded has been a large factor.

Source: MarketWatch

Conclusion

The surge in world tanker rates resulted from U.S. sanctions on two COSCO shipping firms related to shipping Iranian oil. There is no quick fix when it comes to adding new oil tankers to the fleet.

The world’s oil shipping plans have been disrupted. U.S. exports to Asia will be particularly impacted due to the long haul.

OXY’s plans to double its crude oil exports are at serious risk. And its stock price appears to be reflecting the damage to its lucrative crude export business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.