Vale: Q3 Production Report Shows That Ramp-Up Continues, Shares Look Interesting At The Low End Of The Current Trading Range

Vale (NYSE:VALE) has just released its third-quarter production update. The stock has been highly volatile ever since the Brumadinho catastrophe happened in January, while the iron ore prices have been heavily impacted by Vale production shutdowns. In this light, Vale production numbers are interesting not only to traders and investors in Vale stock but also those interested in major iron ore miners like BHP (BHP) or Rio Tinto (RIO).

Source: Vale 3Q production report

Vale’s iron ore production increased by 35% compared to second-quarter numbers. In this light, iron ore’s fall from $120 per ton to about $90 per ton that happened in the third quarter looks adequate – supply was returning to the market. Pellet production had less upside but still increased by about 23% in comparison with the second-quarter numbers. Vale revised 2019 pellet production guidance to 43 million tons from 45 million tons but reaffirmed the combined iron ore and pellet sales guidance at 307 million – 332 million tons for the full year. At this point, Vale expects to resume the remaining production of approximately 50 million tons by 2021:

Source: Vale 3Q production report

While everyone talks about trade wars and upcoming recession, fresh data from China shows that the demand from the most important customer for the iron ore market remains strong. Apparently, the strong demand is the catalyst that keeps iron ore prices at current levels and prevents further downside.

Outside of iron ore, the production report showed a 14% increase in nickel production as Vale operations returned to their normal state after refineries finished their scheduled and unscheduled maintenance in the second quarter. Manganese ore production numbers also showed very material improvement as the Urucum mine returned to normal production levels.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Vale earnings estimates keep falling which is not surprising given the decline in the iron ore prices that happened in late July – early August and was not followed by a material rebound. That said, iron ore prices stay at very comfortable levels, and Vale enjoys significant cash flows – the company produced roughly $3 billion of cash from operations in the second quarter.

At current prices, the company is trading at a rather attractive 7 forward P/E, but the potential upside is pressured by the fact that Vale is in no position to pay dividends immediately after the catastrophe no matter how much cash it can produce. Here’s what the company stated during the latest earnings call:

“If eventually the balance sheet becomes under-levered […] when […] the social license to pay dividends comes back, we will likely re-lever the balance sheet in order to do the proper distributions going forward”.

Put simply, investors should expect that any cash not used in various reparation payments tied to Brumandinho catastrophe (the company booked $5 billion as “judicial deposits” on the balance sheet and has written off $6 billion under “Brumadinho event” in its income statement) will be used to pay down debt because debt repayments are not “visible” to the public enraged after the catastrophe as opposed to dividend payments to shareholders.

Vale shares continue to trade in the $11.00 - $14.00 range established after the catastrophe with the exception of a quick dip below $11.00 in August. In addition to the above-mentioned judicial deposits, the company had $6 billion of cash at the end of the second quarter and can count on robust cash flow – at this point, it looks like the impact of Brumadinho catastrophe on the balance sheet has been mostly “localized”. It’s hard to envision a new major upside trend without the ability to pay the dividend, but the low end of the current trading range looks interesting for both a speculative bet and a longer-term position, especially if Vale shares dip materially below the low end of this range for whatever reason.

