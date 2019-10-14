89bio Files Initial Registration Statement For U.S. IPO

I'll publish an update when we learn more details about the IPO.

ETNB is still an early-stage firm in an increasingly crowded market of competitors developing NASH treatments.

89bio aims to raise $70 million in a U.S. IPO, although the final figure may differ.

Quick Take

89bio (ETNB) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $70 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for liver and cardio-metabolic diseases.

ETNB plans to start Phase 2 trials in 2020 and faces significant competition in the NASH treatment market.

Company & Technology

San Francisco, California-based 89bio was founded in 2018 to develop and commercialize therapeutics for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases such as NASH.

Management is headed by CEO and Director Rohan Palekar, who has been with the firm since its inception and was previously CEO at Avanir Pharmaceuticals.

89bio’s lead drug candidate BIO89-100 is a specifically-engineered glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 [FGF21], a metabolic hormone responsible for energy expenditure and glucose and lipid metabolism regulation, that is currently being evaluated for its efficacy in the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis [NASH], a severe form of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease [NAFLD].

Management believes that its drug candidate is capable of targeting the disease’s underlying mechanism and has a favorable tolerability profile, as well as a potential for a longer dosing interval than other FGF21-based therapies.

Moreover, the company intends to expand BIO89-100’s indications to other diseases, with an initial focus on severe hypertriglyceridemia [SHTG].

In April 2018, 89bio entered into a FGF21 Agreement with Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA), under which the company acquired ‘a perpetual, non-exclusive (but exclusive as to BIO89-100), non-transferable, worldwide license to patents and know-how related to glycoPEGylation technology for use in the research, development, manufacture and commercialization of BIO89-100 and products containing BIO89-100.’

Investors in 89bio include RA Capital Management, Longitude Capital, Orbimed and Pontifax. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by GlobalData, the NASH market across the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK and Japan was valued at $138 million in 2016 and is projected to reach $18.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 63% between 2017 and 2026.

The main factors driving forecast market growth are the huge level of unmet clinical needs for patients suffering from NASH and the anticipated launch of new therapeutics.

Moreover, there are currently no approved therapeutics for the treatment of patients suffering from NASH.

The drugs for patients with cirrhosis, a common NASH complication, segment is anticipated to account for about 62% of the NASH market in 2026, or about $11.3 billion in sales.

Major competitors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Genfit (GNFT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT)

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

Inventiva (EPA:IVA)

Allergan (AGN)

Pfizer (PFE)

Merck (MRK)

Numerous other pharma firms

Financial Status

89bio’s recent financial results are typical in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with its development program.

Below are the company’s financial results since inception (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Jan 18, 2018 - Dec 31, 2018 Jan 18, 2018 - June 30, 2018 Jan 1, 2019 - June 30, 2019 Consolidated Statement of Operations Data: Operating expenses: Research and development $13,681 $6,700 $7,474 General and administrative 1,481 268 1,357 Total operating expenses 15,162 6,968 8,831 Loss from operations 15,162 6,968 8,831 Other (income) expenses, net 986 405 10,552 Net loss before tax 16,148 7,373 19,383 Income tax expense 28 — 29 Net loss and comprehensive loss $16,176 $7,373 $19,412

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $21.9 million in cash and $9.5 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

ETNB intends to raise $70.0 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may differ.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price. It is typical for successful life science IPOs to have the element, so I expect to see it in a future filing.

Per the firm’s latest filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to complete our ongoing POC Phase 1b/2a clinical trial and initiate our subsequent Phase 2b clinical trial of BIO89-100 in patients with NASH; to fund our Phase 2 trial of BIO89-100 in patients with SHTG, as well as evaluate potential new indications for BIO89-100; for BIO89-100 manufacturing and scale up; and the remainder for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are BofA Merrill Lynch, SVB Leerink, RBC Capital Markets, and Oppenheimer & Co.

Commentary

89bio is seeking an IPO to fund a single candidate, its BIO89-100 drug that it is developing without collaboration partners.

Its candidate is expected to begin Phase 2 trials in the first half of 2020 at the earliest.

Next trial data readout was not specified by management, but is likely to be well into 2021 at the earliest.

The market opportunity for NASH treatments is large and growing rapidly, but there are a large number of competitors developing treatments.

While that is great for patients suffering from the disease, it presents a risk for companies like 89bio who are ‘going it alone’ and still early in the development process.

When we learn more IPO details such as proposed pricing and valuation, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

