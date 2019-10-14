Tesla: Uphill Battle In China

As we approach next week's Q3 earnings report from electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA), shares are on the rise again. If this sounds similar, it's because we saw a nice rally going into the July report, as seen in the chart below, only to see the stock drop when a larger than expected loss was reported. While I'll preview the report closer to earnings day, I'm here now to discuss a theme we are going to hear a lot about in the coming weeks and months, and that's the production start and ramping up of the Shanghai gigafactory. While this new factory is expected to fuel the next leg of growth for the company, headwinds are certainly growing.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

We recently learned that automobile sales in China were down 5.2% year over year in the month of September. That's the 15th straight month of declines for passenger vehicles, and missed expectations for a 4.4% decline. The worst part of this news was that new energy vehicle sales were down 34.2% for the month over September 2018. Between the US / China trade war hurting the Chinese economy, along with subsidy cuts for these green cars, it was a very tough month for the sector.

With the launch of the Model 3 around the globe earlier this year, Tesla has seen overall unit sales volume growth in China over prior year periods. However, as the chart below shows, Tesla's market share in the Chinese EV space remains low, primarily because it sells at much higher price points than many of its competitors. According to this estimate, Tesla is at roughly 22,000 total sales in China through August, and that's a combination of Model S, Model X, and Model 3.

(Source: EV Volumes article, seen here)

While Tesla CEO Elon Musk initially said the plan was for the Shanghai factory to hit production of 3,000 Model 3 units per week by the end of this year, the current plan is to hit that by the end of Q2 2020. Production is expected to start this month, basically any day now, but the most important part will be demand. As I discussed in a prior article, getting to 3,000 units a week seems like a lot when Tesla isn't selling 3,000 Model 3 units a month currently and the new Shanghai factory Standard Range models aren't going to be dramatically cheaper than their US produced counterparts at first. Tesla will remain a premium EV maker whose vehicles are much more expensive than the average EV in China, and China based manufacturer Nio (NIO) has shown that the premium strategy just isn't working currently.

Tesla believes it can ramp production up at the Shanghai factory much faster than it did with the Model 3 in Fremont, primarily by correcting mistakes made in the initial ramp up phase. For those wondering, I put together the following table to show how the Model 3 production ramp has gone in Fremont, with some notes provided by the company as well as a 13 week average.

(Source: Tesla IR quarterly production releases, seen on IR page here)

It took Tesla to the end of the third production quarter (Q1 2018 in above table) to get to just over 2,000 a week, and that still missed the company's goal of being at 2,500 a week by the end of that period. That figure itself was revised significantly downward from the initial forecast of being at 5,000 a week by the end of the second production quarter (which was Q4 2017 in the table above). If the company can produce more than just a few hundred Model 3s during this quarter in Shanghai, I could see a scenario where it gets to that 3,000 a week level by the end of next June.

Of course, that level of production also may depend on demand and a few other factors. The strength in the US dollar has not helped the situation, and a lack of trade deal between the two countries remains as a giant overhang in the short term. It will also be interesting to see what happens with production in Fremont, given the EV benefit cliff coming over the next 15 months. If Shanghai gets up to a few thousand a week, I wonder if some of those units could be diverted to Asia as Tesla cuts Fremont Model 3 production, perhaps as part of an effort to prepare for the Model Y and other future products?

As we approach the start of production of Chinese built Model 3s for Tesla at its Shanghai gigafactory, the company does face an uphill battle. New energy vehicle sales dropped more than 34% in September, as subsidy cuts have combined with a tough economy to slow the Chinese auto market. At much higher than average EV prices, Tesla will face a challenge initially getting demand for its 3,000 a week plan, especially if the dollar remains strong and the trade war continues. We'll see a lot of China talk in the coming months, especially at next week's earnings report, which I'll preview in my next Tesla article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.