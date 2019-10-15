Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) CEO Josh Disbrow on Commercial Portfolio Acquisition Overview Conference (Transcript)

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Commercial Portfolio Acquisition Overview Conference Call October 14, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Josh Disbrow

Thanks, Jess. Good afternoon and thanks for joining us for this call. I’m very pleased to be speaking with you this afternoon about today’s announced acquisition of the Cerecor Commercial Portfolio.

The acquisition of this $12.4 million Rx portfolio and the accompanying infrastructure, which is profitable on a standalone basis is truly transformational for the company, and we couldn’t be more excited about this development. It should be noted that in conjunction with the recently announced planned acquisition of Innovus Pharmaceuticals, this new asset purchase takes the company to over $44 million in top line and will expand our base of products to over $40 million.

These two strategic transactions have enabled the company to transform virtually overnight, having taken revenue from just over $7 million for the 12 months ending June 30 to now over $44 million, a 500-plus-percent increase. And we’re doing this while adding two break-even operations, both Innovus and the Cerecor commercial business operate at or above break-even on a cash basis. So, we’re adding top line without an increase in burn. And speaking of cash, our cash position is strong, having just announced a $10 million financing with two healthcare institutional investors. Estimated cash following this financing as of September 30 is approximately $17.3 million.

I’ll spend most of the call talking about today’s exciting asset purchase, but first I’ll share some of the details on the recently announced Innovus acquisition. As you recall, we announced our planned acquisition of Innovus Pharmaceuticals in September 12. Innovus, a publicly-traded specialty pharma company competing in the global consumer health segment markets over 30 OTC medicines, supplements, and other health care products.

They market directly to consumers and do so very efficiently with a small team. They generated over $24 million in revenue over the four quarters ending June 30. That is triple their 2017 revenue number, so they’ve been growing rapidly. Their diverse product line includes DiabaSens, Zestra, FlutiCare, UriVarx and others, so they’re nicely diversified and competing in big healthcare markets.

In terms of the financials and the acquisition, Aytu was paying approximately 4.2 million Aytu shares in an upfront payment, plus up to $16 million in earn-out payments over the next five years. These earn-outs are in the form of contingent value rights or CVRs. The CVRs would be paid out if milestones relating to increasing revenue and accompanying profitability are achieved.

So, again, the upfront consideration is approximately 4.2 million shares, which when accounting for potential deductions and other deal provisions will be in the range of $7 million paid by the company. With the Innovus acquisition, we’ll increase combined company revenue to over $31 million on an LTM basis and greatly expand our product mix.

Their 30-plus products will increase our portfolio tenfold and launches into the $40 billion consumer health space. We’ll do this, of course, while retaining our growing Rx business. Through the Innovus acquisition, we become a fully integrated specialty Rx consumer pharma company with a significantly increased top line and much larger portfolio.

Further, we believe this accelerates our path to break-even, given the high Innovus gross margins in the fact that on a cash basis, the last 12 months have been profitable. Innovus generated $24.3 million in LTM revenue ending June 30, and they had 74-plus-percent gross margins.

Additionally, Innovus had operating expenses of $23.6 million, so they’re operating on a cash basis more or less at break-even. We think we can make this a profitable entity in the relative near-term. For the removal of public company costs and redundancies and overhead and operations, we believe we can significantly cut costs to make the consumer unit profitable in short order, significant cost savings have already been identified. We’re excited about this deal and the addition of Innovus to our growing company.

Now, let’s pivot to the asset purchase agreement we announced earlier today. We’re very excited about this deal. Aytu has signed definitive asset purchase agreement with Cerecor to acquire six FDA-approved prescription pediatric primary care markets or products, excuse me, generating $12.4 million in sales. These six products triple the size of the Aytu Rx portfolio and increase our total addressable market on the prescription side to [over $14 billion].

Along with these products, which I’ll describe shortly, Aytu will be acquiring and integrating the low-cost commercial infrastructure that has been supporting the growth of these products. This acquisition takes Aytu’s pro forma annual revenue to over $40 million when added to the organic Aytu revenue and the addition of the Innovus product line. This is a rapid significant transformation for the company and we’re thrilled to be taking this next big step.

In terms of deal terms, we’re picking up $12.4 million in product revenue that is growing by the way. For this, we’re paying $4.5 million in cash and $12.5 million in preferred Aytu stock. The preferred non-voting stock received by Cerecor is locked up until at least July 1, and the conversion is subject to a shareholder vote. The upfront consideration of $17 million represents a strong below market deal for us just 1.4 times LTM revenues.

We’re also assuming some debt in the form of a $16 million secured note from Deerfield and some obligations associated with that debt. In total and including the debt, the deal consideration is approximately 2.6 times sales. So, again, we’re getting a better than market deal. We believe we’re getting this product line and infrastructure at a very good price and the scale this enables should be readily apparent.

Speaking of the infrastructure, we’ll be hiring on the commercial team supporting these products, so we won’t lose any momentum. There’s a complementary nationwide sales force in place, it will synergize very well with our current team. We expect that the teams will be cross trained on the key products like Natesto, for example, on the Aytu side to increase the prescriber base and ultimately ramp prescriptions of all products.

Now, on to the products. We are acquiring six products, five of which will focus on going forward. As indicated, the portfolio consists of pediatric primary care products competing in an aggregate $8-plus-billion market. So similar to our product philosophy, these products participate in very large Rx categories and treat common everyday conditions.

The portfolio was highlighted Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor, two prescription supplements that address fluoride deficiency and are prescribed in geographic areas that do not fluoridate the water supply. Additional products include Karbinal ER, and extended-release liquid antihistamine for seasonal and perennial allergies; AcipHex Sprinkle, a gradual formulation of a leading proton pump inhibitor for GERD; and Cefaclor for oral suspension, which is a second-generation antibiotic used for a variety of infections caused by common pathogens.

These products fit well into our portfolio as they address common conditions, it can be cross promoted by the current Aytu sales team and vice versa. Again, I want to stress the ability we have to conduct efficient cross-selling with the key products to broaden our reach. The current Cerecor reps clearly have established relationships among primary care and pediatric physicians. So, when they’re in those offices, particularly the primary care offices, they’ll have a large product portfolio from which to sell.

Conversely, our Aytu reps are in primary care offices all day long. And through their established relationships, they too will find numerous cross-selling opportunities for physicians that may prescribe testosterone products, as well as proton pump inhibitors, sleeping aid – sleep aids, et cetera. The synergy we expect will really pay off for us.

The financials from the Cerecor products and the team supporting their growth speak well to why we’re excited about adding this business to the growing Aytu business. Again, the products generated $12.4 million in LTM revenue, up from a $11 million for the 12 months ending 12/31. Also, the product line has nice gross margins that have been steady over the past six quarters.

Among the most attractive aspects of this deal is the low operating expense associated with the commercialization of these products. $6.5 million in annual sales and marketing expense has supported $12.4 million in sales. So, we’re bringing on top line with the commercial unit that’s profitable on a standalone basis, again, not contributing to burn just the opposite in fact.

So, again, we’re looking at a top line in the $44 million range with these two acquisitions with both businesses essentially operating at or above cash flow break-even. These are two exciting deals that we’re putting together. The new Aytu has now built a product portfolio addressing over $55 billion in market potential and contains nine Rx products and over 30 consumer products. They’re all unique, offer distinct clinical features and patient benefits, and we believe all have significant growth potential. We’re excited about what we’ve built through these two transactions.

Finally, and as I’ve mentioned a few times, we’re excited about how we’ll synergize these assets to support their growth further. First, I’ll remind you that on the Aytu heritage side, we have a nationwide sales force, which sells Natesto, ZolpiMist, and Tuzistra XR.

However, recall that we’ve recently announced three co-promotions, one for each of those products. Acerus will be launching a U.S.-based urology and endocrinology sales force to co-promote Natesto. ZolpiMist will be co-promoted in psychiatry by private specialty pharma company, Validus; and Tuzistra has gained 30 primary care reps from Poly Pharmaceuticals that will be selling the product in key geographies, mostly in the southern U.S.

Add that to the 25-plus reps we’re bringing over from Cerecor and we’ve got an excess of 100 sales reps selling one or more of these Rx products. But many of these reps are on our payroll due to the co-promote, so we can scale the top line without increasing our commercial spend. And, again, we expect to have multiple cross-selling opportunities across the Aytu and Cerecor teams to maximize our reach and drive our Rx product sales further.

Overarching all of this is the new consumer piece we’re bringing on through the Innovus acquisition. Through Innovus’ proprietary beyond human direct-to-consumer marketing platform, we believe we’ll have an opportunity to cross-promote some of the Rx products directly to consumers and patients to increase awareness and potentially increase prescription adherence. There’s a lot of opportunity to create great synergy through the combination of these three entities. So, we’re excited to get started.

Finally, we see numerous opportunities to cut costs in the short-term as we rationalize overlapping expenses like common vendors and the multiple redundant operations. Reducing those overlapping cost is expected to be realized initially in the next two quarters.

So, in closing, I’ll just reiterate that we’re thrilled about entering this new phase of hyper growth. We’re significantly growing our top line and we’re doing it through acquiring these entities that are at or above break-even. So, now we’re positioned better than we’ve been in almost overnight we’ve created a near $50 million revenue company.

We have the management team in place with the financial and operational expertise to integrate these businesses and we’re all ready to get going.

So, with that, and having the prepared comments complete, we’ll open up the call for a few questions. So, Jess, if you can prepare the lines, we’ll be prepared for Q&A.

Jeffrey Cohen

Hi, Josh, how are you?

Josh Disbrow

Hi, Jeff. Good, thanks.

Jeffrey Cohen

So, just a bunch to run through. It sounds like 6.5 SG&A incremental with 25 full-time sales reps are to be bolted on, [is that about] accurate?

Josh Disbrow

It’s about right, yes, and the supporting infrastructure that goes with them. So, there’s sales management along with that and some commercial operations head count as well. But that’s right, 25 reps.

Jeffrey Cohen

Okay. And then how will you break up going into primary care and then going into pediatric primary care market? Do you think that is separate, or is that a kind of overlapping currently and with the – your existing course?

Josh Disbrow

Yes, good question. So, to some degree overlapping. Certainly, pediatricians are not going to be candidates for detailing of ZolpiMist and Natesto, for example. That having been said, certainly primary care physicians see a lot of children, particularly in rural areas and even in some suburban areas. I myself and actually my kids have seen a primary care family practitioner for years. So, that’s a fairly common occurrence.

So, certainly in those family practice offices, we’re going to see quite a bit of overlap and cross-selling opportunities. But there will be a distinction. There’ll be a couple of sales teams and then there will be some hybrid territories, where we synergize in these high-volume primary care offices, where it doesn’t justify having two reps. So, it will be two selling faces. But there’s going to be opportunities again in multiple geographies. We think at least a third initially in potentially getting up to over two-thirds that there will be duplication, so – and we’ll be able to have crossover there.

Jeffrey Cohen

Okay, got it. And then any idea on closing date?

Josh Disbrow

Realistically, we think a few weeks, it’s actually not going to take very long to close. We’ve really done a lot of work to get to this point. So, we don’t think it’s going to be – it’s – I’d be surprised if it went much longer than into early November, but we realistically expect that we can get it closed here in just a few weeks. Our goal would be to get it closed by the end of this month, such that everything is affected November 1.

Jeffrey Cohen

Okay. And any commentary about the effect of margins?

Josh Disbrow

So, on this particular piece as well, and again, in conjunction with Innovus, we actually think, collectively, it’s looking something in the 70s, migrating up to the high-70s and even low-80s. That’s a consequence of a few things. We do expect the Cerecor margin to improve over time. They’ve got some minimums tied to their licensing contracts. So, once they get pass some of those minimum levels, those margins will improve. The way some of those contracts are written, they actually hit – they hit gross margin.

On the Innovus piece, we certainly expect those to stay healthy. Those have been upwards of 80%. They’re hanging – they’re sort of hanging in the mid-70s, as we look at the last 12 months. And then on the organic side, the Aytu side is, we’re looking at 70s – midway through the 70s. But by virtue of how we’re reorienting the Cerecor agreement, we think we can get into the 80s squarely by virtue of how we’re reorienting that relationship, such that the licensing fee won’t go into COGS, it will be below the line.

So, that’s a long way of saying mid-70s migrating into the 80s, we think is a place that we can be getting mid-70s, kind of in the short-term. We look at a couple of years out and I think it’s probably closer into the 80s.

Jeffrey Cohen

Okay. And then as far as the six products, are there one or two that you called out that are kind of leading the charge on the revenue pace? And could you also comment a little bit about the AcipHex, the PPI product for adolescents and children?

Josh Disbrow

Yes.

Jeffrey Cohen

And also, can you also comment about – sorry…

Josh Disbrow

Yes, go ahead.

Jeffrey Cohen

And one more just, could you talk about the generics for the six products?

Josh Disbrow

Yes. We make sure I’ve got that main products AcipHex and then any generics, yes. So, the main products really, we won’t likely break them out in the immediate term just given the transition, but I do think it’s an appropriate expectation that we would segment out products by pediatric and then buy more primary care. We already segment out ex U.S. sales, which is predominantly MiOXSYS. So, I’ll keep that as sort of the backdrop.

The main products within the – this pediatric franchise are actually the prescription supplements, Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor. These are very established brands, have been around for quite a lot of years. And so that’s – that between the two and they have multiple product lines or multiple products within the family themselves. They’re available in drops.

And these are fluoride supplements for kids all the way down to very, very young six-month olds, so they have drops – pediatric drops that they take orally and then there’s tablets that the older kids take. And that’s, of course, for fluoride deficiency, a pretty big category to say the least.

While not in every state or every county, there’s a lot of areas, a lot of jurisdictions, Long Island, New Jersey, areas in Texas, Florida, really, frankly, all over the country in different pockets that they don’t fluoridate the water supply. So that’s a fairly big product, and I think has significant growth opportunity just on the basis of the relatively small footprint that they’ve employed against those products.

Secondarily, the Karbinal. We expect to have some substantial growth opportunity. This is a product we like a lot. It complements actually our antitussive line and helps really round out the seasonality of our antitussive Tuzistra. Consequently, it’s manufactured by Tris Pharma and licensed from Tris Pharma, the same company from which we licensed Tuzistra. That’s been a solid product for the Cerecor team over the last year. It is growing and we think we’ve got some unique opportunities to grow that further. So, those are the two that I would highlight as the most immediate contributors in terms of top line.

In terms of really overall, I think, frankly, all products in that portfolio have opportunity for growth on the basis of just organic sales-driven promotion, sales rep-driven promotion. There’s also some opportunities to engage some secondary market, some creative supply chain management or some things that we can do potentially on that front as well.

AcipHex, I’ll speak to that. So, AcipHex is a unique product. It’s a proton pump inhibitor, so it competes with the likes of prescription strength, Prilosec and Prevacid. It is a granule formulation, so it’s appropriate for children, in particular, indicated for GERD, as I said, and it actually is the only product in the category that has clinical data demonstrating [oesophageal] healing, that is not a class effect. That is, in fact, something that’s unique to this molecule. So, that’s a unique claim that the sales reps can and do make.

So, it does have distinct properties. And in terms of formulation, it’s appropriate for kids, because it is a granule. It can be sprinkled on food, whether it’s baby food or applesauce or pudding. It can even be sprinkled into drink. So, it’s easy to take. And I think they’re just scratching the surface really in terms of what that product can be. It’s a huge category. It’s among the largest that they compete in. So, again, you don’t need a big share for it to be relevant.

And then in terms of generics, actually, none of these products are genericized. In fact, several actually have good orange book, patent protection. AcipHex has a solid patent behind it, actually, the prescription supplements are patented as well. So, these are all single source products. They’re not available as generics. While they do compete in generic categories, as does Natesto and ZolpiMist and Tuzistra, they’re not substitutable at the pharmacy.

And so, they have brand pricing. They have brand reimbursement, and ultimately, it’s a similar type of setup to what we have that they’ve got the coupon program to minimize out-of-pocket costs. And some of these are actually quite well covered and actually have some Medicaid coverage in some pockets as well, which can be very beneficial in the pediatric market. So, yes, all solid, all well-protected, all in really big markets and all have nice distinct features and benefits.

Jeffrey Cohen

Awesome. Okay, that does it for me. Thanks for taking the questions.

Josh Disbrow

Thanks, Jeff.

Carl Byrnes

Thanks for the question. Just – I’m wondering if you can give us any guidance on your anticipated timing of break-even considering the Cerecor addition and also the addition of Innovus, and given that they’re basically at or above cash flow outlook best?

Josh Disbrow

Yes. Thank you, Carl. Good to talk to you. I appreciate you dialing in. And so, top line, so keep in mind, we’re at 44 million in top line. That drops right now without any changes, any enhancements or improvement. That drops about 30.6 million in gross profit on the basis of about a $48 million operating expense without any rationalization. We realistically think, Carl, we can – so if you look at that and say, okay, $30 million off the basis of $48 million, you’re looking at, call it, an $18 million burn, say, over the first four quarters, if you will, without any rationalization at all.

But what we – what we’re willing to share at this point really without having gone into sort of next level rationalization is, we think on the Innovus piece, we’ve got a minimum of $1.5 million, potentially $2 million in annual savings just off the top on the basis of the reduction of just sort of redundancies, removal of public company costs, just operations, there’s things like subletting the warehouse in San Diego, things like that, that are frankly already underway, before we’ve even filed the S-4. We think we can drop potentially $2 million out of the cost basis.

We think on the Rx side, call it, the heritage Aytu side through this combination, we think there’s minimally $5 million, if not $7 million in annual savings. So, they were already up to almost $9 million in rationalization. So, that’s a long way of getting at, Carl. So, realistically, that takes that $48 million down to, call it, closer to $39 million. That’s pretty close to break-even without a whole lot of growth, obviously.

And so, realistically, we think we can grow. You’re talking about $55 million, probably more or less in top line. $58 million conservatively, but $55 million really hitting our strides. Going from $44 million to $55 million to $58 million off of this base, is not tremendous growth. And realistically, while we’re not guiding five, six quarters out that should be realistic to achieve. So, I wouldn’t necessarily hold it to exactly that timeframe. But we’re looking at a year, kind of a year in the future. We get to just past the holiday season, say, 2021. And we think we’re going to be in very, very good shape.

And what’s good is, we just brought in $10 million in financing, two very solid fundamentally sound institutions in Armistice Capital and Altium Capital. So, given the pro forma cash position of over $17 million as of September 30, we’ve got a really good runway and think obviously as soon as we can rationalize the expenses on really all three – in all three aspects of the business, we’re going to be able to – we think speed the time to break-even.

Carl Byrnes

Great. Thanks a lot.

Josh Disbrow

[So, that’s] a lo t of numbers, but certainly happy to talk further offline and we can frame that up a little further.

Carl Byrnes

Excellent. Thanks, again.

Josh Disbrow

Thank you, Carl.

Josh Disbrow

Great. Thank you, Jess. Well, thanks, everyone. Thanks to Carl and to Jeff, for your questions. And thanks, everyone, for listening to the call today. We’re looking forward to providing additional updates as these deals get close to closing, and in fact, do get closed. We’ll also, of course, keep you updated on other developments of the company as we move forward. So, thanks, again. Excited about this. Glad to have shared this with you. Have a good evening, and we’ll talk to you soon. Thanks.

