Bank Of America: Priced For A Bad Quarter

The large bank stock trades below 10x EPS estimates that the company normally beats by up to $0.04 per quarter.

Unfortunately, for potential new investors, Bank of America (BAC) hasn't sold off since the December market hit. Bank stocks are facing margin pressure from lower interest rates, but the companies are still generating substantial profits and using the cash generated to return massive capital to shareholders. The market is far overlooking the ability of BoA to generate solid returns despite the rate environment due to the current ability to control expenses. My investment thesis remains very bullish on the stock due to the market overlooking this combination of strong leverage and massive capital returns.

Low Expectations

BoA reports before the market opens on Wednesday and the market doesn't expect much from the large bank. According to the Seeking Alpha Q3 earnings preview, analysts expect the following numbers from BoA:

EPS - $0.68, up from $0.66 last Q3

Revenue - $22.73 billion, down 0.86%

The large bank has beaten analyst estimates for the last 12 consecutive quarters for this reason. Possibly, the most important slide from the Q2'19 presentation is the below one highlighting the operating leverage from the reduced efficiency ratio along with the dip in the diluted share count.

According to the slide, BoA has a recent history of generating operating leverage in the 5% range. Along with the recent 7% dip in diluted share counts, the large financial has a recipe for 10% EPS growth.

These numbers just aren't the type that generates minimal EPS growth on revenues that are down less than 1%. The market doesn't understand that the banks are different animals after the financial crisis as costs are better aligned with expenses to generate positive leverage no matter whether revenues grow or decline.

BoA is generating large EPS growth due to the leverage from lower efficiency. Once combined with the new capital return plan of $30 billion in stock repurchases increased substantially from the $20 billion last year, BoA will easily surpass the share reductions of 7% during the last capital return cycle.

The large bank doesn't even need to generate leverage this year to generate EPS growth in excess of 10% from this buyback plan alone. A similar EPS growth rate in Q3 produces an EPS target of $0.73, not $0.68.

Biggest Risk

The banks are such better operators than back during the financial crisis of 2009 that the only concern this time around is the credit losses. The net interest margin doesn't appear to matter as banks now better align expenses with income to generate operating leverage.

The concern surrounds the asset quality in the next recession. BoA isn't even charging off $1 billion in assets each quarter. The next recession could lead to provisions soaring into the billions in credit losses.

In Q2, the bank had $9.0 billion in pretax income, so another $1 billion to $2 billion in provisions for credit losses would quickly cut the pretax income to only $7 billion or $8 billion. Investors should expect an eventual scenario where the credit provisions cause a temporarily decline in net income.

The big benefit to investors is that the stock is already priced for a bad quarter, allowing BoA to continue repurchasing shares at a sharp discount. The bank stock still trades below 10x normalized forward EPS estimates of $3.

Like most of the banks, BoA has plenty of capital to withstand the next recession. Any increase in provisions would be quickly followed by the bank returning to normalized annual EPS in the $3 range.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that BoA appears poised to beat quarterly analyst estimates in the typical $0.04 range. The bank stock remains far too cheap considering the ability of BoA to generate solid EPS growth even in a tough interest rate environment.

The stock would be an awesome purchase on any weakness into the lower $20s again, but the investor may never get that opportunity again.

