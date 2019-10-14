Snap: Gaining More Market Share In Video Advertising

Snap's (SNAP) video ads are gaining traction while favorably competing with Facebook (FB) and YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) for video ad budgets amongst advertisers. Advertisers are allocating more budget to Snap since the company launched its unskippable video ad format. This release has the potential to drive more ad revenue in the short term. Also, this demand has spurred Snap to invest money on content to grow its video ad inventory. This has the potential to drive more DAU and engagement growth on the platform. I see a serious driver for more revenue growth due to this initiative, and I am tempted to move from a neutral to a bullish stance as this initiative continues to mature. However, I will keep my neutral position until management demonstrates that it can sustainably improve profitability ratios as Twitter (TWTR) did.

YouTube is now a $20-billion a year business. Until recently, YouTube and Facebook have enjoyed the largest share of the digital video ad market. However, the game is changing. Due to the level of competition on both YouTube and Facebook, especially for premium ad inventory, advertisers are beginning to look to other platforms to allocate their video ad budget. Snap has positioned itself to benefit from this via Snap commercials, its unskippable video ad format. The new ad format has a better completion rate, and advertisers prefer it to the old 6-second skippable ad format. Also, it comes at a competitive CPM compared to offerings by Facebook and YouTube, its biggest rivals.

According to Digiday:

CPMs across Snapchat vary massively, but ad buyers have seen them as low as £1.50 ($2) in the U.K., compared to the £3.50 ($4) they would expect to pay on Facebook.

Unlike the skippable version, unskippable ads are capped at 6 seconds. For advertisers who are still in love with the skippable ad format, Snap has extended the maximum play duration to three minutes to give advertisers more creative flexibility. I was able to lay my hands on the pitch deck, which highlights Snap's plan to become the mobile HBO through a video advertising program called Snap Select.

The short ad format appeals to the short attention span of its young audience demographic. Snap still touts its ability to reach 75% of the 13-34 age demographic in the United States. Over 50% of them watch premium content on Snapchat daily.

If Snap successfully partners with its content creators, it could drive more advertising dollars which will grow to be impactful to bottom-line revenue. But I'm still concerned that Snap is selling these ad slots at a fixed CPM. A programmatic buying approach will be more appropriate as it will let the law of supply and demand dictate how much advertisers should pay. This will help Snap compete even more favorably with YouTube and Facebook on pricing. Google recently made the YouTube masthead available to buy on a flexible CPM basis. The masthead is one of YouTube's premium inventory slots. It is essential that Snap makes pricing as flexible as possible going forward.

The video ad market is expanding. It now accounts for over 30% of the total US spend on display ads and 27% in Europe, as reported by Criteo (CRTO). Cisco (CSCO) estimated that by 2021, 80% of the world’s internet traffic would be video.

According to IAB:

US ad spend (both in-stream and out-stream) was estimated at $15B for 2018, a 20% increase from 2017 ($11.9B) and a 40% increase from 2016 ($8.9B)

Snap video ads have the potential to drive more app engagement, and the success of these ad formats will continue to be accretive to revenue. This will add more meat to Snap's bullish narrative of growth driven by an expanding digital ad market as more advertisers allocate more budget to online ads. This is due to the increasing shift to online content consumption compared to traditional media platforms like T.V. and radio.

Investor Takeaway

The prospect that Snap can rake in more ad revenue from Snap Select will be accretive to revenue. This will make it easy for Snap to beat its revenue guidance going forward. This will also drive user growth and engagement as Snap can make the case to invest in more engaging content to grow its video ad inventory. Though Snap's lack of profitability makes it a tough sell to risk-averse investors, investors who are hoping to play the long-term game shouldn't hesitate to hop on this train as it will continue to be fueled by the rapidly expanding digital ads market.

I will be reiterating my Hold rating with a price target of $20. As I highlighted in my previous thesis:

I see more prospects beyond 2020 with gaming and the improved ad platform set to outperform and drive more advertisers to Snap.

