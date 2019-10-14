Palladium Weekly: On Track To Outperform For A Fourth Year In A Row

In this context, we maintain the reward-to-risk ratio is skewed to the upside in Q4, despite having overshot its seasonal patterns so far this year.

Although the expensive palladium price should stimulate new supply over the next year, the market is likely to remain in deficit in the near term, resulting in further upward pressure.

Last month, PALL recorded its largest since June 2019 (+10%). This was primarily driven by the fundamental strength of the palladium market, stemming from its very tight supply conditions.

PALL made an all-time high of $161.24 per share on October 10, in line with our bullish view.

Thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Palladium Weekly report, in which we discuss palladium prices through the lenses of the Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL).

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

PALL made an all-time high of $161.24 per share on October 10 while Nymex palladium spot prices reached an all-time high of $1,708 per oz on October 11.

Last month, PALL recorded a gain of 10% - its largest since June 2019 (+16%). In the year to date, PALL is up a significant 35%, the strongest performer across the precious metals space for a fourth year in a row (assuming its stellar performance is sustained into year-end).

The marked appreciation in PALL is primarily driven by the fundamental strength of the palladium market, stemming from very tight supply conditions. This is evident in the spike in palladium lease rates, which have increased steeply again since mid- September, as the chart from our friends at SFA illustrated elegantly.

Source: SFA

Although the expensive palladium price should stimulate new supply over the next year, the market is likely to remain in deficit in the near term, which should underpin the upward trajectory in PALL. In addition, PALL should benefit from positive macro tailwinds from a weaker dollar on more Fed easing following the recent domestic economic data softness.

In this context, we maintain the reward-to-risk ratio is skewed to the upside in Q4, despite having overshot its seasonal patterns so far this year.

For October, we envision a monthly high target of $177.40 per share, implying a roughly 10% increase from here.

About PALL

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of palladium prices, PALL is an interesting investment vehicle because it seeks to track spot palladium prices by physically holding palladium bars, which are located in JPM vaults in London and Zurich. The vaults are inspected twice a year, including once randomly.

The Fund summary is as follows:

PALL seeks to reflect the performance of the price of physical palladium, less the Trust’s expenses.

Its expense ratio is 0.60%. In other words, a long position in PALL of $10,000 held over 12 months would cost the investor $60.

Liquidity conditions are poorer than that for platinum. PALL shows an average daily volume of $3 million and an average spread (over the past two months) of 0.33%.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators have lifted robustly their net long exposure to Nymex palladium over the past month, to the tune of 208,900 oz or 8% of OI.

Still, the net spec length is down 145,300 oz (~6% of OI) in the year to date.

At 54% of OI as of October 8, we argue that palladium’s spec positioning is quite long, but still below its historical high of 74% of OI established in September 14.

While Nymex palladium spot prices at all-time high, we think that the speculative community has not reached an “extreme bullish” sentiment yet. This means that there is potentially more dry powder among specs to deploy on the long side of the palladium futures market.

Implications for PALL: The spec positioning suggests that there is more room for additional speculative buying in favor of palladium, which should push palladium spot prices still higher in Q4, thereby lifting the value of PALL in the process.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors left their palladium holdings broadly unchanged this week, after a significant net inflow of ~28,000 oz last week, according to our estimates.

This was the largest weekly net inflow since August 2017.

We believe that ETF inflows in palladium were driven by momentum-based trading strategies, as sharp appreciation in palladium prices triggered positive signals across many technical indicators. Although momentum-based inflows are inherently instable, they are capable of pushing palladium spot prices much higher in near term.

If ETF investors refuse to liquidate their positions despite the rise in palladium spot prices, the tightness in the palladium market will continue to intensify and palladium spot prices may rise even more to destroy demand.

Implications for PALL: The resurgence of ETF inflows into palladium is very bullish for palladium spot prices, and thus the performance of PALL in near term.

Seasonal patterns

While Nymex palladium has moved within its 10-year range so far this year, it has broken to the upside its rules of seasonality, as our charts below illustrate.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

So far this month, the performance of Nymex palladium has been in line with its 10-year average of 2.1%. Given the positive seasonality in the final months of the year, Nymex palladium spot prices could push further higher into year-end.

Implications for PALL: With the friendly seasonality for palladium in Q4 and palladium’s inclination to overshoot its seasonal rules, we believe that palladium’s performance could continue to be impressive in the months ahead, which will boost PALL’s performance in the process.

Closing thoughts

We expect PALL to establish fresh all-time highs in October to our target of $177.40 per share, implying a roughly 10% increase from here. In a positive macro environment steered by a weaker dollar on dovish Fed expectations in the wake of US macro data softness, we expect PALL to continue to outperform the precious metals space due to the inherent supply tightness of the palladium market, which have been recently exacerbated by a renewed investor appetite for the precious metals through increased ETF inflows.

In this context, we maintain the reward-to-risk ratio is skewed to the upside in Q4, despite having already overshot its seasonal patterns.

Our October high target is at $177.40 per share, implying a roughly 10% increase from here.

Did you like this?

Click the "Follow" button at the top of the article to receive notifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.