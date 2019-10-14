Shopify: Inevitable

Investors are not likely to be rewarded and should sidestep this investment.

Investment Thesis

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) has been on an impressive run. Last month I concluded my article on Shopify by saying,

[...] for so long has Shopify's stock been growing, with the past twelve months alone seeing the stock soar by more than 130%, [now] nobody appears to be asking the difficult questions. What happens to an overvalued stock, when it has a bad quarter?

In this article, I will focus on a more overarching hypothesis - investors' sentiment.

A Different Point Of View

It is very difficult to argue with the fact that Shopify has been a rewarding investment. But looking ahead, new shareholders are not likely to be rewarded anywhere near the same amount. How do I know? I don't! But common sense dictates this much.

Here is the thing, we can all agree that the past two years, Shopify has offered shareholders a big return. Presently, investors are looking towards each other for confirmatory signs: if the stock continues to increase in value, therefore, we should conclude that it must be undervalued? Sadly, not quite so.

In her terrific book, Bull, Maggie Mahar touches on the fact that investors have very short-term memories. She highlights that investors typically have a 17-year memory and that very few investors are willing to study financial history, thus why cycles have a tendency to repeat themselves.

Similarly, if I were to declare that investors are not likely to meaningfully profit from Shopify at close to $40 billion market cap, very few shareholders would be willing to give this assertion the benefit of the doubt.

Why New Shareholders Are Not Likely To Profit?

Firstly, from the anecdotal side, it is imperative to remind readers that Shopify is not Amazon (AMZN). Amazon is a once in a lifetime company, on a league of its own. Investors analyzing Amazon and Shopify closely enough are more likely to find aspects that make them different rather than make them similar.

Secondly, that pesky detail, that the more Shopify growth, the worse its losses become:

Source: author's calculations, Press Statements

And the problem is that for as long as its share price continues to ever-so-steadily climb, nobody is willing to ask: at what point will this stop?

Shareholders would be ready to retort that they are: buy-and-hold forever investors. However, everyone is a buy and hold investor, for as long as they are making returns. The problem though, is what happens when a company that is priced beyond perfection misses a quarter? Impossible? Nope. Inevitable.

Thirdly, I find it interesting to note that even though Shopify's revenue growth rates are starting to taper off, management's stock-based compensation continues to increase at a rapid clip.

Source: author's calculations, SEC filings

This discrepancy between slowing revenue growth rates and increasing stock-based compensation should make investors pause for thought. Further compounding issues, in the event that for whatever reason, Shopify's shares were to decline in value, its shareholders would be forced to ante up even more share to make up for management's take-home compensation.

Valuation - No Upside Potential

From the table below, which stock is the most overvalued?

Source: author's calculations

Next, question, which company in the table above is most likely to suffer from a recession? Again, I believe that Shopify is the correct answer. Why?

Because Shopify's whole business model revolves around giving small and medium-sized merchants one-month contracts, in order to ensure merchants adopt its platform in the first instance.

If, for whatever reason, Shopify was unable to get new merchants onto its platform, this would cause its growth rates to slow down, which would severely impact the sentiment around its share price.

This is not to say that its competitors, such as Adobe (ADBE) are not likely to be as impacted, it certainly may as affected. My only assertion is that Adobe is only priced at 33x its cash flows from operations, while Shopify is priced at approximately 600x its cash flows from operations.

The Bottom Line

Men, it has been well said, think in herds; it will be seen that they go mad in herds, while they only recover their senses slowly, and one by one. [Madness Of Crowds]

It is extremely difficult to find any sort of edge as to why Shopify's shares still have any upside potential left. For now, even though its revenue growth rates remain relatively stable, the more it grows, the less profitable it becomes. At some point, investors will come to understand that multiple expansion only works for so long.

On the 29th of October, Shopify will release its Q3 2019 earnings. Stay tuned!

